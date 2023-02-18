EDMOND -- It was a split decision for Jenks in a pair of dramatic finishes at the Class 6A state swimming meet Friday at the Edmond Aquatic Center.

Jenks won the girls title over Bartlesville by what was announced as the closest margin in state meet history, 318.5-318. It is Jenks' third girls state title in four years.

“From the beginning we have been thinking about it and working on it,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said of getting the girls back on top. “I have the best swimmers and parents. I could not be more proud."

The Jenks girls started off with an upset loss in the 200-Medley Relay finishing second to Edmond North. But Jenks hung on even though Bartlesville turned in a solid performance to nearly steal the title.

Bruins coach Chad Englehart was ecstatic when he saw the final points totals for the girls team.

“Half a point! Jenks beat us by half-a-point,” yelled a smiling Englehart. “It was a great meet. I am real happy. We struggled a little bit yesterday and struggled through some of this meet until Cody Lay won the 500-Free and that seemed to wake everyone up and we just came up a little short at the end.”

Lay winning the 500-Free helped the Bruins finish third in the boys race and spurred on both teams.

“I am not disappointed, but it would have been nice if Cody woke us up a little earlier,” said Englehart. “I am really proud of all those girls and they all come back next year. We will just learn and grow.”

Sylvia Admire of Claremore won the girls 200-Yard-Freestyle over Shyann Kissinger of Enid with a time of 1:54.40 to win her third state championship. Admire, who won two titles last year, came back to finish third in the 100-Yard-Freestyle with a time of 52.38.

“I am very excited about it. I thought it was a good race,” Admire said of her night.

“I won the 200-free and 100-free last year. I was just swimming to have fun this year since it is my last year.

“With the training I am doing right now I am happy how I did.”

In the boys competition, a disqualification had the Jenks Trojans playing catchup after the opening event.

The opening 200-Medley Relay DQ cost the top-seeded Trojans 40 points and as a result they trailed Edmond North throughout the meet. But a strong 1-2-3 finish by Jim Mahoney, Mason Mink and Andrea Chatzigiannidis and a sixth by Joshua Beiler in the 100-Breaststroke allowed the Trojans to close the gap. That put them back in contention, however, Edmond North won the final 400-Yard-Freestyle Relay, Jenks finished third and the Huskies ended Jenks' quest for a fifth straight title 362-361.

“I knew it was going to be very close from the beginning,” Henao said.

Henao knew the DQ would be tough to overcome, but was confident the team would not give up.

“It did not help, but we kept going. We did not want to give up,” Henao said of the DQ.

Edmond North won all three relays and three individual events to keep the Trojans behind them.

“They have a really good swimmer in Ryan Healy and the team has gotten better, too,” Henao said of Healy who won 200-IM and finished second in the 500-Free. “They were looking like us. It was good to see another team helping us to race. It always comes down to the last relay.”

Despite losing, Henao felt the team was swimming much better than it did at regionals.

“This is probably the best meet I have been to,” Henao said. “Yesterday I saw our teams swimming 2, 3 and 4 seconds faster than what we did at regionals. It was probably the best meet I have coached.”

Class 6A

Girls

Team standings: 1. Jenks, 318.5; 2. Bartlesville, 318; 3. Edmond North, 286; 4. Edmond Memorial, 161; 5. Deer Creek, 132; 6. Stillwater, 106.5; 7. Norman, 99; 8. Ponca City, 93; 9. Owasso, 88; 10. Enid, 85; 11. Broken Arrow, 71; 12. Claremore, 62; 13. Mustang, 57; 14. Morman North, 52; 15, Booker T. Washington, 50; 16. Yukon, 46; 17. Santa Fe, 44; 18. Union, 30; 19. Putnam City North, 8; 20. Bixby, 6; 21. Eisenhower, 5; 22. Westmoore, 3; 23. Putnam City, 1.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Edmond North, 1:49.09; 2, Jenks, 1:51.65; 3. Bartlesville, 1:53.25; 4. Edmond Memorial, 1:54.52; 5. Deer Creek, 1:56.33; 6. Owasso, 1:56.94; Stillwater, DQ; Norman North, DQ.

200 Freestyle: 1. Admire, Claremore, 1:54.40; 2. Kissinger, Enid, 1:54.53; 3. Howze, Bartlesville, 1:55.57; 4. Bradley, Norman, 1:57.52; 5. Glover, Edmond North, 1:58.33; 6. Mink, Jenks, 1:59.13; 7. Mansfield, Jenks, 2:00.66; 8. Carpenter, Ponca City, 2:00.90.

200 IM: 1. Williams, Jenks, 2:08.69; 2. Healy, Edmond North, 2:09.25; 3. Bristlier, Norman North, 2:10.00; 4. Richards, Bartlesville, 2:13.01; 5. Droege, Bartlesville, 2:13.24; 6. Talbot, Bartlesville, 2:14.75; 7. Taylor, Bartlesville, 2:15.68; 8. Bridenstine, Jenks, 2:18.22.

50 Freestyle: 1. Littlefield, Stillwater, 23.09; 2. Jones, Edmond North, 23.39; 3. Shearer, Ponca City, 24.02; 4. Nguyen, Mustang, 24.94; 5. Manuel, Deer Creek, 25.37; 6. Owens, Jenks, 25.51; 7. Pribble-Taylor, Owasso, 25.88; 8. Duffy, Jenks, 25.96.

100 Butterfly: 1. Williams, Jenks, 57.49; 2. Bucy, Deer Creek, 58.73; 3. Glover, Edmond North, 59.12; 4. Brister, Norman North, 59.37; 5. Droeger, Bartlesville, 1:01.24; 6. Brister, Norman North, 1:01.68; 7. Kingrey, Edmond North, 1:01.78; 8. Beck, Norman, 1:01.94.

100 Freestyle: 1. Littlefield, Stillwater, 50.71; 2. Jones, Edmond North, 52.24; 3. Admire, Claremore, 52.38; 4. Howze, Bartlesville, 53.26; 5. Carpenter, Ponca City, 54.14; 6. Mink, Jenks, 54.36; 7. Stika, Broken Arrow, 55.31; 8. Manuel, Deer Creek, 55.53.

500 Freestyle: 1. Kissinger, Enid, 5:04.32; 2. Bradley, Norman, 5:20.90; 3. Mansfield, Jenks, 5:24.47; 4. Burke, Bartlesville, 5:28.04; 5. Stopp, Jenks, 5:29.05; 6. Stoddard, Edmond North, 5:32.26; 7. Shaffer, Edmond Santa Fe, 5:33.83; 8. Roper, Bartlesville, 5:34.80.

200 Free Relay: 1. Edmond North, 1:38.97; 2. Bartlesville, 1:40.69; 3. Jenks, 1:41.21; 4. Owasso, 1:43.42; 5. Edmond Memorial, 1:44.02; 6. Deer Creek, 1:45.35; 7. Ponca City, 1:45.73; 8. Booker T Washington, 1:47.81.

100 Backstroke: 1. Healy, Edmond North, 56.52; 2. Busy, Deer Creek, 57.61; 3. Vickrey, Claremore, 1:00.29; 4, Taylor, Bartlesville, 1:00.76; 5. Bridenstine, Jenks, 1:02.23; 6. Finch, Stillwater, 1:03.34; 6. Stopp, Jenks, 1:03.34; 8. Jimeson, Mustang, 1:03.85.

100 Breaststroke: 1, Shearer, Ponca City, 1:05.90; 2, Richards, Bartlesville, 1:07.49; 3. Stoddard, Edmond North, 1:07.63; 4. Wyly, Jenks, 1:09.19; 5. Beck, Norman, 1:09.66; 6. Ridpath, Edmond Memorial, 1:09.87; 7. Mendez, Stillwater, 1:11.07; 8. Williams, Bartlesville, 1:12.06.

400 Free Relay: 1.8. Edmond North, 3:35.78; 2. Bartlesville, 3:36.66; 3. Jenks, 3:38.32; 4. Stillwater, 3:45.08; 5. Edmond Memorial, 3:50.11; 6. Norman, 3:54.66; 7. Broken Arrow, 3:55.54; 8. Booker T. Washington, 3:57.82.

