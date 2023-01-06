Jenks girls win Senior Night, looking to prove doubters wrong with young swimming team

JENKS -- They lost a lot of key performers off the team that finished second at the Class 6A state championship last season (and won the state title the two previous years), but the current group of younger Jenks girls are determined to live up to their school’s legacy of swimming success.

The Trojans showed they are still a force to be reckoned with Thursday night, not only winning their Senior Night meet at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center but claiming five individual events, four of them by freshmen and the other from a sophomore. Jenks, which finished with 185 points in the meet overall to overwhelm second-place Owasso’s 58, also won the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The individual Trojan champions were freshmen Ellie Mink (100 IM and the 500 freestyle) and Sarah Bridenstine (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and sophomore Marissa Williams (100 breaststroke).

Mink noted that the young team, which features just three seniors, is determined to prove wrong any doubters who don’t think they can maintain the same level of excellence.

“I’ve heard that a ton of people that just graduated and the people before that, they were saying they don’t think that we could win because we lost them, but there’s no drama this year, we’re all on top of it,” said Mink, whose older brother Mason won the 50 free in the boys’ competition. “All of us are working harder than ever in the past year. I know we’re going to win. We all have the right mindset to win. I feel like that’s the most important thing, our mindset.”

One of the keys to their success is that they are a close-knit group of swimmers who all push each other to be better in the pool and enjoy each other’s company out of it.

“I literally love my team so much, the freshman group, we’re so close, we hang out all the time,” Mink said. “I feel like us bonding makes us faster in some ways, and I feel like we’re always encouraging each other in practice. If we weren’t as close friends, we wouldn’t be as good as we are. And then also the other grades, but I feel like each class is close with each other.”

It’s a process that Jenks coach Diego Henao says has been ongoing over the last couple of years and he’s just grateful the Trojans have such a good pipeline from their youth club team.

“After last year, actually the last two years, we lost so many talented seniors that were the team and this year, we just have to build back up,” Henao said. “And I’m just glad we have a club team that we’re just continue to build more little ones. They’re having fun and they know, we talk about it all year, we got to fill out that role, and that role is very challenging, but it’s going to be fun to get to what we’ve done before. We know how to do it and hopefully we can do it again.”

For Owasso, a much smaller team that placed 10th at the 6A state meet last year, the meet was a good opportunity to test themselves against strong competition.

“I’m looking at it as a training meet,” said Owasso coach Jenn Rudeen. “We just came off a two-week break; granted, we had practice between Christmas and New Year’s, but we had a lot of kids traveling in and out of town. They’re worn out. We have our highest-yardage practice during that time, and to go straight from that back into school, trying to get back into everything, they’re just sore and tired and trying to jump back in and race.

“We came into tonight just looking at it as a training meet, don’t expect best times, just hold your technique together, execute the fundamentals. So far, they have been doing well, they’ve been doing everything I’ve told them to work on and holding it together.”

The Rams’ standouts included Chloe Pribble-Taylor, who won the 50 freestyle and placed third in the 100 free, and Alexia Sang, who was second to Pribble-Taylor in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. Both swimmers then contributed to Owasso’s winning 200 free relay, along with Alexa Twomey and Taylor Hamilton.

“That group of girls has finally found their groove together and we’ve slowly been working that relay with them, not changing people around in it,” Rudeen said. “We’ve been playing with combinations but as a whole, they’ve been doing really well with it.”

Cascia Hall also participated in the meet, finishing with 27 points, as Samantha Crane won both the 200 free and the 100 free. Ella Newhouse placed fourth in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke.

In the boys’ competition, Jenks won by an even bigger margin, piling up 216 points, while Owasso had 24 and Cascia Hall, with just one swimmer, freshman Waite Culver in his first official high school meet, gaining 3 points.

The Trojan boys, who have won the past four 6A state championships, swept all 11 events. Jenks swimmers who were triumphant included Russell Trinh (200 free, 500 free), Andreas Chatzigiannids (200 IM), Mason Mink (50 free), Ian Truong (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Jim Mahoney (100 free) and Joshua Beiler (100 breaststroke).