All-State update; Tennis, volleyball matches set Tuesday

Tuesday
Up next: Tennis, 5:30 p.m. at Michael D. Case Tennis Center, University of Tulsa; Volleyball, 6 p.m. (small) and 7:30 p.m. (large), Whitey Ford Sports Complex, Bixby. Tickets: $5
Rosters
TENNIS
East Girls: Aubrey Bailey, Bishop Kelley; Maggie Holcomb, Bixby; Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall; Savannah Lee, Bixby; Lauren Sutton, Stillwater; Micaela McSpadden, Oologah; Lauren Michalcik, Metro Christian; Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley; Trent Miller, Byng; Lucie Tuttle, Cascia Hall.
East Boys: Aydon Andrews, Henryetta; Patrick Bernius, Jenks; Jaden Carroll, Tahlequah; Konnor Collins, Broken Arrow; Sloan French, Union; Neel Gautam, Durant; Brock Hannagan, Cascia Hall; Trenton Miller, Tahlequah; Dylan Patterson, Riverfield; Noah Watkins, Ada.
West Girls: Chloe Hill, Deer Creek; Sydnee Looper, Beaver; Peyton McCuan, Bishop McGuinness; Claire Meursing, Edmond Santa Fe; Aimee Pham, OKC Classen; Landry Purvis, Edmond Santa Fe; Genevieve Young, Lawton Ike; Brooke Thompson, Heritage Hall; Annabelle Treadwell, Heritage Hall; Sydney White, Duncan.
West Boys: Colby Brungardt, Edmond North; Hunter DeMunbrun, Crossings Christian; Daniel Haley, Crossings Christian; Carson Horsburgh, Edmond Memorial; Wesley Jansen, Heritage Hall; Nick Johnson, Duncan; Nate Moore, Yukon; Luke Winslow, Christian Heritage; Jack Warman, Edmond North; Brinn Davis, Duncan
Coaches: East — Gary Hollingshed, Nowata; West — Shelly Vinyard, Altus
VOLLEYBALL
Large East: Audrey Buford and Emma Frette, Bishop Kelley; Alexxia Mercer and Kaycee Stiles, Coweta; Zoe Samuels, Victory Christian; Olivia Boss, Broken Arrow; Sophia Bufogle, Jenks; Baylee Norris, Bixby; Gabriella Guerrero, Owasso; Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook. Coach: Tony Ramos, Coweta
Large West: Aubrey Cramer, Edmond North; Madelyn Booth and Anna Beth Fehrle, Mustang; Lainie Britton, Edmond Santa Fe; Dylan Sokolosky, OKC McGuinness; Josie Thomas, Choctaw; Marlee Hunter, MWC Carl Albert; Riley Connor, El Reno; Samantha Perez, Santa Fe South; Gracie Myatt, Piedmont. Coach: Larry Truesdell, Edmond Santa Fe
Small East: Erin Coulon and Chandler Eby, Cascia Hall; Abigail Cunningham and Hope Keltner, Lincoln Christian; Emma England, Rejoice Christian; Kinlea Green, Okay; Gracie Koscielny, Okla. Union; Kathryn Panter, Regent Prep; Daisy Scott, Catoosa; Eden Wagner, Metro Christian. Coach: Crissy Ott, Okla. Union
Small West: Joy Cortesio and Layne Draper, Christian Heritage; Addie Ray, Bethany; Sydney Barr, Weatherford; Ashton Major, Okla. Christian School; Daphne Matthews, OKC Heritage Hall; Ally McDaniel, Cement; Faith Beagley, Okla. Bible; Gracie Williams, Cache; Ally Jamison, Crossings Christian. Coach: Rachel Sinclair, Okla Christian School
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World