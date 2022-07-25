All-State update: Volleyball, tennis matches slated Tuesday

Tuesday
Up next: Tennis, 5:30 p.m. at Michael D. Case Tennis Center, University of Tulsa; Volleyball, 6 p.m. (small) and 7:30 p.m. (large), Whitey Ford Sports Complex, Bixby. Tickets: $5
Rosters
TENNIS
East Boys: Ashwin Chandrasekar and Nolan Hance, Union; Ben Jones and Alec Rule, Bishop Kelley; Gannon Murray, Cascia Hall; Cooper Knutsen, Holland Hall; Jordan Osterdock, Henryetta; Preston Peck, Claremore; Krish Kumar, B.T. Washington; Tanner Steidley, Claremore.
East Girls: Ashley Pacilo and Savanna Rogers, Union; Layla Drotar, Cascia Hall; Ellie Kalcik, Riverfield; Daley Reynolds, Claremore; Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville; Abigail Simmons, Pryor; Marisa Stonis, Jenks; Maddie Wong, Bishop Kelley; Lexi Zurovetz, McAlester.
East coach: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley.
West Boys: Jacob Phelps and Josh Phelps, Lawton Eisenhower; Randon Kanchanakomtorn, Westmoore; Nolyn Mjema, Edmond North; Steven Nguyen, Edmond Santa Fe; Alex Pavel, Ardmore; Carter Senger and Evan Senger. Elk City; Harry Zeiders, Heritage Hall.
West Girls: Emma Bowers and Sarah Streller, Okla. Christian School; Izzy Carey, Edmond North; Campbell Christensen, Edmond Memorial; Alexis Giles, Duncan; Lily Plaster and Gracie Shapard, Heritage Hall; Mabyn Shuffield, Carl Albert; Emma Turner, Deer Creek; Claire Duginski, McGuinness.
West coach: Duncan Fugitt, Edmond North.
VOLLEYBALL
Large East
Mikiah Perdue and Megan Salyer, Jenks; Sydney Collins, Bartlesville; Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow; Alex Harper, Coweta; Rylee Martin, Owasso; Ryann Hoey, Sapulpa; Isabelle Conley, Shawnee; Dorothy Swearingen, Tahlequah; Karson Pirtle, Bixby.
Large West
Hadley Moses and Shelby O’Steen, Mount St. Mary; Lari Migliorino and Ali Woodrow, Norman North; Nina Lavalley, Carl Albert; Annie Davis, Edmond Memorial; Elaina Murray, Edmond North; Leyla Rallo, Piedmont; Cameron Turner and Madi Manning, Deer Creek.
Small East
Beth Bayless, Regent Prep; Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick, Victory Christian; Chloe Ricke, Lincoln Christian; Greer Boedeker and Trinity Lawlis, Cascia Hall; Julia Barron and Sara McKinney, Oklahoma Union; Macie Wayne, Catoosa; Madi York, Verdigris.
Small West
Katie Koch, Heritage Hall; Channing Apel and Sydney Burks, Community Christian; Kloe Heidebrecht, Cache; Reese Westrope, Okla. Bible; Emma Gillette, Okla. Christian School; Addison Bruce, Christian Heritage; Makaylee Vasquez, Amber-Pocasset; Anna Bell, SW Covenant; Ashley Winter, Chisholm.