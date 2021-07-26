Union's Sibley closes prep career in style at All-State swim meet

EDMOND — Danny Sibley spent Friday through Sunday swimming in a club state meet in Jenks and on Tuesday morning, he’s headed to Fargo, North Dakota for another club event.

Plenty of athletes in Sibley’s position would have blown off the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State meet, Monday at the Mitch Park YMCA pool. But Sibley, a Union graduate, said he gave little thought to possibly skipping the exhibition. His decision to compete paid off, as he cruised to wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.00) and 500 freestyle (4:44.23), events in which he won the Class 6A title in February.

“I really just wanted to be a part of something like this,” Sibley said. “This felt like a momentous thing to me. It felt like an honor to be chosen for it.”

The East swept the West in the meet, which had 11 events each for boys and girls. The East girls won 91-63 while the East boys prevailed 82-74.

Sibley, the All-World swimmer of the year, was a workhorse in the pool for Union, swimming the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle events as well as a couple of relays in most meets. He could handle the event load because he was a voracious worker in practice, Union coach Lynne Gorman said.