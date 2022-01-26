High school swimming notebook: Jenks girls miss out on regional prep meet

A problem with the water heaters at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center ended up forcing the cancellation of the Jenks Invitational meet that was supposed to take place last weekend, and it robbed Trojans coach Diego Henao the opportunity to finalize his lineup for the regional meet on Feb. 5.

“It’s usually the meet that gives me the ideas to finalize my roster, so now I’m just going to have to guess,” Henao said. “I’ve given enough chances for all the swimmers to perform in their best event. I think I already know who’s going to be my final roster (for regionals and state), which the deadline is Friday. I’ve been asking the swimmers, ‘How do you feel about swimming this event?’ They also are giving me some good feedback on their teammates. When I ask, I feel like they gain confidence and they know that we’re working together.”

The heater problem has already been corrected and the Trojans are back practicing in their home pool, and the East Regional meets will take place there as scheduled on Feb. 4 and 5.

That’s where the Jenks girls will begin their attempt for three straight Class 6A state championships. Despite losing a lot of key seniors, including two-time All-World Swimmer of the Year Laney Fenton, Henao is confident this new group will do well.