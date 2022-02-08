Jenks boys get dominating win at Class 6A swim regional; girls hold off Bartlesville

“We are going to fix some things,” he said. “I know what we need to do. It is going to be a lot better in two weeks.

“I don’t want to say (we are going to win), but we want to have fun at state. It is going to be a fun experience.”

The meet Tuesday was much closer for the girls who had to finish in the final relay to secure the win.

“The girls were 20 points ahead in the last relay. All we had to do is not get disqualified,” Henao said.

The Bartlesville girls won two individual events and placed consistently in others to keep pace with the Trojans.

“It’s going to be challenging for the girls, but they had a good meet,” said Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart. “We had some challenges this week in training, but it is going to be a lot better.

“We had a lot of good swims tonight. We have a lot of opportunity for improvement over the next week. We will do it again in a week and a half and see how it plays out.”

The Bruins brought only 21 swimmers total to the meet, and with only 14 girls the lack of depth showed late in the meet.