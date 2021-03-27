Temira Poindexter, Kate Bradley, Kaylen Nelson receive OGBCA All-State honors

Frontier Conference girls basketball MVP Temira Poindexter of Sapulpa was among Tulsa area athletes who received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, which announced its teams Friday.
Teams were chosen representing large-, middle- and small-sized schools from the eastern and western sides of the state to play in the annual OGBCA All-State games. They are set for , June 5 at Mustang High School.
Other Tulsa-area athletes chosen were Bixby’s Kate Bradley, Union’s Kaylen Nelson, Sapulpa’s Alexis Lewis, Will Rogers’ Quinnae Love, Booker T. Washington’s Haylee Mitchell.
Also, Kellyville’s Jade Upshaw, Coweta’s Linda Brice, Lincoln Christian’s Micah Clayton, Verdigris’ Lexy Borgstate, Inola’s Kylee Day and Fort Gibson’s Jordan Gann and Kyzni London.
Coaches of the year chosen by the organization are Chris Brown of 2A champion Howe (East); and Jenni Holbrook of 3A champion Jones and Jeremy Tharp of Class A champion Hydro-Eakly (West).
Hall of Fame inductes are Paul Bass, Rick Wilson and Brad Thrash.
Charles K. Heatly Award winners are Eufaula’s Jeff Oliver (East) and Altus’ Stacy Terbush (West).
OGBCA All-State Teams
Large East (6A, 5A)
Kate Bradley, Bixby; Linda Brice, Coweta; Kacey Fishinghawk, Tahlequah; Alexis Lewis, Sapulpa; Quinnae Love, Will Rogers; Aubrie Megehee, Shawnee; Haylee Mitchell, Booker T. Washington; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa; Claudia Vanzant, Stillwater.
Middle East (4A, 3A)
Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris; Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian; Kylee Day, Inola; Jordan Gann, Fort Gibson; Rory Geer, Grove; Kennedy Large, Byng; Kynzi London, Fort Gibson; Landyn Owens (injured), Ada; Kennady Roach, Vinita; Jade Upshaw, Kellyville; Avri Weeks, Kingston.
Small East (2A, A, B)
Emma Damato, Pocola; Carson Dean, Latta; Emrie Ellis, Vanoss; Lizzy Simpson, Vanoss; Ashton Hackler, Hartshorne; Cassidy Harman (injured), Silo; Jaylee Kindred, Warner; Danyn Lang, Dale; Grace Lena, Varnum; Loribeth Miller, Chouteau; Jaylee Moore, Hartshorne; Lizzy Simpson, Vanoss; Kye Stone, Kiowa; Erica Terrell, Ripley; McKayla Twyman, Howe; Elaine Witt, Dale.
Large West (6A, 5A)
Delanie Crawford, Piedmont; Kennedy Cummings, Norman North; Chantae Embry, Norman; Trinity Gooden, Choctaw; Raychael Harjo, Moore; Lakysia Johnson, Altus; Aaliyah Moore, Moore; Alyssa Parmer, Putnam North; Angel Scott, Deer Creek; Kelbie Washington, Norman.
Middle West (4A, 3A)
Kaylee Borden, Anadarko; Carly Craig, Blanchard; Nykale Cramer, OKC Millwood; Lexi Foreman, Anadarko; Tirzah Moore, Jones; Trinity Moore, Jones; Ashlyn Sage, Weatherford; Laylin Scheffe, Washington; Libbi Zinn, Anadarko; Layni Zinn, Anadarko.
Small West (2A, A, B)
Tristan Baker, Ninnekah; Rachel Barry, Hydro-Eakly; Macey Buss, Hydro-Eakly; Karlee Danielson, Leedey; Emma Duffy, Lomega; Jade Hazelbaker, Vici; Tegan Jones, Shattuck; Trinity Jade Millan, Empire; Caton Muncy, Amber-Pocasset; Kathryn Plunkett, Garber; Rally Radacy, Lookeba-Sickles; Joshlyn Sanders, Merritt; Brianna Wietelman, Oklahoma Christian; Ady Wilson, Lomega; Destinee Wofford, Velma-Alma.