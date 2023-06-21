The boys tennis player of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday, June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL and Booker T. Washington star Felix Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys tennis player of the year:

Player of the year finalists

James Benien

Cascia Hall • Senior

In his final varsity season, Benien capped off his career without dropping a single set. Not only that, he wasn’t pushed to a seventh game at any point in the regular season. And he continued that high-level play into the postseason, making easy work of opponents in the 5A regional and the state tournament. At the state tournament, he finished things off with a win over Bishop McGuinness’ TJ Shanahan. An All-World finalist last year. COVID-19 wiped out his freshman season and he then spent his sophomore year in home schooling.

Krishna Bhadriraju

Jenks • Freshman

Jenks’ reign in singles play seems to be in great shape moving forward with Bhadriraju. With Brett Keeling graduating, the torch will be passed to Bhadriraju — who displayed nothing but stellar play during his freshman season. Only once in the regular season was Bhadriraju pushed to seven games in a set — and it happened in the same match against Holland Hall’s Logan Mahan. Bhadriraju was also dominant at the state championship, cruising to four straight wins to win a No. 2 singles state championship during his first varsity season.

Brett Keeling

Jenks • Senior

Keeling capped off a remarkable varsity career without dropping a single set his senior season. It was domination from Keeling, who picked up his third 6A state championship, as well. And there was only one other player in the state that managed to push Keeling to seven games in a set, and it was Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater. And it happened in the state championship match, but Keeling ultimately won, 7-5, 6-0. With another state title, Keeling became only the 13th player in state history to win three championships and he finished undefeated in his career. Has been the All-World player of the year twice.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks: Has led the Trojans to three consecutive team titles. Wollmershauser assisted Ron Acebo for five years before being promoted in 2021. A 2006 Jenks graduate, Wollmershauser teamed with Zach White as a senior to win a 6A No. 2 doubles state title. After attending Oklahoma, he returned to Jenks as a volunteer assistant.

First team

Singles

James Benien, Cascia Hall, Sr.

Krishna Bhadriraju, Jenks, Fr.

Brett Keeling, Jenks, Sr.

Gray Broemann, Holland Hall, Fr.

Adolfo Andrade, Union, Fr.

Landon Nickel, Cascia Hall, Jr.

Doubles

Cristian Pensavalle, Jr./Jacob Cameron, Jr., Jenks

Jesper Ohlson, Sr./Jeremy Song, Sr., Jenks

Landon Wong, So./Dutch Prather, Fr., Bishop Kelley

Julian Aaronson, Sr./Logan Mahan, So., Holland Hall

Jake Bell, So./Quinn Steenson, Fr., Riverfield

Second team

Singles

Porter Arens, Holland Hall, Jr.

Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep, Sr.

Trey Pope, Riverfield, Jr.

Doubles

Vaibhav Aggarwal, Jr./Jacob Philbeck, Sr., Bishop Kelley

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Will Bolding, Owen May, Jack Auschwitz, Bash White, Kade Winter

Bishop Kelley: Ro Vandiver, Barrett Prather

Bixby: Ty Bevins, Owen Russell, Brady Grotts, Rafael Espitia, Carter Kunkel, Ethan Richmond

Bristow: Josh Edens

Broken Arrow: Max Fitzgerald, Grant Hinkle, Tyler Sams, Jackson Rice, Sean Westhoff, Royce Carter

Cascia Hall: Ryan Henry, Seth Hjelm, Landon Nickel, Brady Henry, Alex Stallings

Claremore: Noble McGill, Kaden Salcido, Jesse Chaplin, Cole Merriman

Collinsville: Brayson Boyd

Edison: Isaiah Fellows, Nick Kester

Henryetta: Ethan Lovell, Nick Hudson, Sheldon Andrews, Brayden Jones, Connor Matlock, Jayson Scott

Holland Hall: Jake Craft, Marshall Lehman

Lincoln Christian: Luke Foster, Austin Phelan, Aiden Tyler, Wyatt Vanse, Grayson Hampton

Metro Christian: Seth Bartels, Christian Huntley, Jack Michalcik, Richard Wang, Rhett Rerefer, Beau Aspenson

Owasso: Andrew Aylor, Joey Perkins, Jordan Jones, Caden Knoedler, Brady Johnson

Pryor: Cash Harrison, Bryson Wells, Carson Russell

Regent Prep: Bo Bayless

Rejoice Christian: Kyle Limerick, Jeret Stone, Conner McMullin

Riverfield: Johnson Hale, Caleb Welton, Kaleb Chesher, Jake Bell

Sperry: Ethan Brown

Stillwater: Trace Irwin, Maddox Krueger, Alex Dosev, Alex Kim, Micha Nash

Tahlequah: Brock Young, Ethan Sisk, Brick Miggletto, Noah Barrett

Union: Keshav Parameswarn, Vihaan Prajapati

Wagoner: Zac Daley, Beau McFarland, Jakob Lemonds, James Perez

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2022: Brett Keeling, Jenks

2021: Brett Keeling, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Mert Arabaci, Stillwater

2018: Graydon Lair, Jenks

2017: Gabriel Willbourn, Jenks

2016: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2015: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian

2014: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian

2013: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2012: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian

2011: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian

2010: Chase Tomlins, Cascia Hall

2009: Cale Hammond, Bishop Kelley

2008: Eric West, Union

2007: Eric West, Union

2006: Blake Boswell, Union

2005: Blake Boswell, Union

Coaches of the Year

2022: Brock Morton, Holland Hall

2021: Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Tyler Bell, Bishop Kelley

2018: Toby Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2017: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2016: No award given

2015: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2014: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2013: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2012: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2011: Laura Burke, Metro Christian

2010: Peter McCorkle, Cascia Hall

2009: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley

2008: Kevin Gannon, Union

2007: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley

2006: Jon Parker, Cascia Hall; Kevin Gannon, Union

2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

