High school swimming notebook: Jenks boys, girls, preparing as team to beat

Jenks boys and girls preparing for East Regionals as team to beat

The Jenks boys’ team is hoping to extend their streak to five straight Class 6A state championships and the girls are looking to regain the title after last year’s second-place finish snapped a streak of two consecutive championships.

For both, the road to another title starts Friday at the 6A East Regional, which is held in their home pool, the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, starting at 5 p.m. The swimmers’ performances at Regionals qualify them for the state meet in Edmond on Feb. 16-18. The top 24 times, combined between the East and West Regionals, in each event qualify for the state meet.

“Hopefully, we can get all of our kids into the state meet, go through to the top 24 after this weekend,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “I’m predicting that everyone will make it, but it’s possible everyone will not, because other kids are also improving. They seem excited, they seem ready, they seemed pumped about what it’s going to be like. It’s going to be close, a very close meet.”

The Jenks boys, with its superior depth, should have no trouble winning yet another East Regional title over a potent but much smaller Bartlesville squad, but will face some stiff competition from Edmond North, last year’s runners-up, at state.

The Trojan girls, however, could have a battle on their hands with Bartlesville, who finished in third place, one point behind Jenks, at last year’s state meet. Earlier this year, Jenks beat the Bruins 520-456 in the Frontier Conference meet on Jan. 10.

Henao acknowledged that both squads will feel the pressure of expectations heading into the Regional, especially the girls, but thought it would actually help fuel the younger team’s performance. Anticipating a tight battle also makes each individual swimmer more important to the overall outcome.

“This whole season has been like that,” Henao said. “From the beginning, we were really close to (defending state champion) Edmond North, then later, we swam against Bartlesville and it was another close meet. There was another one with Lubbock, Texas, and that was another close meet. So the whole season has been really tight when it comes to points – five, 10, 20 points, that’s one, maybe two races. Maybe every one point, every single one of the swimmers improving or advancing or getting a little higher on their ranking will make a difference.

“It has been very close, so I think they’re used to it. It makes it more exciting, but at the same time, it helps, because it’s not the first time. From the beginning, we knew it’s going to be close. We’re building up a bunch of younger kids, so it’s going to be close at the end.”

Henao lamented the fact that the inclement weather this week wiped out a few days of practice and interfered with the tapering process for the swimmers. Usually, Jenks waits until after the Regionals to give the swimmers a break from training, and that little rest time, called “tapering,” usually results in reduced times at the next competition, ideally the state championship meet. If they get too much of a break now, though, the process starts earlier than intended.

“I think they might be a little bit too tapered, too rested because of these two days of not being able to swim,” Henao said on Tuesday after two days of canceled practices. “I didn’t want them to be too rested, I want them to still have some left to drop some more time for state, but I think they’ll be fine. I think the team has been doing great.”

Booker T. Washington girls win Rose Invitational

The Booker T. Washington girls head into the Class 6A East Regional on Friday on a high note after winning the Rose Invitational meet at Oologah last Saturday. The Hornets won 10 of 11 events, including seven of eight individual races, to pile up 353 points, comfortably ahead of second-place Harrah with 266.

Individual champions for Booker T. included Taryn Heck, who won both the 200-meter IM and the 100-meter butterfly, Britain Hutto (both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle), McKenzie Salcher (200 free), Darby Gleason (400 free) and Rebekah Ojeda Lee (100 breaststroke). The Hornets also won all three relays.

Other top finishes by BTW swimmers were Hadyn Anderson (second in the 200 IM behind Heck), Salcher (second in the 400 free behind Gleason), Ojeda Lee (third in the 200 free), Gleason (third in the 100 butterfly), Addie McMillan (third in 100 breaststroke) and Anna Brennan (fourth in 100 backstroke).

First-year Hornets coach Casey Stelzer is happy with where the team is at heading into the postseason.

“BTW has had an amazing year so far,” Stelzer said. “They have embraced an entirely new coaching style and rolled with it. These Hornets have been putting in some long hours in and out of the pool and have seen the work pay off. This year we have seen some major time drops and improvement across the board. We can't wait to see how they do in the upcoming weeks.”

He particularly praised Heck, a junior who placed 14th in the 200 IM at last year’s meet.

“She is not only an awesome swimmer, she is an amazing teammate, friend, and person,” Stelzer said. “She is the one behind the blocks cheering on her team every race, she wants each swimmer on the team to be successful, and she supports that by sharing her swimming knowledge with her teammates during practices by helping the other swimmers with stroke work. We can't wait to see how she does.”

Fort Gibson boys hope to repeat runner-up Regional finish

After winning the Rose Invitational meet at Oologah last Saturday, the Fort Gibson boys are ready for the Class 5A East Regional, hoping to replicate last year’s runner-up finish. The 5A Regional is Saturday at Jenks at 2 p.m.

The Tigers, who went on to place third at last season’s 5A state meet, lost a couple of key swimmers off that team but should still be formidable. At the Rose Invitational, they won five of 11 events, with Zackary Bates claiming both the 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter free and Jack Kolb taking the 200 IM. Fort Gibson also won two relays (the 200 medley and the 400 free), with each featuring the same foursome of Bates, Kolb, Brodey Massad and Ian Jorgenson.

Unfortunately, Kolb was disqualified in his other race, the 100 butterfly, but other impressive performances were delivered by Massad (who finished second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 freestyle), Tripp Jackson (second in 100 freestyle and fifth in the 200 IM), Kamdyn Kating (third in 100 breaststroke), Cooper Sifers (third in 100 backstroke) and Jorgenson (third in 100 butterfly).