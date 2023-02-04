Bradley leads Edison girls to strong third-place finish

Last year, Edison had a small team that barely qualified any swimmers for the Class 6A state meet. This season, back down in Class 5A where they belong, the Eagles have a revamped program and one of the state’s best swimmers, Mylie Bradley.

Bradley won both the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard breaststroke to help lead Edison to a stunning third-place finish at the 5A East Regional Saturday. The Eagles, which also won the 200 freestyle relay, compiled 182 points, comfortably ahead of fourth-place Oologah with 149.5.

“I am a freshman and I’ve been swimming for a long time, I started when I was very little and I swam for Jenks and then left because of reasons,” Bradley said. “I’ve been loving my season. I’m girls captain of my team and our girls have improved so much this year. We were seeded last in our bracket and now we’re coming out here winning relays, scoring points and having fun.

“We have, I think, eight girls and five guys, so we’re not a very big team.”

Other Edison swimmers who made an impact included freshman Corinne Kabel, who placed sixth in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and Nora Cajamarca, who was sixth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 100 free.

Previously, Edison combined to practice with swimmers from Memorial under coach Joanna Bentley, but this season, the two schools were separated. Mylie’s dad, Charles Bradley, took over as Edison’s coach and he has big goals for the team’s future.

“We almost completely overhauled the roster, I think maybe one or two of my kids swam last year,” Coach Bradley said. “A ton of my swimmers, this is the first time they’ve ever competed in their lives in swimming, so we’re trying to build up a legacy. It’s been a struggle this year, not having our own pool and kind of starting from scratch, but we’re working on that. TPS has been supportive of us, getting us access to pools, letting us use some of the other schools’ facilities. Our goal with this is to build this thing up to where we’re winning state championships in a couple of years.”

One of the keys has been having established swimmers like Mylie or Josh Blanchard on the boys’ squad, which also did well, finishing a strong fourth, serving as respected team leaders. Blanchard, a sophomore, placed third in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free.

“Just hard work and dedication – having her and my men’s captain, Josh Blanchard, they’re both tremendously hard workers, they’re leaders of the team,” Coach Bradley said. “They’re setting an example to my other swimmers to come out and develop that passion and love for the sport. I think we only have great things ahead of us.”

Bishop Kelley boys roll to yet another regional title

After just missing out on a fourth straight Class 5A state championship last year, when they finished second, just six points behind Altus, Bishop Kelley’s boys still remember how it felt to lose at state, and although they cruised to their fifth consecutive East Regional title Saturday, the Comet boys view it as just the first step towards redemption at state.

“All I can say is that Bishop Kelley, we really don’t like to lose and we’re using that loss as an opportunity to get better,” said senior Preston Hoang, who won the 100 free and placed second in the 50 free. “We are going to take that loss and grow from it and become a better team. I am confident that our team has a good chance of winning this year.”

The Comets won three individual races and all three relays to amass 555 points, way ahead of second place Fort Gibson, which had 360.5. Overall, Bishop Kelley had 15 top-three finishes and placed 30 swimmers within the top 10.

“I felt like everybody came and did what they needed to do,” Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow said. “The people that needed to swim those times swam the times they needed to, so that was really good. And I don’t have any DQ slips, which is everything I ever wanted.”

In addition to Hoang’s strong performance, other top Kelley swimmers included: Caleb Gilbert, who won the 200 free and finished third in the 100 breaststroke, Jacob Philbeck (first in the 100 butterfly, fourth in the 50 free), Owen Anderson (second in both the 200 free and 100 backstroke), Matt Clower (second in the 500 free and third in the 200 free), Preston’s brother Jacob Hoang (second in the 50 free, third in the 200 IM), Patrick Berg (second in the 100 free, third in the 50 free), Maurizio Carbonell (third in the 100 butterfly) and Michael Neff (third in the 500 free).

“I feel like I had a really good performance today,” Preston Hoang said. “There are some things I can work on and improve, I feel like, which is a good thing. I think at state, I have two more weeks I can improve a little more. And as a team, I feel like we can grow.”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World