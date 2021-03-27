Temira Poindexter, Kate Bradley, Kaylen Nelson receive OGBCA All-State honors

Frontier Conference girls basketball MVP Temira Poindexter of Sapulpa was among Tulsa area athletes who received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, which announced its teams Friday.

Teams were chosen representing large-, middle- and small-sized schools from the eastern and western sides of the state to play in the annual OGBCA All-State games. They are set for , June 5 at Mustang High School.

Other Tulsa-area athletes chosen were Bixby’s Kate Bradley, Union’s Kaylen Nelson, Sapulpa’s Alexis Lewis, Will Rogers’ Quinnae Love, Booker T. Washington’s Haylee Mitchell.

Also, Kellyville’s Jade Upshaw, Coweta’s Linda Brice, Lincoln Christian’s Micah Clayton, Verdigris’ Lexy Borgstate, Inola’s Kylee Day and Fort Gibson’s Jordan Gann and Kyzni London.

Coaches of the year chosen by the organization are Chris Brown of 2A champion Howe (East); and Jenni Holbrook of 3A champion Jones and Jeremy Tharp of Class A champion Hydro-Eakly (West).

Hall of Fame inductes are Paul Bass, Rick Wilson and Brad Thrash.

Charles K. Heatly Award winners are Eufaula’s Jeff Oliver (East) and Altus’ Stacy Terbush (West).

OGBCA All-State Teams