Tahlequah girls outlast Muskogee, set up match with No. 1 Sapulpa

“She gives us another shooter and you never can have enough of those,” Qualls said. “She shot the ball well for us today and she’s had a good week.”

Havens also led the Tigers in scoring Thursday, helping them rally past 5A No. 14 Guthrie, 44-40 in the quarterfinals.

She scored Tahlequah's first two baskets Friday on 3-pointers and had back-to-back treys in the third quarter as the Tigers opened a 48-35 lead.

Muskogee, which beat Edmond Deer Creek in Thursday’s first round, twice closed to within eight in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get closer. Fishinghawk broke free for a pair of layups to put the game out of reach.

SAPULPA 80, BISHOP KELLEY 32: The Chieftains won their fourth straight game by 28 points or more and are outscoring opponents by 26.5 points per game.

How do they stay focused when the games are out of hand early?

“By playing as hard as we can and being disciplined,” said the 6-foot-2 Poindexter said. “That’s what (coach Darlean Calip) expects. She wants you to play 100% every minute you’re out there or you’re coming out of the game.”