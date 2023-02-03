JENKS – It was maybe closer than they would have liked, but in the end, the Jenks girls took care of business and prevailed in the Class 6A East Regional Friday night at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.

The Trojans won just two individual races – both by Marissa Williams – but took all three relays, compiling 416 points to edge second-place Bartlesville, which was a close second with 391.

“This is the beginning of the end of the season, that’s the way we’ve looked at it,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao, who wasn’t taking anything for granted. “It doesn’t mean that’s the way it’s going to be at state, so we do have some things to work on. We have to tweak some things, like technique and drills, so they can start feeling the water even better, since they didn’t get to swim much this past week. Hopefully, they’re going to be dropping time.”

The top 24 times, across both the East Regional and the West Regional that took place in Edmond, qualify for each event in the state meet in Edmond on Feb. 16-17, and that list was not immediately available. It is likely that all the swimmers among the top 10 will make it, plus possibly a few more.

Jenks ended up with four swimmers that placed in the top three and 20 finished among the top 10. In addition to Williams winning both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly, Madilynn Mansfield placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, Sarah Bridenstine finished third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM and Ellie Mink was fourth in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 100 free.

The Trojans, who finished second at state last season – one point ahead of the Bruins – after claiming the championship the previous two years, will likely have a strong challenge at state from defending champion Edmond North, which won the West Regional on Friday night, and Bartlesville again.

For Williams, the regional was just the first step towards that goal, but also a good victory that came despite the last week’s inclement weather screwing up the swimmers’ usual preparations.

“I think it went pretty well, but I think that state is a different game,” said Williams, who won the 100 butterfly and placed second at the 100 backstroke at state last year as a freshman. “Our team has been training hard, plus we had the snowstorm, so we’ve been out of the water a bit. It was just kind of weird, because we didn’t have that training this whole week before regionals like we usually do. We had like two days in the water, so I think once we’re in the water, we can do better and drop some more times. We’re just excited to see what we got at state.”

Bartlesville finished second despite not winning an event, but also had pretty good depth, with eight top-three finishers and 19 among the top 10. Lily Talbot finished second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 butterfly, Ashlynn Taylor was second in the 100 backstroke, Julie Vilardo third in the 500 free, Emma Howze was third in both the 200 free and 100 free, and Calli Richards was third in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

For Bruins coach Chad Englehart, it will be a nervous stretch of time while he waits for the West Regional results to see which swimmers made it to state and where they stack up with the rest of the field.

“I’m anxious to see what the West produced, we’ve got a lot of bubble kids, so I might wake up tomorrow really happy and I might wake up tomorrow really frustrated,” Englehart said. “So those bubble kids, it’s going to be really tight. I thought we swam really well, it’s just a strange night.”

Englehart also pointed out that the Regional meet ran significantly longer than usual, as there were a lot more swimmers participating than there typically has been in the past. Some events had five heats of swimmers, which took longer to complete and extended the time in between swims for the top competitors.

“It was a long night for a handful of fast swims, it makes it tough to keep moving and get the excitement level to sustain,” Englehart said. “The crowd goes to sleep, it’s hard to have that sustained enthusiasm. Much like a football game that has too many timeouts or a basketball game that has too many whistles, it kind of wears on the crowd and wears on the kids.

“It’s a tough meet. I thought there were some real good swims. I thought there were a number of teams that had strong performances. It’s just going to depend on what the West looks like, where the chips fall.”

Class 6A East Regional

GIRLS

Team Standings

1. Jenks, 416; 2. Bartlesville, 391; 3. Stillwater, 183; 4. Owasso, 181; 5. Enid, 180; 6. Booker T. Washington, 161; 7. Ponca City, 137; 8. Broken Arrow, 117; 9. Claremore, 92; 10. Union, 89; 11. Bixby, 83.

