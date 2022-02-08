Jenks boys get dominating win at Class 6A swim regional; girls hold off Bartlesville

JENKS — There was no stopping Jenks at the Class 6A East Swimming Regional on Tuesday at the Jenks Aquatic Center.
The Trojans dominated the boys competition from the start and never looked back in their quest to win another state championship, defeating Bartlesville 564.50 to 247.50.
The Jenks girls also won, but they had to turn back Bartlesville, which led after 12 events, to win team honors 403.50 to 377.
The Trojan boys won three individual events and two relays, but it was their depth that garnered most of the points.
Jenks brought a combined team of 35 swimmers to the boys and girls meets, but it was the freshman that impressed Trojan coach Diego Henao the most.
“We have some awesome freshmen that stepped up today and that is where we dropped the most times,” Henao said. “Ava Carlson and Alexis Selden, They are new to the sport and are just having fun. I think they will continue the legacy. They are stepping up for the challenge and are doing really well.
“We dropped a lot of times. In some of the races I was not planning for them to go fast today. We did not even use our tech suits. It will be a whole different story next week.”
Despite a dominating performance, Henao still had areas where he wants to see improvement this week.
“We are going to fix some things,” he said. “I know what we need to do. It is going to be a lot better in two weeks.
“I don’t want to say (we are going to win), but we want to have fun at state. It is going to be a fun experience.”
The meet Tuesday was much closer for the girls who had to finish in the final relay to secure the win.
“The girls were 20 points ahead in the last relay. All we had to do is not get disqualified,” Henao said.
The Bartlesville girls won two individual events and placed consistently in others to keep pace with the Trojans.
“It’s going to be challenging for the girls, but they had a good meet,” said Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart. “We had some challenges this week in training, but it is going to be a lot better.
“We had a lot of good swims tonight. We have a lot of opportunity for improvement over the next week. We will do it again in a week and a half and see how it plays out.”
The Bruins brought only 21 swimmers total to the meet, and with only 14 girls the lack of depth showed late in the meet.
“He (Henao) has a great team and I don’t know if we have enough bullets in the gun,” Englehart said. “It does help when you have more swimmers.
“We only had one girl in the 100-backstroke and 50-free. Those were weak events for us, but the girls we had were outstanding.
“It is always a challenge. But we are always having fun at meets.”
Englehart was also happy with the boys’ performance, picking up second over Stillwater with a very small team.
“The boys swam well, but we just have seven boys on the team,” he said.
OSSAA Swimming Class 6A
East Regional
GIRLS
Teams
1. Jenks, 403.5; 2. Bartlesville, 377; 3. Stillwater, 234; 4. Bixby, 180; 5. Owasso, 172.5; 6. Booker T. Washington, 156.6; 7. Ponca City, 140; 8. Broken Arrow, 98.
