High School swimming notebook: Small teams crown individual regional champions

Kimberly Ward serves as coach for both Adair swimmers and Cook of Inola, while also coaching Claremore in Class 6A. The Zebras, with two swimmers at the 6A regional on Tuesday, also enjoyed success when Sylvia Admire won both the 200 free and the 100 free, and Brenlyn Vickery won the 100 backstroke and placed third in the 200 free.

Ward coaches at Trident Aquatics Club in Owasso, where all of those swimmers have honed their skills, so while it may seem like they came out of nowhere, they’re really seasoned veterans.

“They’re doing really well; I’m excited to see where state goes; we might have some state champions,” Ward said of her students, who are kind of a small team all together.

“We practice together. We all swim together; it’s kind of our bond, a bunch of little teams together,” Perryman said. “It would be nice every once in a while to have a full team cheering you on, but you make it work as you go.”

For Cascia Hall, which had three swimmers competing (Abie Dukelow also placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 IM), that was enough to take sixth in the team competition with 97 points.