200-Yard Medley Relay

1. Jenks, 1:54.55; 2. Bartlesville, 1:55.93; 3. Stillwater, 1:55.97; 4. Owasso, 1:57.83; 5. Enid, 1:59.40; 6. Booker T. Washington, 2:04.51; 7. Ponca City, 2:04.83; 8. Bixby, 2:10.94; 9. Union, 2:15.50.

200-Yard Freestyle

1. Kissinger, Enid, 1:55.05; 2. Admire, Claremore, 1:55.47; 3. Howze, Bartlesville, 1:58.49; 4. Mink, Jenks, 2:00.45; 5. McDaris, Broken Arrow, 2:01.09; 6. Carpenter, Ponca City, 2:02.01; 7. Mendez, Stillwater, 2:03.06; 8. Mansfield, Jenks, 2:03.26; 9. Vilardo, Bartlesville, 2:03.89; 10. Tilly, Bixby, 2:04.99; 11. Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 2:07.16; 12. Carlson, Jenks, 2:07.60; 13. Roper, Bartlesville, 2:07.70; 14. Lu, Jenks, 2:07.71; 15. Brochu, Enid, 2:09.09; 16. Gleason, Booker T. Washington, 2:09.45.

200-Yard IM

1. Williams, Jenks, 2:14.77; 2. Talbot, Bartlesville, 2:15.06; 3. Richards, Bartlesville, 2:18.99; 4. Bridenstine, Jenks, 2:19.56; 5. Droege, Bartlesville, 2:20.02; 6. Taylor, Bartlesville, 2:20.31; 7. Pfieffer, Claremore, 2:21.04; 8. Wyly, Jenks, 2:21.97; 9. Heck, Booker T. Washington, 2:24.60; 10. Selden, Jenks, 2:27.08; 11. McMahon, Union, 2:31.08; 12. Kim, Bixby, 2:32.33; 13. Brown, Enid, 2:39.56; 14. McGhee, Owasso, 2:47.21; 15. Simonds, Union, 2:48.38; 16. McMillan, Booker T. Washington, 2:52.91.

50-Yard Freestyle

1. Littlefield, Stillwater, 23.68; 2. Shearer, Ponca City, 23.92; 3. Sang, Owasso, 25.67; 4. Stewart, Enid, 25.76; 5. Pribble-Taylor, Owasso, 25.95; 6. Owens, Jenks, 26.05; 7. Twomey, Owasso, 26.38; 8. Hutto, Booker T. Washington, 26.42; 9. Anderson, Booker T. Washington, 26.72; 10. Duffy, Jenks, 26.79; 11. Morykwas, Jenks, 27.13; 12. Mendoza-Lara, Enid, 27.46; 13. Hawksworth, Broken Arrow, 27.31; 14. Simpson, Enid, 27.46; 15. Obanion, Jenks, 27.61;16. Elliott, Stillwater, 28.08.

100-Yard Butterfly

1. Williams, Jenks, 59.67; 2. Vickrey, Claremore, 1:01.32; 3. Talbot, Bartlesville, 1:01.88; 4. Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 1:03.75; 5. Williams, Bartlesville, 1:05.10; 6. Hamilton, Owasso, 1:05.65; 7. Heck, Booker T. Washington, 1:05.79; 8. Droege, Bartlesville, 1:05.95; 9. Tilly, Bixby, 1:06.03; 10. Flaherty, Jenks, 1:06.24; 11. Selden, Jenks, 1:06.79; 12. Brown, Jenks, 1:07.13; 13. McClellan, Union, 1:07.72; 14. York, Broken Arrow, 1:09.20; 15. Simonds, Union, 1:11.23; 16. Iten, Broken Arrow, 1:13.34.

