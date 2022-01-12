High school swimming: Jenks sweeps Frontier meet; Bartlesville girls ready to contend

Bartlesville girls contenders again
After claiming five consecutive Class 6A state championships from 2015-19, Bartlesville's girls endured two seasons with small teams that didn’t give them enough depth to compete at their usual elite level.
But after finishing fifth in the 2020 state meet and sixth last year, Bartlesville seems to have the quantity to go with the quality again. The Bruins finished a pretty close second to two-time defending state champion Jenks at the Frontier Valley Conference meet on Tuesday night at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.
Aidan Howze won both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard breaststroke, and the Bruins had four runner-up finishes (Amanda LaFrancois in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Lily Talbot in the 100 butterfly and Emma Howze in the 100 free). Bartlesville had six other top-five finishes, and also placed second in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays, to amass 462 points, trailing only Jenks at 541.5. Bixby was a distant third at 206.5.
It was an impressive showing for Aidan Howze, a senior, who didn’t compete at last year’s regional or state meet.
“I felt good,” Aidan Howze said of her performance. “Just hard work and dedication and working together with my teammates.”
Of course, with a better team comes higher expectations, and Bruins coach Chad Englehart wasn’t entirely pleased with his team’s performance Tuesday night.
“We do have better numbers this year, we do have a reasonably strong group of girls,” Englehart said. “I did not think we were ready for tonight. I did think we had some good swims, but I think Jenks was clearly the better team tonight, and I think we’re going to have to take some of those young and inexperienced girls and we’re going to have to grow up a lot over the next five weeks. I didn’t see a lack of effort; I saw inexperience and missed opportunities.”
Jenks boys remain dominant
The Jenks boys have won the Class 6A state meet three years in a row and four of the past five, and appear on track to do it again. That much was evident at the Frontier meet om Tuesday, as the Trojans rolled to a dominant victory, piling up 585.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Bartlesville with 303.5 and a solid third-place finish from Bixby with 281.
Jenks won four of the eight individual events and all three relays. Senior Ryan Short led the way with victories in both the 200 free and 500 free, while sophomores Josh Rau (100 butterfly) and Ian Truong (100 free) also prevailed in their races.
Short, who placed fifth in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 IM at last year’s state meet, seems to have emerged as a new leader for the Trojans.
“Awesome kid, such a hard worker, great attitude; he’s doing great,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao of Short.
Overall, Henao believes he has a strong blend of seniors and younger swimmers that will keep the Trojan dynasty going.
“We have a lot of sophomores who are stepping up,” Henao said. “And of course, the seniors are always the ones who are leading the team. I’m very proud of them, they’re doing great. Hopefully, they’re leaving that legacy, they’re trying to teach the younger ones how to do it, so we can maintain the great team that we’re building.”
McDaris enjoys ‘big day’ for BA
Broken Arrow’s Claire McDaris had a strong showing at the Frontier meet, winning the 200 free and finishing third in the 500 free. After she placed ninth in both events at last year’s Class 6A state meet, the junior has taken a big step forward.
“She did have a big day,” said Broken Arrow coach Casey Beck. “We were hoping for something better in the 500, but that’s probably the fastest time she’s posted all season, not tapered, going through a tough Christmas break practice, so I have high hopes. She’s been practicing hard. She knows her goal times and she’s very focused.”