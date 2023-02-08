Small school swimmers have big impact on 5A Regional

While bigger teams like Bishop Kelley (boys and girls’ champions) and Fort Gibson (boys’ and girls’ runners-up) dominated the team competition, swimmers from small schools had a major impact on the Class 5A Regional last Saturday.

In the girls’ competition, four of eight individual events were won by schools that didn’t have enough swimmers to form a relay team, and on the boys’ side, small-school swimmers won five of eight races.

Adair’s Jacob Perryman, the only boy from his school competing, won both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this,” said Perryman, a senior who also won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke at the 5A state meet last year and was named a Tulsa World All-World Swimmer of the Year Finalist. “This past week was a little rough with the weather, but I had the last two days to train and kind of come here to prepare and get the results, and I’m very happy with the results I got.”

William Schenk was the only swimmer from Holland Hall on the premises, and after winning both the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle, the points he earned enabled Holland Hall to tie Adair (i.e., Perryman) for fifth place in the team standings.

Schenk, who won the 500 free at state last year and placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke, is aiming for another state championship.

“I’ve been training really hard, especially since this is my junior year and I want to get the back-to-back title for state,” Schenk said. “I know there’s fast kids on the other side, so it will be fun to race. In the 200 IM, I know that I’ll have competition.”

The other individual title won by a smaller-school boy was by sophomore Sam Conrad of Wesleyan Christian in Bartlesville. He won the 100 breaststroke while also finishing second to Schenk in the 200 IM. His performance left Wesleyan Christian just behind Holland Hall and Adair in seventh in the team standings.

Wesleyan Christian also had two girls competing, sisters Anna and Abby Wells, and each performed quite well. Anna Wells placed second in both the 200 free and the 100 butterfly, while Abby was second in the 500 free and third in the 200 IM. That left Wesleyan Christian in sixth in the girls’ team standings.

The Wesleyan Christian kids are all club swimmers with the Splash Club of Bartlesville, where they are coached by Bruins high school coach Chad Englehart. But their small high school contingent is overseen by Sam’s mother, Kimberly Conrad, who acknowledged that not having a big team around the kids is a little strange for them.

“They’re all three club swimmers so that helps a lot, they’ve been swimming for years,” Coach Conrad said. “It is really weird, because they’re used to a much bigger group. We’ve had good times, good swims, so hopefully, it will keep going at state.”

Finishing fifth in the girls’ team standings was Cascia Hall, which had three swimmers earning points. Samantha Crane won both the 200 free and the 100 free while Ella Newhouse won the 200 IM and finished second in the 100 breaststroke. Abie Dukelow also placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and 15th in the 50 free.

The other small school individual champion was Taylor Cook, who was the only swimmer from Inola in the competition. She won the 100 butterfly and finished third in the 100 backstroke.

“It’s fun to have a new sport come to our school,” said Cook, a sophomore who placed third in both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly at last year’s 5A state meet. “There used to be an Inola team a few years ago, but it’s great to go out there and represent my school for a sport that’s not very known there.”

Adair also has one girl swimmer, Ryleigh Wells, and she also had a good day, finishing tied for second in the 50 free and placing third in the 100 breaststroke.

The swimmers from Adair, Inola and Tyler Bell of Coweta, who placed fifth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 50 free, all share the same coach, Kimberly Ward, who also coaches the small team at Claremore in 6A.

“We all have a great relationship,” Cook said of Ward’s kids. “We’re actually on the same club team, so we’ve been friends for years and it’s just fun to be in a new atmosphere and hang out with all your best friends.”

One other local small school swimmer who did really well last Saturday was Emmalynn Fenton of Memorial, who finished second in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Avery Littlefield enjoys big day for Stillwater in 6A Regional

A new workout helped Stillwater junior Avery Littlefield have a major impact on the Class 6A East Regional last Friday.

Littlefield won both the 50 free and the 100 free, while also helping the 200 medley and 400 free relays each finish third, as the Pioneers placed third as a team. And she credits at least some of her success to a grueling new high-intensity exercise program.

“My dad and I have been doing this new workout called tabata,” said Littlefield, who won the 50 free and placed second at last year’s 6A state meet and was an All-World First Team selection. “He’s kind of a science nerd and it’s supposed to increase your aerobic capacity in a short amount of time. It’s been awful, it’s a very tough workout, but I think it’s actually really helped. We only started it like two weeks ago and I feel like I’ve really seen an improvement in my performance.”

Littlefield just edged out Ponca City’s Mattie Shearer by 0.24 seconds to win the 50 free and then won by 2.38 seconds over Claremore’s Sylvia Admire in the 100 free. She pointed out that she loves a competitive race, even if she loses.

“I’m just really grateful to have people to race with,” Littlefield said. “Mattie Shearer in the 50 free, I love racing her, she’s so sweet, she’s a freshman and she really pushed me. She busted out a 23.9, I was so proud of her. I love meeting new people and having the opportunity to better myself because of them.

“I love having a good race. It makes me feel so much better about myself. Even if I get second, it makes me know that I gave my all and that I just did my best and that they did their best, too. I’m just so happy for the competition that we’ve been growing.”

Griffin Craig leads Bartlesville’s runner-up finish

The Bartlesville boys finished second to Jenks in the 6A East Regional last Friday and a big reason why was an excellent performance from senior Griffin Craig.

Craig, who was an All-World Swimmer of the Year Finalist last year after winning the 100 backstroke and placing second in the 200 IM at the 6A state meet, is on track to match or exceed that this year. Last Friday, he won both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, while also contributing to the Bruins’ 200 medley relay, which finished second, and their victorious 400 free relay. On the final lap of the 400 free relay, he chased down and just barely passed Jenks’ Josh Rau at the end to give Bartlesville an exciting victory, by just 0.23 seconds.

“He swam well,” said Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart. “There’s some big boys across the West that are going to give him some challenges and he’s got some real high goals, but he finished that relay really strong. That was a big win for us.”