100-Yard Freestyle

1. Littlefield, Stillwater, 51.66; 2. Admire, Claremore, 53.28; 3. Howze, Bartlesville, 54.00; 4. Carpenter, Ponca City, 54.57; 5. Mink, Jenks, 55.59; 6. Stika, Broken Arrow, 55.73; 7. Stewart, Enid, 57.06; 8. Pribble-Taylor, Owasso, 57.31; 9. Owens, Jenks, 57.70; 10. Sang, Owasso, 57.76; 11. Finch, Stillwater, 57.81; 12. Hutto, Booker T. Washington, 57.85; 13. Anderson, Booker T. Washington, 58.38; 14. Lu, Jenks, 58.52; 15. Stapleton, Bartlesville, 58.81; 16. Moore, Bartlesville, 1:00.45.

500-Yard Freestyle

1. Kissinger, Enid, 5:04.86; 2. Mansfield, Jenks, 5:28.74; 3. Vilardo, Bartlesville, 5:30.75; 4. Stopp, Jenks, 5:33.92; 5. Roper, Bartlesville, 5:34.12; 6. Burke, Bartlesville, 5:37.00; 7. McDaris, Broken Arrow, 5;37.92; 8. Brochu, Enid, 5:39.43; 9. Carlson, Jenks, 5:39.43; 10. Gleason, Booker T. Washington, 5:45.05; 11. Simonds, Union, 5:52.52; 12. Mooney, Jenks, 5:56.11; 13. Sullivan, Ponca City, 6:01.05; 14. Salcher, Booker T. Washington, 6:05.71; 15. McClellan, Union, 6:05.82; 16. McMahon, Union, 6:06.38.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Jenks, 1:43.45; 2. Bartlesville, 1:43.48; 3. Owasso, 1:44.64; 4. Ponca City, 1:45.55; 5. Enid, 1:46.35; 6. Booker T. Washington, 1:47.32; 7. Broken Arrow, 1:50.13; 8. Union, 1:59.42; 9. Stillwater, 1:59.68; 10. Bixby, 2:10.45.

100-Yard Backstroke

1. Vickery, Claremore, 1:01.64; 2. Taylor, Bartlesville, 1:02.43; 3. Bridenstine, Jenks, 1:03.20; 4. Finch, Stillwater, 1:03.95; 5. Stopp, Jenks, 1:05.82; 6. Stapleton, Bartlesville, 1:06.29; 7. Hamilton, Owasso, 1:06.57; 8. Twomey, Owasso, 1:06.75; 9. Smith, Stillwater, 1:08.02; 10. Flaherty, Jenks, 1:10.21; 11. Brennan, Booker T. Washington, 1:12.23; 12. Mooney, Jenks, 1:13.51; 13. Kirk, Union, 1:13.70; 14. Iten, Broken Arrow, 1:15.40; 15. Pedersen, Owasso, 1:16.51; 16. Gibson, Stillwater, 1:16.61.

100-Yard Breaststroke

1. Shearer, Ponca City, 1:08.25; 2. Mendez, Stillwater, 1:11.45; 3. Richards, Bartlesville, 1:11.94; 4. Stika, Broken Arrow, 1:12.71; 5. Williams, Bartlesville, 1:13.54; 6. Wyly, Jenks, 1:13.57; 7. Burke, Bartlesville, 1:14.13; 8. Ojeda Lee, Booker T. Washington, 1:14.57; 9. Pfeiffer, Claremore, 1:14.95; 10. Duffy, Jenks, 1:16.34; 11. Brown, Jenks, 1:16.34; 12. Clayton, Enid, 1:17.24; 13. Moore, Bartlesville, 1:17.44; 14. Morykwas, Jenks, 1:18.32; 15. Kim, Bixby, 1:18.48; 16. Brown, Enid, 1:19.13.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Jenks, 3:43.37; 2. Bartlesville, 3:45.75; 3. Stillwater, 3:46.82; 4. Booker T. Washington, 3:58.61; 5. Broken Arrow, 3:58.86; 6. Enid, 4:13.84; 7. Bixby, 4:14.97; 8. Union, 4:15.74; 9. Owasso, 4:28.50; 10. Ponca City, 4:50.01.

