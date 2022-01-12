High school swimming: Jenks sweeps Frontier meet; Bartlesville girls ready to contend

Of course, with a better team comes higher expectations, and Bruins coach Chad Englehart wasn’t entirely pleased with his team’s performance Tuesday night.

“We do have better numbers this year, we do have a reasonably strong group of girls,” Englehart said. “I did not think we were ready for tonight. I did think we had some good swims, but I think Jenks was clearly the better team tonight, and I think we’re going to have to take some of those young and inexperienced girls and we’re going to have to grow up a lot over the next five weeks. I didn’t see a lack of effort; I saw inexperience and missed opportunities.”

Jenks boys remain dominant

The Jenks boys have won the Class 6A state meet three years in a row and four of the past five, and appear on track to do it again. That much was evident at the Frontier meet om Tuesday, as the Trojans rolled to a dominant victory, piling up 585.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Bartlesville with 303.5 and a solid third-place finish from Bixby with 281.