Experiments working for Jenks boys swimmers; Bartlesville's Griffin Craig prepares for national meet

JENKS — Jenks' boys swimming team claimed wins over Bartlesville and Union on Tuesday night at the Jenks Aquatic Center.

The Trojans defeated Union 202.00-69.00 and Bartlesville 180.00-93.00. Bartlesville beat Union 152.00-97.00.

Jenks coach Diego Henao said many of the Trojans, who are vying for their fifth consecutive Class 6A state championship this season, were experimenting with new events.

“I’m testing some other things, switching the events for some of them, so they’re not swimming their best event,” Henao said.

Jenks swimmers won first in six events. The Trojans won first in the 200 medley relay with Josh Rau, Andreas Chatzigiannidis, Reece Pangburn and Ian Truong with a time of 1:40.66, defeating Bartlesville by less than a second.

Likewise, the Trojans quartet of Pangburn, Mason Mink, Jim Mahoney and Jacob Clink won first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 1:32.61.

“The relays were really good,” Henao said. “They just look really good right now. As long as they continue to have fun and keep working hard in practice, I am very pleased.”

Clink won first in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:51.22. Mahoney won the 50- yard freestyle with a 23.43 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:01.17. Walker Bridenstine won the 100-yard backstroke with a 55.82.

Bartlesville swimmers won five events. Luke Olsen, Cody Lay, Jarrett Moore and Griffin Craig won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:19.67. Olsen swam a 49.51 to win the 100-yard freestyle. Lay’s 2:05.19 won the 200-yard individual medley.

Craig, a junior won the 100-yard butterfly (52.77) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:49.87). Tuesday was his last tuneup before he swims in the Speedo Winter Junior National Championships this weekend in Austin, Texas.

Craig qualified for nationals in the 200-yard backstroke with a 1:48.00 last season. He will also compete in the 400-yard individual medley and the 200- yard butterfly.

“I liked my swims tonight. I thought there were some things I’m doing well, so I’m excited,” Craig said. “I was proud of our team. I think especially that last relay was exciting. I think the energy was up, and I’m kind of getting more nervous and excited for this weekend as time goes on.”

Craig is leaving for nationals on Thursday. He anticipates “the best in the country” to be awaiting in Austin.

“I’m hoping to make finals, and there’s going to be a lot of big college coaches there, and so I’m looking to hopefully get some recognition there, as well,” Craig said.

Bartlesville swept the girls division in a 187.00-81.00 win over Union and a 146.00-129.00 win over Jenks.

It was the second consecutive year the Bruins skimmed by Jenks at the Trojans meet.

“It’s always fun to come down and match talents with Jenks. Jenks is the marquee program in the state,” Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart said, “so anytime you can measure yourself against the best, that’s a positive thing. I was very happy with the way we swam tonight.”

Bartlesville’s 200-yard medley relay swam a 1:56.60 to start the meet Tuesday. Emma Howze led off, followed by Calli Richards, Lily Talbot and Annabelle Droege.

Talbot followed with a win in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:19.32. Regan Patzkowski won the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:03.04 as Talbot and Addison Williams finished second and third, respectively, to win 19 points for the event.

Howze won the 100 yard freestyle with a 54.36.

Talbot, Patzkowski, Richards and Ashlynn Taylor swam a 1:46.49 to win the 200-yard freestyle relay six-tenths of a second before Jenks.

“Those (relays) were very, very close, competitive races and we just happened to touch first,” Englehart said. “The difference between first and second on a relay is massive, so I think those really set the stage for us and helped us with the points.”

Richards rounded out the Bruins gold medaling with a first-place performance in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.46). Taylor placed second with a 1:11.42.

Jenks won the encore event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, by three seconds over the Bruins. Madison Owens, Sarah Bridenstine, Karissa Lu and Marissa Williams ran a 3:47.25 to finish the meet.

“The girls really were impressive. They really dropped time from what they have done already,” Henao said. “They had a long weekend. They had a swim meet this past weekend. They woke up this morning and had practice … I’m hoping once we start resting, everything’s going to be much better.”

Williams won the 100-yard backstroke with the only sub-minute finish of 59.38. She also won the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:21.48, over 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, teammate Madilynn Mansfield.

Mansfield won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.37. Owens won the 50-yard freestyle with a 26.35.​