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Jenks, 515; 2. Bartlesville, 278; 3. Stillwater, 218.50; 4. Ponca City, 213; 5. Bixby, 211.5; 6. Enid, 190; 7. Union, 135; 8. Broken Arrow, 120; 9. Booker T. Washington, 87; 10. Owasso, 44.

200-Yard Medley Relay

1. Jenks, 1:40.62; 2. Bartlesville, 1:42.63; 3. Stillwater, 1:45.77; 4. Enid, 1:46.21; 5. Bixby, 1:46.39; 6. Broken Arrow, 1:51.06; 7. Union, 1:54.99; 8. Ponca City, 1:57.60; 9. Booker T. Washington, 2:02.09; 10. Owasso, 2:04.37.

200-Yard Freestyle

1. King, Ponca City, 1:47.38; 2. Mose, Bixby, 1:49.28; 3. Clink, Jenks, 1:49.48; 4. Steffan, Broken Arrow, 1:49.51; 5. Lay, Bartlesville, 1:50.61; 6. Stewart, Enid, 1:50.72; 7. Powers, Jenks, 1:52.05; 8. Trinh, Jenks, 1:55.19; 9. Oliphant, Jenks, 1:55.59; 10. Stisser, Bixby, 1:56.65; 11. Weingartner, Broken Arrow, 2:06.10; 12. Lief, Bartlesville, 2:06.29; 13. Hall, Union, 2:08.27; 14. Wallin, Stillwater, 2:12.33; 15. Strokos, Bixby, 2:14.24; 16. Humphrey, Stillwater, 2:14.29.

200-Yard IM

1. Craig, Bartlesville, 1:58.95; 2. Mendez, Stillwater, 2:03.04; 3. Moore, Bartlesville, 2:06.69; 4. Bridenstine, Jenks, 2:07.43; 5. Bonds, Jenks, 2:08.77; 6. Pardue, Bixby, 2:09.35; 7. Schlittler, Jenks, 2:09.88; T8. Peterson, Bartlesville, 2:10.93; T8. Beiler, Jenks, 2:10.93; 10. Higbee, Enid, 2:13.81; 11. Catalano, Booker T. Washington, 2:14.03; 12. Bello, Broken Arrow, 2:15.36; 13. Kim, Stillwater, 2:15.68; 14. Rogers, Enid, 2:16.06; 15. Chandler, Bixby, 2:25.84; 16. Knight, Union, 2:32.73.

50-Yard Freestyle

1. Crank, Ponca City, 22.03; 2. Olsen, Bartlesville, 22.39; 3. Truong, Jenks, 22.50; 4. Mink, Jenks, 22.59; 5. Rau, Jenks, 22.82; 6. Waddell, Stillwater, 23.14; 7. Brown, Bixby, 23.26; 8. Nault, Enid, 23.43; 9. King, Booker T. Washington, 23.58; T10. Hill, Stillwater, 23.62; T10. Malott, Bixby, 23.62; 12. Mahoney, Jenks, 23.64; 13. Suppes, Owasso, 23.82; 14. Estes, Ponca City, 24.28; 15. Simpson, Broken Arrow, 24.33; 16. Ladner, Ponca City, 24.70.

100-Yard Butterfly

1. Crank, Ponca City, 53.35; 2. Moore, Bartlesville, 55.36; 3. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 55.52; 4. Faulkner, Union, 56.63; 5. Bonds, Jenks, 57.93; 6. Adkins, Jenks, 57.93; 7. King, Booker T. Washington, 58.11; 8. Benware, Broken Arrow, 59.17; 9. Plummer, Enid, 59.45; 10. Kim, Stillwater, 59.52; 11. Higbee, Enid, 1:01.33; 12. Hamm, Broken Arrow, 1:01.62; 13. Malott, Bixby, 1:01.68; 14. Chandler, Bixby, 1:02.42; 15. Propst, Stillwater, 1:03.89; 16. Moss, Stillwater, 1:06.15.

