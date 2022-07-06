All-World boys tennis: Meet the finalists for athlete of the year and see the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

The boys tennis athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com.

From July 2-3 and 5-10, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys soccer, girls soccer, girls golf, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and field and girls track and field and baseball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys tennis athlete of the year:

Athlete of the year finalists

James Benien

Cascia Hall ¦ Jr.

After COVID-19 wiped out his freshman season and he then spent his sophomore year in home schooling, Benien made a huge impact in his first real high school tennis season, taking over at No. 1 Singles and going 23-5, winning the regional and placing second at the Class 5A state tournament, as the Commandos came agonizingly close to a second straight state team title, finishing one point behind OKC Heritage Hall. “He has elevated his game significantly over the years,” said Cascia coach Kristin Liles. “He is so effortless on the court and he is such a good player that he makes it look easy.”

Brett Keeling

Jenks ¦ Jr.

Enjoyed another outstanding season at No. 1 Singles after being named last year’s All-World Athlete of the Year. Keeling fashioned another undefeated season with a 27-0 record, including dominant performances to win individual championships at the regional and the Class 6A state tournament, where he swept through the field, losing just one game in four matches, including a 6-1, 6-0 final-round triumph over Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater. He won his second straight Class 6A state title, while helping the Trojans claim their second team championship in a row. Still unbeaten (62-0) over the course of his high school career.

Cooper Knutsen

Holland Hall ¦ Sr.

An All-World first-team selection last year after placing fourth at the Class 4A state tournament in No. 1 Singles, came back and enjoyed an even better season in 2022, going undefeated (13-0) on the year at No. 1 Singles, claiming individual championships at the regional and state tournaments and helping the Dutch cruise to a dominant team state title. Swept through state as the No. 2 seed, dropping just six games through four matches in the tournament, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the final over top-seeded Evan Senger of Elk City. Will play next year at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Coach of the year

Brock Morton, Holland Hall

After placing second to powerhouse Cascia Hall at the Class 4A state tournament last year, guided the Dutch to a dominating performance this season (after Cascia moved up to 5A), claiming the regional championship and earning individual titles in all four competitions (No. 1 Singles, No. 2 Singles, No. 1 Doubles, No. 2 Doubles) at the state tournament as Holland Hall won its first boys tennis OSSAA state championship.

First team

Singles

James Benien, Cascia Hall, junior

Brett Keeling, Jenks, junior

Cooper Knutsen, Holland Hall, senior

Cristian Pensavalle, Jenks, sophomore

Doubles

Hunter Henry, Cascia Hall, senior and Aiden Robinson, Cascia Hall, senior

Rohan Shrestha, Holland Hall, senior and Logan Mahan, Holland Hall, freshman

Second team

Singles

Porter Arens, Holland Hall, sophomore

Ashwin Chandrasekar, Union, senior

Mario Pacilio, Union, junior

Alec Rule, Bishop Kelley, senior

Doubles

Jacob Cameron, Jenks, sophomore and Jesper Ohlson, Jenks, junior

Max Fitzgerald, Broken Arrow, junior and Grant Hinkle, Broken Arrow, junior

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Jack Auschwitz

Bishop Kelley: Vaibhav Aggarwal, Ben Jones, James Owens, Landon Wong

Cascia Hall: Joey Kacere, Gannon Murray, Miller Van Hanken

Claremore: Jessie Choplin, Parker Green, Preston Peck, Tanner Steidley

Henryetta: Sheldon Andrews, Jordan Osterdock, Josh Osterdock, John Ritter

Holland Hall: Julian Aaronson, Drake Stoller

Jenks: Luke Humphrey, Jeremy Song

Lincoln Christian: Caleb Calhoun

Metro Christian: Beau Aspenson, Davey Clonts, Jack Michalcik

Muskogee: Preston Callahan

Owasso: Andrew Aylor, Joey Perkins

Regent Prep: Duvan Boshoff, Enre Boshoff

Stillwater: Brett Hall, Braden Young

Union: Kevin M. Gannon, Nolan Hance

Victory Christian: Nino Carabello

How the team was picked

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2021: Brett Keeling, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Mert Arabaci, Stillwater

2018: Graydon Lair, Jenks

2017: Gabriel Willbourn, Jenks

2016: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2015: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian

2014: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian

2013: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2012: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian

2011: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian

2010: Chase Tomlins, Cascia Hall

2009: Cale Hammond, Bishop Kelley

2008: Eric West, Union

2007: Eric West, Union

2006: Blake Boswell, Union

2005: Blake Boswell, Union

Coaches of the Year

2021: Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks

2020: No award (COVID)

2019: Tyler Bell, Bishop Kelley

2018: Toby Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2017: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2016: No award given

2015: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2014: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2013: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2012: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2011: Laura Burke, Metro Christian

2010: Peter McCorkle, Cascia Hall

2009: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley

2008: Kevin Gannon, Union

2007: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley

2006: Jon Parker, Cascia Hall; Kevin Gannon, Union

2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall