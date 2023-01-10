Jenks boys overwhelm competition with superior depth at Frontier Conference swim meet

JENKS – As they seek their fifth consecutive Class 6A state championship this season, the Jenks boys don’t necessarily have any star swimmers, but will succeed with their overwhelming depth.

That is exactly how things played out Tuesday night in the Frontier Conference meet at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center and how the Trojans hope it goes at the state meet next month.

Jenks won just two of eight individual races and two relays but still overwhelmed the competition, winning the meet with 543.5 points, way ahead of second-place Bartlesville with 332. Bixby was close behind in third with 323.

Andreas Chatzigiannidis won the 100-yard butterfly and Jim Mahoney prevailed in the 100-yard breaststroke, while the Trojans also took second in five other events (Mason Mink in the 50 freestyle, Camp Bonds in the 200 IM, Chatzigiannidis in the 100 breaststroke, Ian Truong in the 50 freestyle and Reece Pangburn in the 100 backstroke).

“We had four kids who didn’t show because they’re sick and they’re injured, so that’s even better, that’s awesome,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao of the boys’ victory. “That’s going to help us out with a little more confidence. Hopefully not too much, because I want them to stay humble but at the same push and be challenged. It was an exciting meet, it was fun.”

And while Bartlesville won the other six individual races and the 400 free relay, with outstanding performances from Griffin Craig (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Cody Lay (200 free, 500 free) and Luke Olsen (50 free, 100 free), who each won two events, the Bruins just couldn’t match Jenks’ overall depth.

“I think they’ve been training really hard,” said Bruins coach Chad Englehart of his three individual champions. “I think that’s a good little nucleus, I wish it was a bigger nucleus, but those are strong boys and I think they train every day and they’re passionate about what they’re doing. I was happy with the way they swam today.”

Jenks also claimed the girls’ competition, compiling 520 points, but Bartlesville was a much closer second with 456. The Trojan girls won five individual events, and two of the three relays, while placing second in the other.

“The girls did awesome,” Henao said. “This is probably their best meet the whole season, because they were ready. They were tired, they swam this morning, we didn’t take a break, we just continued to swim fast, so they’re having fun with that. I can’t wait until they get some rest and continue to drop time.”

Marissa Williams won both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, as well as participating in the Trojans’ victorious 200 medley relay and the runner-up 400 free relay. Madison Owens won the 50 free, Madilynn Mansfield won the 500 free and Sarah Bridenstine claimed the 100 backstroke.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Williams said. “It was kind of hard, especially since we had a week of training that was intense before this, but I’m really happy with my times.”

Jenks has also been shuffling its lineup of swimmers and the races they are competing in, as Henao moves everyone around to try to determine what each swimmer’s best event is.

“They’re not swimming their best event,” Henao said. “I just want to kind of finalize our, what I call the ‘Dream Team,’ what’s going to be representing us for regionals and state, so I’m giving them more chances to explore other events, because I don’t know. That’s what I’m doing and they’re just having fun with that.”

Williams, who won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 free in the Jenks Senior Night last Thursday, had no problems switching on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty hard to switch events, because you have to focus on different things in each one,” said Williams, who won the individual state championship in the 100 butterfly and placed second in the 100 backstroke last year as a freshman. “Last week, I swam the 200 free and the 100 breast, I don’t really swim those, so it was kind of fun to swim them, just to see how I’d do at them. But tonight, I swam some events that I focus on a lot and train a lot. When you swim events that you don’t train as much, you get to see where you are and what you can improve on.”

Bartlesville’s girls, who finished in third, one point behind second-place Jenks, at last year’s state meet, had two swimmers in particular shine brightly, as Emma Howze won both the 200 free and the 100 free, while Calli Richards, a sophomore, claimed the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 IM. They also both contributed to the Bruins’ triumphant 400 free relay, with Richards swimming the third leg and Howze anchoring it.

Howze, who placed fifth in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 free at state last year, seems to have taken a significant step forward this season and now looks like a threat to win medals at state. Her sister Aidan won both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke last year and was named the Tulsa World’s All-World Swimmer of the Year. She is now swimming at Kansas.

“She struggled a little bit as a sophomore last year, I think she was in the shadow of her big sister,” Englehart said. “I just think she was kind of figuring out what she wanted to do and who she wanted to be, but yeah, she’s growing. I thought her swim on that last relay was huge for us. Our fortunes will probably be tied very tightly to her.”

