Tahlequah girls outlast Muskogee, set up match with No. 1 Sapulpa

SKIATOOK — Tahlequah's girls have already achieved one goal in the Skiatook Invitational basketball tournament.
With Friday's 61-46 semifinal win over improving Muskogee, the 5A No. 3 Tigers set up a championship matchup against No. 1 Sapulpa at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Sapulpa (7-1) rolled to an 80-32 win over Bishop Kelley in the other semifinal behind a combined 55 points by Temira Poindexter (21), Stailee Heard (18) and Alexis Lewis (16).
“A game against Sapulpa, that’s what we’ve wanted ever since the bracket came out,” Tahlequah coach David Qualls said. “So we’re excited that we get an opportunity to do that.”
Tahlequah junior Tatum Havens made four 3-pointers on the way to scoring 16 points for the second consecutive night and also had six rebounds. Kacey Fishinghawk chipped in 12 points and two steals as Qualls’ Tigers improved to 7-1.
Tea Myers scored 17 to pace the scrappy Roughers (3-5), who used their quickness to stay in the game by forcing turnovers but were outrebounded 34-20 and couldn’t keep the taller Tigers out of the paint.
Havens moved from Ada in the offseason when her father, Ja Havens, became head men’s basketball coach at Northeastern State. She bolsters a lineup already led by Fishinghawk, Faith Springwater and Lydia McElvain.
“She gives us another shooter and you never can have enough of those,” Qualls said. “She shot the ball well for us today and she’s had a good week.”
Havens also led the Tigers in scoring Thursday, helping them rally past 5A No. 14 Guthrie, 44-40 in the quarterfinals.
She scored Tahlequah's first two baskets Friday on 3-pointers and had back-to-back treys in the third quarter as the Tigers opened a 48-35 lead.
Muskogee, which beat Edmond Deer Creek in Thursday’s first round, twice closed to within eight in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get closer. Fishinghawk broke free for a pair of layups to put the game out of reach.
SAPULPA 80, BISHOP KELLEY 32: The Chieftains won their fourth straight game by 28 points or more and are outscoring opponents by 26.5 points per game.
How do they stay focused when the games are out of hand early?
“By playing as hard as we can and being disciplined,” said the 6-foot-2 Poindexter said. “That’s what (coach Darlean Calip) expects. She wants you to play 100% every minute you’re out there or you’re coming out of the game.”
Sapulpa opened the game with eight straight points and led 27-10 after one quarter and 51-20 at halftime.
But Kelley coach Joe Daniels didn't think his girls played badly, especially without leading scorer Rachel Avedon, who injured her knee in a first-round win over Owasso.
Madeline Barton led the Comets with 10 points.
TAHLEQUAH 61, MUSKOGEE 46 (GIRLS)
Tahlequah;20;20;8;13;—;61
Muskogee;16;11;12;9;—;46
Tahlequah (7-1): Tatum Havens 16, Kacey Fishinghawk 12, Faith Springwater 9, Emily Morrison 7, Lydia McElwain 6, Jadyn Buttery 6, Lily Couch 4, Kori Rainwater 1.
Muskogee (3-5): Tea Meyers 17, Jada Hytche 8, Denym Sanders 7, Deazaray Burton 4, Bianca McVay 4, Makayla Adams 2, Akira Eubanks 2, Jakayla Swanson 2.
SAPULPA 80, BISHOP KELLEY 32 (GIRLS)
Bishop Kelley;10;10;5;7;—;32
Sapulpa;27;24;15;14;—;80
Kelley (3-6): Madeline Barton 10, Brenna Stockton 8, Anna Dale 5, Lizzie Smith 3, Megan Ray 2, Ava Schneeberg 2, Maddie Stoia 2.
Sapulpa (7-1): Temira Poindexter 21, Stailee Heard 18, Alexis Lewis 16, De'Shawnti Thomas 6, Brooklyn Berry 5, Jaselyn Rossman 5, Taylor Bilby 2, Tyla Heard 2, Emmie Osburn 2, Stormie Ramsey 2, Zoey Mason 1.
SKIATOOK 38, OWASSO 34, OT (GIRLS)
Owasso;13;6;4;9;4;—;34
Skiatook;3;13;10;6;6;—;38
Owasso (1-7): Makenna Yokley 10, Ellie Morrill 8, Chloe Stocksen 5, NeVaeh DeBerry 4, Laila Hamilton 3, Addison Pruitt 2, Seldon Stover 2.
Skiatook (2-6): Madi Drummond 9, Ginger Anderson 8, Bailey Henderson 6, Avery King 6, Maliyah Sletto 6, Molly Burch 3.
DEER CREEK 55, GUTHRIE 39 (GIRLS)
Guthrie;7;10;16;16;6;—;39
Deer Creek;7;7;25;16;—;55
Guthrie (4-4): Anjewl Murillo 18, Kyra Wheeler 9, Ania Morgan 6, McKenna Gatson 4, Madi Jones 2.
DC (3-3): Madie Cooper 15, Angel Scott 15, Jenna Marshall 7, Ava Farris 6, Morgan Massey 6, Rylee Houska 4, Allie Hardzog 2.