100-Yard Freestyle

1. King, Ponca City, 48.23; 2. Truong, Jenks, 49.60; 3. Stewart, Ponca City, 50.03; 4. Pangburn, Jenks, 50.27; 5. Olsen, Bartlesville, 50.28; 6. LaFollette, Union, 50.49; 7. Waddell, Stillwater, 51.07; 8. Nault, Enid, 52.08; 9. Fulbright, Jenks, 52.16; 10. Brown, Bixby, 52.27; 11. Schlittler, Jenks, 52.69; 12. Hill, Stillwater, 53.14; 13. Suppes, Owasso, 54.27; 14. Ladner, Ponca City, 54.41; 15. Kelly, Bixby, 54.66; 16. Mathis, Stillwater, 54.95.

500-Yard Freestyle

1. Lay, Bartlesville, 4:52.79; 2. Mose, Bixby, 4:55.10; 3. Stewart, Enid, 4:59.16; 4. Clink, Jenks, 5:04.85; 5. Steffan, Broken Arrow, 5:04.88; 6. Trinh, Jenks, 5:06.57; 7. Fauklner, Union, 5:09.10; 8. Powers, Jenks, 5:10.96; 9. Oliphant, Jenks, 5:14.33; 10. Cummings, Stillwater, 5:19.28; 11. Stisser, Bixby, 5:27.68; 12. Higbee, Enid, 5:28.28; 13. Lief, Bartlesville, 5:34.82; 14. Hall, Union, 5:43.48; 15. Kissinger, Enid, 6:01.32; 16. Bottorff, Bartlesville, 6:14.27.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Ponca City, 1:30.75; 2. Jenks, 1:30.85; 3. Enid, 1:35.63; 4. Bixby, 1:38.45; 5. Bartlesville, 1:39.61; 6. Stillwater, 1:41.35; 7. Broken Arrow, 1:42.11; 8. Owasso, 1:50.33; 9. Union, 1:54.19; 10. Booker T. Washington, 1:55.13.

100-Yard Backstroke

1. Craig, Bartlesville, 52.14; 2. Mendez, Stillwater, 55.77; 3. Bridenstine, Jenks, 55.85; 4. LaFollette, Union, 56.22; 5. Pangburn, Jenks, 56.59; 6. Vennerholm, Jenks, 57.08; 7. Rogers, Enid, 58.41; 8. Knect, Jenks, 59.39; 9. Pardue, Bixby, 59.82; 10. Kim, Stillwater, 59.91; 11. Catalano, Booker T. Washington, 1:00.38; 12. Bello, Broken Arrow, 1:00.51; 13. Wick, Stillwater, 1:01.84; 14. Mathis, Stillwater, 1:03.69; 15. Hamm, Broken Arrow, 1:05.49; 16. Faulkner, Union, 1:07.34.

100-Yard Breaststroke

1. Mahoney, Jenks, 1:01.03; 2. Mink, Jenks, 1:02.57; 3. Kelly, Bixby, 1:02.96; 4. Beiler, Jenks, 1:03.72; 5. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 1:03.97; 6. Stewart, Ponca City, 1:05.02; 7. Peterson, Bartlesville, 1:07.16; 8. Cummings, Stillwater, 1:07.66; 9. Higbee, Enid, 1:08.16; 10. Kim, Stillwater, 1:08.23; 11. Ghonasgi, Bartlesville, 1:09.48; 12. Garcille, Broken Arrow, 1:13.37; 13. Wallin, Stillwater, 1:13.62; 14. Coleman, Ponca City, 1:14.44; 15. Brooks, Union, 1:16.20; 16. Knight, Union, 1:17.38.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Bartlesville, 3:19.15; 2. Jenks, 3:19.38; 3. Ponca City, 3:22.28; 4. Bixby, 3:29.59; 5. Stillwater, 3:29.94; 6. Union, 3:43.71; 7. Enid, 3:51.02; 8. Booker T. Washington, 4:29.47.