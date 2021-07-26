Union's Sibley closes prep career in style at All-State swim meet

EDMOND — Danny Sibley spent Friday through Sunday swimming in a club state meet in Jenks and on Tuesday morning, he’s headed to Fargo, North Dakota for another club event.
Plenty of athletes in Sibley’s position would have blown off the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State meet, Monday at the Mitch Park YMCA pool. But Sibley, a Union graduate, said he gave little thought to possibly skipping the exhibition. His decision to compete paid off, as he cruised to wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.00) and 500 freestyle (4:44.23), events in which he won the Class 6A title in February.
“I really just wanted to be a part of something like this,” Sibley said. “This felt like a momentous thing to me. It felt like an honor to be chosen for it.”
The East swept the West in the meet, which had 11 events each for boys and girls. The East girls won 91-63 while the East boys prevailed 82-74.
Sibley, the All-World swimmer of the year, was a workhorse in the pool for Union, swimming the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle events as well as a couple of relays in most meets. He could handle the event load because he was a voracious worker in practice, Union coach Lynne Gorman said.
“He’s a persistent kid in the water,” Gorman said. “He likes to train. You find your niche and you train for it. It’s just like anything else — you set goals and you go for it. The biggest change in him (the last two years) is just getting a lot stronger. He’s already a real good trainer and then it’s just putting things together in the races and letting him grow up. It’s satisfying to see him react to the competition and keep his head together and swim his race.”
Knowing he had another meet in which to compete this week, Sibley raced within himself Monday but still won by comfortable margins. He beat runner-up Matthew Hall of Southmoore by 1.78 seconds in the 200 freestyle and won by more than five seconds over Hall in the 500 freestyle.
Sibley also swam the leadoff leg for the East in the 400 freestyle relay, although the West rallied to win that race after Sibley had staked the East to an early lead.
In high school, the longest race is the 500 freestyle, but college meets offer races at longer distances including 1,000 and 1,650 meters. Sibley sees himself focusing more on the higher distances as he enters the college ranks in 2021-22 at Washington University of St. Louis, an NCAA Division III power.
“I have the passion to always be better than what I was before,” he said. “I can see myself doing more distance events.”
Three girls — Gabby Vargus of Jenks, Kaylee Ward of Claremore and Bria Boreham of Norman North — each won two races. Vargus, like Sibley, won the 200 freestyle (2:03.10) and 500 freestyle (5:36.24) and also swam the leadoff leg on the East’s winning team in the 400 freestyle relay. Ward won the 200 individual medley (2:16.24) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.58) while Boreham prevailed in the 100 butterfly (1:00.03) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.44).
Besides Sibley, Aiden Hayes of Norman North was the only multiple-event winner among the boys, taking the 50 freestyle (20.29 seconds) and 100 butterfly (49.61 seconds).
Individual winners
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. East, 1:35.86; 200 freestyle: 1. Sibley, East, 1:45.00; 200 IM: Grant Stucky, East, 1:57.11; 50 free: 1. Aiden Hayes, West, 20.29; 100 butterfly: Hayes, West, 49.61; 100 free: Max Myers, West, 45.27; 500 free: Sibley, East, 4:44.23; 200 free relay: 1. West, 1:25.64; 100 backstroke: 1. Colin Goddard, 52.91; 100 breaststroke: 1. Kyle Peterson, East, 57.26; 400 free relay: 1. West, 3:13.55.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. East, 2:00.64; 200 freestyle: 1. Gabby Vargus, East, 2:03.10; 200 IM: 1. Kaylee Ward, East, 2:22.19; 50 free: 1. Jaidyn Hooper, East, 25.92; 100 butterfly: 1. Bria Boreham, West, 1:00.03; 100 free: 1. Halle McFarlane, West, 57.51; 500 free: 1. Vargus, East, 5:36.24; 15. 200 free relay: 1. East, 1:44.52; 100 backstroke: 1. Ward, East, 1:03.58; 100 breaststroke: 1. Boreham, West, 1:08.44; 400 free relay: 1. East, 3:50.44.