Individual Events 200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:53.49; 2. Bartlesville, 1:54.76; 3. Owasso, 1:56.84; 4. Stillwater, 1:57.28; 5. Bixby, 1:58.11; 6. Ponca City, 1:58.36; 7. Union, 2:05.10; 8. Edison, 2:07.30; 9. Booker T. Washington, 2:09.27; 10. Muskogee, 2:10.65; 11. Broken Arrow, 2:12.71; 200-Yard Freestyle: 1. Admire, Claremore, 1:57.09; 2. Finch, Stillwater, 2:01.60; 3. Vickery, Claremore, 2:01.64; 4. E. Howze, Bartlesville, 2:03.79; 5. Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 2:03.89; 6. LaFrancois, Bartlesville, 2:04.53; 7. Patzkowski, Bartlesille, 2:05.49; 8. Duffy, Jenks, 2:05.91; 9. Vilardo, Bartlesville, 2:06.17; 10. McDaris, Broken Arrow, 2:06.39; 11. Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 2:06.49; 12. Tilly, Bixby, 2:06.65; 200-Yard IM: 1. A. Howze, Bartlesville, 2:12.32; 2. Wagner, Bixby, 2:14.69; 3. Talbot, Bartlesville, 2:18.02; 4. Brooks, Bixby, 2:22.13; 5. Oliphant, Jenks, 2:22.37; 6. Mendez, Stillwater, 2:23.82; 7. Richards, Bartlesville, 2:24.03; 8. T. Heck, Booker T. Washington, 2:24.31; 9. Droege, Bartlesville, 2:24.83; 10. Stika, Broken Arrow, 2:26.39; 11. Carlson, Jenks, 2:26.52; 12. M. McMahon, Union, 2:27.55
50 Freestyle: 1. Littlefield, Stillwater, 24.13; 2. Shearer, Ponca City, 24.53; 3. Pangburn, Jenks, 24.80; 4. Sang, Owasso, 25.61; 5. Pribble-Taylor, Owasso, 25.91; 6. Sego, Jenks, 26.15; 7. Moore, Bartlesville, 26.26; 8. Brobston, Booker T. Washington, 26.46; 9. Finch, Stillwater, 26.54; 10. Morykwas, Jenks, 26.60; T11. Twomey, Owasso, 26.69; T11. Harris, Booker T. Washington, 26.69
100 Butterfly: 1. Williams, Jenks, 1:01.05; 2. Carpenter, Ponca City, 1:01.89; 3. Moore, Bartlesville, 1:02.38; 4. Talbot, Bartlesville, 1:03.07; 5. Moss, Jenks 1:03.29; 6. Hamilton, Owasso, 1:03.63; 7. Williams, Bartlesville, 1:03.96; 8. Tilly, Bixby, 1:05.06; 9. Stricklin, Jenks, 1:06.54; 10. Droege, Bartlesville, 1:06.59; 11. A. Heck, Edison, 1:06.69; 12. York, Broken Arrow, 1:07.79
100 Freestyle: 1. Admire, Claremore, 53.02; 2. Littlefield, Stillwater, 53.13; 3. Pangburn, Jenks, 55.85; 4. Carpenter, Ponca City, 56.17; 5. E. Howze, Bartlesville, 56.20; 6. Pribble-Taylor, Owasso, 57.54; 7. Sego, Jenks, 58.45; 8. Lu, Jenks, 58.53; 9. Morykwas, Jenks, 58.71; 10. Hutto, Booker T. Washington, 58.87; 11. Jones, Bixby, 59.04; 12. Shoesmith, Bartlesville, 59.26
500 Freestyle: 1. Bradley, Muskogee, 5:20.54; 2. Finch, Stillwater, 5:26.86; 3. LaFrancois, Bartlesville, 5:29.17; 4. Vilardo, Bartlesville, 5:29.44; 5. Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 5:29.94; 6. Mendez, Stillwater, 5:32.20; 7. Mansfield, Jenks, 5:37.21; 8. Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 5:40.16; 9. Roper, Bartlesville, 5:41.47; 10. Duffy, Jenks, 5:43.16; 11. McDaris, Broken Arrow, 5:43.30; 12. Brooks, Bixby, 5:45.03
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Owasso, 1:44.46; 2. Jenks, 1:45.60; 3. Ponca City, 1:45.61; 4. Booker T. Washington, 1:47.25; 5. Bartlesville, 1:47.28; 6. Broken Arrow, 1:49.15; 7. Bixby, 1:50.95; 8. Edison, 1:51.59; 9. Stillwater, 1:51.74; 10. Muskogee, 1:59.29; 11. Union, 2:01.06
100 Backstroke: 1. Vickery, Claremore, 1:00.39; 2. Williams, Jenks, 1:01.25; 3. Stevenson, Muskogee, 1:03.60; 4. Finch, Stillwater, 1:03.92; 5. A. McMahon, Union, 1:05.23; 6. Mansfield, Jenks, 1:05.85; 7. Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 1:06.40; 8. Hsieh, Bixby, 1:06.46; 9. Hamilton, Owasso, 1:06.63; 10. Moss, Jenks, 1:06.91; 11. Roper, Bartlesville, 1:07.13; 12. Twomey, Owasso, 1:07.14
100 Breaststroke: 1. A. Howze, Bartlesville, 1:06.91; 2. Bradley, Muskogee, 1:07.30; 3. Wagner, Bixby, 1:07.49; 4. Eason, Jenks, 1:09.86; 5. Oliphant, Jenks, 1:10.42; 6. Harris, Booker T. Washington, 1:12.68; 7. Shearer, Ponca City, 1:13.20; 8. Smith, Jenks, 1:13.81; 9. Stricklin, Jenks, 1:13.86; 10. Stika, Broken Arrow, 1:14.60; 11. Burke, Bartlesville, 1:14.70; 12. Williams, Bartlesville, 1:14.89
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:45.14; 2. Bartlesville, 3:48.68; 3. Stillwater, 3:48.79; 4. Bixby, 3:56.46; 5. Booker T. Washington, 3:57.51; 6. Broken Arrow, 4:07.33; 7. Owasso, 4:09.13; 8. Union, 4:20.71; 9. Ponca City, 4:54.30
BOYS Teams
1. Jenks, 564.5; 2. Bartlesville, 247.5; 3. Ponca City, 241; 4. Union, 208; 5. Bixby, 201.5; 6. Stillwater, 146; 7. Broken Arrow, 138; 8. Booker T. Washington, 114.5.
