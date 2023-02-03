Jenks boys overwhelm with depth -- again

Seeking a fifth straight Class 6A state championship, the Jenks boys took the first step Friday night in their home pool with an impressive victory at the East Regional, amassing 515 points – way ahead of runners-up Bartlesville with 278.

The Trojans won just one individual race – Jim Mahoney in the 100-yard breaststroke, the final one – and also won the 200-yard medley relay, but as usual, overwhelmed the competition with its superior depth. There were multiple races in which the Trojans had all four of their eligible swimmers finish within the top 10, including the 100 breaststroke, where they had four of the top-five finishers (Mahoney first, Mason Mink second, Joshua Beiler fourth and Andreas Chatzigiannidis fifth). In the 50 freestyle, they had three of the top five.

Overall, the Trojans had seven top-three finishers while Bartlesville had six (including three victories, two by Griffin Craig and one by Cody Lay), but Jenks placed an amazing 29 swimmers into the top 10, compared to 10 top-10 placers for the Bruins.

Other key competitors for Jenks included: Ian Truong (second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free), Jacob Clink (third in the 200 free), Walker Bridenstine (third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM), while Chatzigiannidis also placed third in the 100 butterfly and Mink was fourth in the 50 free.

The only negative for the Trojans is that Josh Rau was disqualified from the 100 butterfly, when his time would have placed him second. The loss of those points didn’t impact this competition at all, but because the DQ also takes him out of the state meet, it could prove decisive in what is expected to be a close battle with Edmond North for the title.

“The way I told him and told the team, that’s just our fuel,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “That’s just going to help us get stronger. That’s just one swim. Of course, we never wish anyone to do that, but at the same time, we’ve got to learn. These are lessons that we’ve got to learn, the steps that we got to learn through life – sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not, and hopefully that is not going to affect us much.

“Hopefully, we’ll continue to get better. We’ve got some new kids that made state for the first time, so hopefully that will help.”

Brenlyn Vickery joins Sylvia Admire in propelling Claremore

A Tulsa World All-World finalist for Swimmer of the Year in 2022, Claremore’s Sylvia Admire delivered another strong performance Friday night at the East Regional.

But it was her teammate, junior Brenlyn Vickery, who shined even brighter, winning the 100 backstroke and placing second in the 100 butterfly. After finishing third in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 100 free at last year’s 6A state meet, it was a big step forward for Vickery.

“I’ve been training really hard on my backstroke for a long time, with trainers working on my arm speed, doing a thermometer thing to see my pull just non-stop, non-stop, so I’ve been adding time a lot in it this season and I finally just dropped five seconds from my last meet,” Vickery said.

As for Admire, she placed second in both the 200 free and the 100 free, and while she’s used to winning these events (she claimed both at the 6A state meet last year), she was okay with the results.

“I am happy,” she said. “Without a taper, I feel like I did pretty good and I tried my best, so I feel good.”

One unique factor in her performance was that, because she hadn’t swum in an eligible high school meet earlier this season, she had no prior seed time and had to go in the first heat each time. Usually, the top swimmers go in the final heat alongside comparable competitors but Admire essentially swam by herself since she was so much faster than the other swimmers in her heat.

“Of course, it’s a lot more fun to have somebody next to you, pushing you, but I feel like any race you swim, you should try your best,” Admire said. “I did and I’m pretty happy with how it turned out.”

In the 200 free, Admire wound up just 0.42 seconds behind the winner, Enid’s Shyann Kissinger, who swam in the final heat. Had they swum next to each other, it might have made a difference but Admire didn’t spend too much time thinking about it.

“That’s always a possibility,” she said. “You just need to look towards your future meets and not dwell on the past, so it’s pretty good.”

Claremore also had a third contributor Friday night, as freshman Summer Pfeiffer finished seventh in the 200 IM and ninth in the 100 breaststroke. That helped propel the Zebras to ninth place as a team, ahead of both Union and Bixby.

Admire just wishes she had one more teammate, so they could form a relay team.

“It would be fun to have a relay,” said Admire, a senior. “Maybe in the future, we’ll have more swimmers.”

Vickery noted, though, that the small team is very close and that she enjoys their camaraderie.

“I love it, we’ve swum together our whole lives,” Vickery said. “We’ve grown up, we were friends before we started swimming, so it’s just fun. We know how we swim, we know how to act around each other, it’s just a fun little environment.”