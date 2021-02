Switch to running pays off for Holland Hall's Libby Rowland

A competitive soccer player since a young age, Libby Rowland always expected to play that sport in college. But when she got to high school, she fell out of love with soccer and fell in love with running.

“Soccer, the spark had kind of gone away for me,” she said. “Cross country kind of presented itself and I really enjoyed it.”

At Holland Hall, Rowland became a record-setting runner who won the Class 4A state championship in cross country as a senior. She signed Wednesday with Carleton College, a Division III school in Minnesota ranked among the best universities in the nation.

“I was really focused on the education I was going to get when I was choosing a college,” she said. “I really wanted a liberal arts experience, so Carleton offered all of that along with a great cross country program at the national level.”​