Individual Events
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:42.12; 2. Union, 1:45.67; 3. Bartlesville, 1:49.07; 4. Stillwater, 1:49.75; 5. Broken Arrow, 1:49.90; 6. Booker T. Washington, 1:52.86; 7. Ponca City, 1:55.91; 8. Owasso, 2:13.42; 9. Edison, 2:13.54; 200-Yard Freestyle: 1. Clink, Jenks, 1:49.11; 2. Short, Jenks, 1:49.42; 3. Mose, Bixby, 1:50.38; 4. Steffan, Broken Arrow, 1:51.09; 5. Lay, Bartlesville, 1:55.44; 6. Powers, Jenks, 1:55.53; 7. Moore, Bartlesville, 1:56.13. 8. Power, Jenks, 1:57.30; 9. Wise, Union, 1:5.73; 10. Stisser, Bixby, 1:58.12; 11. Moan, Owasso, 1:59.42; 12. Benware, Broken Arrow, 2:02.89; 200-Yard IM: 1. Craig, Bartlesville, 2:00.11; 2. King, Ponca City, 2:05.71; 3. Bonds, Jenks, 2:07.55; 4. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 2:07.91; 5. Bridenstine, Jenks, 2:08.77; 6. Brown, Bixby, 2:10.14; 7. Beiler, Jenks, 2:13.26; 8. Pardue, Bixby, 2:14.97; 9. Peterson, Bartlesville, 2:16.90; 10. Barreda, Union, 2:28.32; 11. Simpson, Broken Arrow, 2:38.47; 12. Garcille, Broken Arrow, 2:38.59
50 Freestyle: 1. Olsen, Bartlesille, 22.67; 2. Engster, Ponca City, 22.68; 3. Truong, Jenks, 22.74; 4. Mink, Jenks, 22.94; 5. Crank, Ponca City, 22.98; T6. Matthews, Jenks, 23.13; T6. Rolston, Booker T. Washington, 23.13; 8. Mahoney, Jenks, 23.53; 9. Lamb, Owasso, 23.57; 10. Estes, Ponca City, 23.77; 11. Kapitan, Bixby, 23.84; 12. Hill, Stillwater, 24.12
100 Butterfly: 1. Rau, Jenks, 54.15; 2. Horn, Bixby, 55.03; 3. Moore, Bartlesville, 55.51; 4. Beck, Jenks, 56.04; 5. Crank, Ponca City, 56.65; 6. Faulkner, Union, 56.71; 7. Bonds, Jenks, 57.17; 8. Power, Jenks, 57.85; 9. Rolston, Booker T. Washington, 58.23; 10. Benware, Broken Arrow, 59.49; 11. Catalano, Booker T. Washington, 59.59; 12. Kim, Stillwater, 59.90
100 Freestyle: 1. Engster, Ponca City, 49.16; 2. vonHartitzsch, Union, 49.52; 3. Truong, Jenks, 50.00; 4. King, Ponca City, 50.13; 5. Olsen, Bartlesville, 50.40; 6. Brown, Bixby, 50.83; 7. Clink, Jenks, 51.17; 8. LaFollette, Union, 51.53; 9. Stewart, Ponca City, 51.98; 10. Gress, Jenks, 52.20; 11. Fulbright, Jenks, 52.50; 12. Moan, Owasso, 54.45
500 Freestyle: 1. Short, Jenks, 4:55.69; 2. Mose, Bixby, 4:56.33; 3. Cummings, Stillwater, 5:07.64; 4. Lay, Bartlesville, 5:12.09; 5. Beck, Jenks, 5:14.12; 6. Faulkner, Union, 5:16.03; 7. Powers, Jenks, 5:19.56; 8. Oliphant, Jenks, 5:22.20; 9. Stisser, Bixby, 5:22.92; 10. Wise, Union, 5:43.18; 11. Dugosh, Ponca City, 5:47.90; 12. Henry, Owasso, 6:02.08
200 Freestyle Relay: 1.Ponca City, 1:30.75; 2. Jenks, 1:32.34; 3. Bartlesville, 1:39.72; 4. Bixby, 1:39.87; 5. Owasso, 1:40.37; 6. Stillwater, 1:44.82; 7. Broken Arrow, 1:45.80; 8. Union, 1:51.70; 9. Edison, 1:54.12; 10. Booker T. Washington, 1:57.05
100 Backstroke: 1. Craig, Bartlesville, 53.02; 2. Rau, Jenks, 56.62; 3. Bridenstine, Jenks, 57.48; 4. LaFollette, Union, 57.63; 5. Gress, Jenks, 58.85; 6. Vennerholm, Jenks, 59.31; 7. Horn, Bixby, 59.87; 8. Kim, Stillwater, 1:00.47; 9. Pardue, Bixby, 1:02.80; 10. Faulkner, Booker T. Washington, 1:05.15; 11. Estes, Ponca City, 1:06.66; 12. Simpson, Broken Arrow, 1:07.11
100 Breaststroke: 1. vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:01.33; 2. Mahoney, Jenks, 1:03.17; 3. Matthews, Jenks, 1:03.34; 4. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 1:04.74; 5. Mink, Jenks, 1:04.94; 6. Lamb, Owasso, 1:05.58; 7. Steffan, Broken Arrow, 1:06.38; 8. Peterson, Bartlesville, 1:06.67; 9. Catalano, Booker T. Washington, 1:07.24; 10. Stewart, Ponca City, 1:07.31; 11. Cummings, Stillwater, 1:07.52; T12. Ghonasgi, Bartlesville, 1:08.98; T12. Kelly, Bixby, 1:08.98
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:21.32; 2. Ponca City, 3:21.86; 3. Union, 3:30.54; 4. Bixby, 3:30.70; 5. Bartlesville, 3:33.03; 6. Stillwater, 3:39;74; 7. Booker T. Washington, 3:44.85; 8. Owasso, 3:46.94; 9. Broken Arrow, 3:47.12