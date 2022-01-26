High school swimming notebook: Jenks girls miss out on regional prep meet

A problem with the water heaters at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center ended up forcing the cancellation of the Jenks Invitational meet that was supposed to take place last weekend, and it robbed Trojans coach Diego Henao the opportunity to finalize his lineup for the regional meet on Feb. 5.
“It’s usually the meet that gives me the ideas to finalize my roster, so now I’m just going to have to guess,” Henao said. “I’ve given enough chances for all the swimmers to perform in their best event. I think I already know who’s going to be my final roster (for regionals and state), which the deadline is Friday. I’ve been asking the swimmers, ‘How do you feel about swimming this event?’ They also are giving me some good feedback on their teammates. When I ask, I feel like they gain confidence and they know that we’re working together.”
The heater problem has already been corrected and the Trojans are back practicing in their home pool, and the East Regional meets will take place there as scheduled on Feb. 4 and 5.
That’s where the Jenks girls will begin their attempt for three straight Class 6A state championships. Despite losing a lot of key seniors, including two-time All-World Swimmer of the Year Laney Fenton, Henao is confident this new group will do well.
“We lost so many fast swimmers last year, so it’s time to rebuild, and I think this group of kids, not just the ones who just came up, the freshmen, but the seniors — they really stepped up this year,” Henao said. “I’m so proud of them. We have some girls where practice is not a game anymore, they are serious and committed.”
Key contributors for the Trojans this year include junior Janci Pangburn, sophomore Madilynn Mansfield and freshman Marissa Williams. Pangburn won the 100-yard freestyle at state in 2020 as a freshman, but didn’t swim high school last year. Now that she’s back, she hasn’t lost a race all season, including winning both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle at the Frontier Conference meet on Jan. 11.
“Janci is a sprinter, she loves racing,” Henao said. “She loves competing. She’s someone that will not let the team down.”
Williams won both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke at the Frontier Conference and Mansfield won the 500 freestyle and placed third in the 100 backstroke.
“Marissa, she’s been a beast in practice,” Henao said. “She’s just having fun. It’s just the beginning for her. Madilynn, she’s also a great swimmer. She’s a hard worker, she can do anything in practice.”
Union boys in “rebuilding” mode
After losing the Tulsa World’s 2021 All-World Swimmer of the Year (Danny Sibley) to graduation, the Union boys’ swim team is finding its way. The Redhawks finished fourth at the Frontier Conference meet on Jan. 11 and at a meet in Norman last Friday, they lost to both Norman and Norman North head-to-head, although there were some bright spots.
Union, which placed fifth at last year’s Class 6A state meet, does still have two-event individual state champion Trenton vonHartitzsch, and the senior is still dominant, winning both of his events in Norman, the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. At the Frontier Conference meet, he won both the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
The Redhawks have a few other key swimmers that have stepped up as leaders, primarily junior Bryce LaFollette, who won both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at Norman, after placing fourth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke at the Frontier Conference.
“He has gotten a lot stronger and a lot faster,” coach Lynne Gorman said of LaFollette. “I think we’re going to see him do some fun things.”
Junior Colin Faulkner has also stepped up, despite battling through injury and illness this year. He took second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly in Norman, but did not swim at the Frontier Conference meet.
The trio also teamed up to help Union win both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays at Norman.
“Guys who scored at state last year, I have four,” Gorman said, also referring to senior Jacob Wise, who just swam relays at state last year and didn’t swim in Norman. “We’re an even smaller team than we were last year. We’re doing a lot of rebuilding, all across the board. I’ve got some young guys who are getting better. They’re lovely to coach, they’re great teammates, they’ve got a lot of promise, but in terms of results this year? We haven’t seen our new young men perform at a really high level.”
Also of note at Norman was freshman Grant Faulkner placing second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 500 freestyle.