Boys

Team standings: 1, Edmond North, 362; 2. Jenks, 361; 3. Bartlesville, 202; 4. Edmond Memorial, 173; 5. Bixby, 135; 6. Norman, 126; 7. Ponca City, 108; 8. Santa Fe, 96; 9. Yukon, 87; 10. Stillwater, 85; 11 (tie). Enid, Union 68; 13. Westmoore, 66; 14. Deer Creek, 47; 15. Mustang, 44; 16. Eisenhower, 28; 17. Putnam City North, 26; 18. Broken Arrow, 24; 19. Norman North, 21; 20 (tie) Owasso, Moore, 8.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Edmond North, 1:35.50; 2. Bartlesville, 1:37.78; 3. Norman, 1:39.66; 4. Westmoore, 1:42.66; 5. Bixby, 1:43.33; 6. Edmond Memorial, 1:43.71; 7. Enid, 1:45.19; 8. Jenks, DQ.

200 Freestyle: 1. Thurman, Norman, 1:40.70; 2. Starrett, Edmond North, 1:40.86; 3. Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 1:45.37; 4. Lay, Bartlesville, 1:45.88; 5. Mose, Bixby, 1:47.17; 6. King, Ponca City, 1:47.96; 7. Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:48.24; 8. Clink, Jenks, 1:48.65.

200 IM: 1. Healy, Edmond North, 1:51.16; 2. Craig, Bartlesville, 1:52.45; 3. Eden, Edmond North, 1:58.33; 4. Bridenstine, Jenks, 1:59.83; 5. Shaffer, Edmond Santa Fe, 2:00.97; 6. Bonds, Jenks, 2:01.35; 7. Mendez, Stillwater, 2:02.26; 8. Moore, Bartlesville, 2:03.60.

50 Freestyle: 1. Conway, Edmond North, 21.09; 2. Levendofsky, Edmond North, 21.72; 3. Mink, Jenks, 21.73; 4. Crank, Ponca City, 21.78; 5. Sein, Deer Creek, 21.84; 6. Olsen, Bartlesville, 22.00; 7. Truong, Jenks, 22.28; 8. Rau, Jenks, 22.39.

100 Butterfly: 1. Thurmann, Norman, 49.55; 2. Lee, Yukon, 53.20; 3. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 53.54; 4. Dolezal, Edmond, 53.61; 5. Eden, Edmond North, 53.97; 6. Faulkner, Union, 54.43; 7. Crank, Ponca City, 54.59; 8. Moore, Bartlesville, 54.93.

100 Freestyle: 1. Starrett, Edmond North, 46.44; 2. Conway, Edmond North, 47.84; 3. King, Ponca City, 48.23; 4. Harley, Edmond North, 48.66; 5. Olsen, Bartlesville, 48.92; 6. Truong, Jenks, 49.04; 7. Stewart, Ponca City, 49.06; 8. Brown, Bixby, 49.33.

500 Freestyle: 1. Lay, Bartlesville, 4:37.11; 2. Healy, Edmond North, 4:37.16; 3. Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 4:43.32; 4. Spory, Edmond Memorial, 4:47.80; 5. Mose, Bixby, 4:48.62; 6. Steffan, Broken Arrow, 4:56.28; 7. Faulkner, Union, 4:57.68; 8. Trinh, Jenks, 4:59.18.

200 Free Relay: 1. Edmond North, 1:26.84; 2. Jenks, 1:27.06; 3. Norman, 1:31.51; 4, Edmond Memorial, 1:32.20; 5. Deer Creek, 1:32.47; 6. Enid, 1:33.21; 7. Edmond Santa Fe, 1:35.66; 8. Mustang, 1:36.77.

100 Backstroke: 1. Craig, Bartlesville, 49.66; 2. Bridenstine, Jenks, 52.84; 3. Lafollette, Union, 53.73; 4. Levendofsky, Edmond North, 53.75; 5. Pangburn, Jenks, 53.77; 6. Mendez, Stillwater, 54.90; 7. Sawyer, Eisenhower, 55.50; 8. Vennerholm, Jenks, 55.75.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Mahoney, Jenks, 58.47; 2. Mink, Jenks, 59.43; 3. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 59.48; 4. Shaffer, Edmond Santa Fe, 59.48; 5. Ho, Edmond North, 1:01.73; 6. Beiler, Jenks, 1:02.54; 7. Stewart, Ponca City, 1:02.63; 8. Kelly, Bixby, 1:03.09.

400 Free Relay: 1. Edmond North, 3:10.06; 2. Bartlesville, 3:12.27; 3. Jenks, 3:13.33; 4. Edmond Memorial, 3:20.94; 5. Ponca City, 3:22.43; 6. Bixby, 3:24.01; 7. Stillwater, 3:25.51; 8. Edmond Santa Fe, 3:31.47.