The boys tennis player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.
From June 15-23, the Tulsa World is honoring athletes in boys golf, girls golf, boys track track, girls track, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and baseball.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys tennis player of the year:
Player of the year finalists
James Benien
Cascia Hall • Senior
In his final varsity season, Benien capped off his career without dropping a single set. Not only that, he wasn’t pushed to a seventh game at any point in the regular season. And he continued that high-level play into the postseason, making easy work of opponents in the 5A regional and the state tournament. At the state tournament, he finished things off with a win over Bishop McGuinness’ TJ Shanahan. An All-World finalist last year. COVID-19 wiped out his freshman season and he then spent his sophomore year in home schooling.
Krishna Bhadriraju
Jenks • Freshman
Jenks’ reign in singles play seems to be in great shape moving forward with Bhadriraju. With Brett Keeling graduating, the torch will be passed to Bhadriraju — who displayed nothing but stellar play during his freshman season. Only once in the regular season was Bhadriraju pushed to seven games in a set — and it happened in the same match against Holland Hall’s Logan Mahan. Bhadriraju was also dominant at the state championship, cruising to four straight wins to win a No. 2 singles state championship during his first varsity season.
Brett Keeling
Jenks • Senior
Keeling capped off a remarkable varsity career without dropping a single set his senior season. It was domination from Keeling, who picked up his third 6A state championship, as well. And there was only one other player in the state that managed to push Keeling to seven games in a set, and it was Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater. And it happened in the state championship match, but Keeling ultimately won, 7-5, 6-0. With another state title, Keeling became only the 13th player in state history to win three championships and he finished undefeated in his career. Has been the All-World player of the year twice.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks: Has led the Trojans to three consecutive team titles. Wollmershauser assisted Ron Acebo for five years before being promoted in 2021. A 2006 Jenks graduate, Wollmershauser teamed with Zach White as a senior to win a 6A No. 2 doubles state title. After attending Oklahoma, he returned to Jenks as a volunteer assistant.
First team
Singles
James Benien, Cascia Hall, Sr.
Krishna Bhadriraju, Jenks, Fr.
Brett Keeling, Jenks, Sr.
Gray Broemann, Holland Hall, Fr.
Adolfo Andrade, Union, Fr.
Landon Nickel, Cascia Hall, Jr.
Doubles
Cristian Pensavalle, Jr./Jacob Cameron, Jr., Jenks
Jesper Ohlson, Sr./Jeremy Song, Sr., Jenks
Landon Wong, So./Dutch Prather, Fr., Bishop Kelley
Julian Aaronson, Sr./Logan Mahan, So., Holland Hall
Jake Bell, So./Quinn Steenson, Fr., Riverfield
Second team
Singles
Porter Arens, Holland Hall, Jr.
Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep, Sr.
Trey Pope, Riverfield, Jr.
Doubles
Vaibhav Aggarwal, Jr./Jacob Philbeck, Sr., Bishop Kelley
Honorable mention
Bartlesville: Will Bolding, Owen May, Jack Auschwitz, Bash White, Kade Winter
Bishop Kelley: Ro Vandiver, Barrett Prather
Bixby: Ty Bevins, Owen Russell, Brady Grotts, Rafael Espitia, Carter Kunkel, Ethan Richmond
Bristow: Josh Edens
Broken Arrow: Max Fitzgerald, Grant Hinkle, Tyler Sams, Jackson Rice, Sean Westhoff, Royce Carter
Cascia Hall: Ryan Henry, Seth Hjelm, Landon Nickel, Brady Henry, Alex Stallings
Claremore: Noble McGill, Kaden Salcido, Jesse Chaplin, Cole Merriman
Collinsville: Brayson Boyd
Edison: Isaiah Fellows, Nick Kester
Henryetta: Ethan Lovell, Nick Hudson, Sheldon Andrews, Brayden Jones, Connor Matlock, Jayson Scott
Holland Hall: Jake Craft, Marshall Lehman
Lincoln Christian: Luke Foster, Austin Phelan, Aiden Tyler, Wyatt Vanse, Grayson Hampton
Metro Christian: Seth Bartels, Christian Huntley, Jack Michalcik, Richard Wang, Rhett Rerefer, Beau Aspenson
Owasso: Andrew Aylor, Joey Perkins, Jordan Jones, Caden Knoedler, Brady Johnson
Pryor: Cash Harrison, Bryson Wells, Carson Russell
Regent Prep: Bo Bayless
Rejoice Christian: Kyle Limerick, Jeret Stone, Conner McMullin
Riverfield: Johnson Hale, Caleb Welton, Kaleb Chesher, Jake Bell
Sperry: Ethan Brown
Stillwater: Trace Irwin, Maddox Krueger, Alex Dosev, Alex Kim, Micha Nash
Tahlequah: Brock Young, Ethan Sisk, Brick Miggletto, Noah Barrett
Union: Keshav Parameswarn, Vihaan Prajapati
Wagoner: Zac Daley, Beau McFarland, Jakob Lemonds, James Perez
Previous winners
Players of the Year
2022: Brett Keeling, Jenks
2021: Brett Keeling, Jenks
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Mert Arabaci, Stillwater
2018: Graydon Lair, Jenks
2017: Gabriel Willbourn, Jenks
2016: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day
2015: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian
2014: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian
2013: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day
2012: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian
2011: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian
2010: Chase Tomlins, Cascia Hall
2009: Cale Hammond, Bishop Kelley
2008: Eric West, Union
2007: Eric West, Union
2006: Blake Boswell, Union
2005: Blake Boswell, Union
Coaches of the Year
2022: Brock Morton, Holland Hall
2021: Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks
2020: No award (COVID)
2019: Tyler Bell, Bishop Kelley
2018: Toby Clark, Riverfield Country Day
2017: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2016: No award given
2015: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2014: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall
2013: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall
2012: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2011: Laura Burke, Metro Christian
2010: Peter McCorkle, Cascia Hall
2009: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley
2008: Kevin Gannon, Union
2007: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley
2006: Jon Parker, Cascia Hall; Kevin Gannon, Union
2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall
How the team was picked
Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.