High School swimming notebook: Small teams crown individual regional champions

Teams like Bishop Kelley (boys champion) and Shawnee (girls champs) may have utilizing their depth to pile up the points and win the Class 5A East Regionals on Monday, but the meet was actually dominated by individual swimmers from small teams.
In the boys competition, Adair’s Jacob Perryman won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, while William Schenk of Holland Hall won both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Each was the only one of his gender from his school in the meet.
“I feel very happy with today, it’s been a good day,” said Perryman, a junior who placed second in both the 100 free and the 100 backstroke at last year’s state meet. “I’m a little off my time that I wanted to go, so just keep training, get two gold medals at state.”
On the girls side, the small-team swimmers seemed to have even more of an impact. Freshman Taylor Cook of Inola won both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Ella Newhouse of Cascia Hall won the 100 breaststroke and finished second in the 200 IM to Cook, while her Cascia teammate Samantha Crane won the 100 free and finished third in the 200 free.
Other key girls swimmers were Ryleigh Wells of Adair who placed second in both the 50 free and 100 breaststroke (to Newhouse) and Gabrielle Packard of Metro Christian, who was runner-up in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free.
Kimberly Ward serves as coach for both Adair swimmers and Cook of Inola, while also coaching Claremore in Class 6A. The Zebras, with two swimmers at the 6A regional on Tuesday, also enjoyed success when Sylvia Admire won both the 200 free and the 100 free, and Brenlyn Vickery won the 100 backstroke and placed third in the 200 free.
Ward coaches at Trident Aquatics Club in Owasso, where all of those swimmers have honed their skills, so while it may seem like they came out of nowhere, they’re really seasoned veterans.
“They’re doing really well; I’m excited to see where state goes; we might have some state champions,” Ward said of her students, who are kind of a small team all together.
“We practice together. We all swim together; it’s kind of our bond, a bunch of little teams together,” Perryman said. “It would be nice every once in a while to have a full team cheering you on, but you make it work as you go.”
For Cascia Hall, which had three swimmers competing (Abie Dukelow also placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 IM), that was enough to take sixth in the team competition with 97 points.
The Commandos actually had a fourth swimmer, which would have been enough for a relay, but Kat Billis couldn’t swim due to illness, so that dream didn’t come to fruition.
“In terms of where we’re trying to go with the program, the goal is to get a relay,” acknowledged Cascia coach Adam Stoermer. “We were really hoping this year, we’d be able to swim one.”
Fort Gibson boys second in 5A
There was little doubt that Bishop Kelley’s boys would win the 5A East Regional, but it wasn’t quite as preordained that Fort Gibson would finish a relatively close second, compiling 341 points to Kelley’s 438.
The Tigers won the 200 medley relay and received another individual victory when Dalton Ross won the 100 free. Other top-five finishes for Fort Gibson were Ross placing second in the 100 backstroke, Colin Martin finishing second in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM, Zach Hardy placing third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free, Brodey Massad taking fourth in the 500 free and Ben Watts finishing fifth in both the 50 free and 100 free. They also placed second in the 200 free relay and third in the 400 free relay.
“That was very exciting, I can’t wait for state now,” said Fort Gibson coach Leslie White. “I’m very proud of them.”
White cited a few individual performances by her boys that impressed her.
“Definitely Dalton’s 100 free and 100 back, for sure,” she said. “Zack Bates, his 100 backstroke (where he finished seventh) was really incredible tonight. And Colin Martin’s 100 breaststroke, wow.”