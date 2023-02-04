JENKS — The Bishop Kelley girls have undoubtedly felt the envy of watching their boys team celebrate repeated Class 5A state championships and East Regional titles, but never had the chance to experience it for themselves. Until now.

After winning two individual races and two relays, the Comet girls compiled 357 points, edging Fort Gibson, which had 340, for the 5A East Regional title Saturday at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.

“That’s the first time that’s ever happened and that is a big deal,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “I’m so happy, our girls worked really hard. It’s nice that we’re finally getting a little more numbers with the girls, not quite where the boys are, but it’s showing and that’s really nice for our girls to get to see that dividend, too.”

Among the standouts for Bishop Kelley were junior Alex Lane, who won the 500-yard freestyle and placed second in the 100 backstroke, and senior Regan Hoyt, who won the 50-yard freestyle and finished tied for third in the 100 free. Freshman Ella Lundt was also a key contributor for the Comets, tying for second in the 50 free and placing fourth in the 100 backstroke.

All three contributed to the Comets’ victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays.

“It was so exciting. We have come really close the past three years and this year, we finally did it,” said Lane, who won the 500 by an amazing 44 seconds. “Everyone has been practicing so hard and they did really good. I’m super-proud. It’s so exciting to finally be celebrating for ourselves and not the other team, but super-proud of the boys, too.”

For Fort Gibson, finishing second was a significant accomplishment, even if it was tantalizing to realize they were so close to winning it all, just 17 points back.

“I feel pretty good,” said Tigers coach Leslie White. “Most of our swimmers today swam best times and we’ve been out of the water most of the past week with the weather, so I think we did really well and I’m excited for state.”

Fort Gibson didn’t win any races, but still had a number of impressive performances. Kaycie Farmer finished second in the 200 IM, Kassie Stach placed third in both the 200 free and the 500 free and Phoebe Colbert came in third in the 100 butterfly. Plus, the Tigers finished second in all three relays.

“I knew it was going to be close but I think my swimmers really went for it today and made it a little closer than maybe I expected it to be, which is super-exciting,” White said. “I am excited to see how close we were.”

There was a major contrast with the 5A meet on Saturday compared to the 6A meet on Friday night, with significantly fewer swimmers competing at the 5A level. Many races had just one heat (for example, the girls’ 200 IM featured just six swimmers total) and in most relays, there were only three or four teams in the pool. In previous years, the 5A East Regional featured teams like Shawnee, Harrah and OKC McGuinness, but none of them were here this time. Accordingly, there was also a much smaller, and quieter, crowd.

The top 24 times, combining both the East Regional and the West Regional that took place in Edmond, qualify for each event in the state meet in Edmond Feb. 17-18 and that list was not immediately available. Because there were probably twice as many teams and swimmers competing in the West Regional, it altered the top teams’ approach a little bit.

“When they switched from this being a prelim/finals meet (to just timed finals), they realized now it’s just the top 24 times over each (regional), so they didn’t want to make people travel to make them even, because it really doesn’t matter,” Glasgow explained. “That being said, I talked to my kids differently, ‘Hey you look great here, but there’s a lot more than three relays swimming over there.’ So we did all the math and the kids all knew where they were and which kids really needed to work to get to where they wanted to be and which ones could focus on certain events than others. It’s a little bit of a chess game, with different people, choosing which events to swim at state.”

“It’s really odd,” White added. “I just reminded my swimmers that even if you don’t see anybody next to you, everybody’s on the other side (of the state), so keep going hard, even if you think you are cruising along. And then also, when you’re done, come cool down, because we’re not getting the same rest that the swimmers at the other side are getting. So that was a big part of the plan today.”

Because of there being fewer heats, the meet moved along much quicker, resulting in the swimmers having less time in between races than usual.

“It was challenging,” admitted Lane, regarding the reduced rest periods. “We did take a break between the 100 back and the last relay, so that helped. It was a little weird, it was definitely a little quiet this year. I was kind of looking forward to racing more teams. I got a best time here, so I think maybe focusing on times at this one benefited me.”

Class 5A East Regional

GIRLS

Team Standings

1. Bishop Kelley, 357; 2. Fort Gibson, 340; 3. Edison, 182; 4. Oologah, 149.5; 5. Cascia Hall, 92; 6. Wesleyan Christian, 67; 7. Memorial, 37; 8. Inola, 36; 9. Adair, 32.5; 10. Oktaha, 21; 11. Checotah, 14; 12. Collinsville, 12

200-Yard Medley Relay

1. Bishop Kelley, 2:02.87; 2. Fort Gibson, 2:11.82; 3. Oologah, 2:19.21

200-Yard Freestyle

1. Crane, Cascia Hall, 1:57.86; 2. Anna Wells, Wesleyan Christian, 2:12.24; 3. Stach, Fort Gibson, 2:20.15; 4. Gray, Fort Gibson, 2:35.45; 5. Ford, Bishop Kelley, 2:41.45; 6. Williams, Bishop Kelley, 2:56.74; 7. Price-Warnken, Edison, 3:32.11

200-Yard IM

1. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 2:21.69; 2. Farmer, Fort Gibson, 2:34.06; 3. Abby Wells, Wesleyan Christian, 2:36.98; 4. Zimmerman, Bishop Kelley, 2:49.86; 5. Burris, Fort Gibson, 3:05.27; 6. Nguyen, Bishop Kelley, 3:07.01

50-Yard Freestyle

1. Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 26.09; T2. Lundt, Bishop Kelley, 26.16; T2. Wells, Adair, 26.16; 4. White, Fort Gibson, 26.83; 5. Ramsey, Oologah, 27.32; 6. Kabel, Edison, 28.23; 7. Rouse, Fort Gibson, 28.57; 8. Martinez, Fort Gibson, 28.76; 9. Keeter, Oktaha, 28.80; 10. Wake, Oologah, 29.16; 11. Christian, Collinsville, 29.42; 12. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 29.55; 13. Ortiz, Checotah, 30.77; 14. McCormick, Edison, 31.03; 15. Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 31.83; 16. Stewart, Bishop Kelley, 32.73

100-Yard Butterfly

1. Cook, Inola, 1:02.56; 2. Anna Wells, Wesleyan Christian, 1:07.84; 3. P. Colbert, Fort Gibson, 1:11.96; 4. Wake, Oologa, 1:14.99; 5. Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 1:18.34; 6. Leas, Fort Gibson, 1:24.40

100-Yard Freestyle

1. Crane, Cascia Hall, 54.88; 2. Fenton, Memorial, 1:00.17; T3. Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 1:00.22; T3. Ramsey, Oologah, 1:00.22; 5. White, Fort Gibson, 1:00.93; 6. Kabel, Edison, 1:04.00; 7. Cajamarca, Edison, 1:05.11; 8. Rouse, Fort Gibson, 1:05.73; 9. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 1:07.08; 10. Zimmerman, Bishop Kelley, 1:07.36; 11. Christian, Collinsville, 1:07.90; 12. Arndt, Oologah, 1:10.45; 13. McCormick, Edison, 1:14.03; 14. Colbert, Fort Gibson, 1:16.53; 15. Buriss, Fort Gibson, 1:18.57; 16. Patel, Checotah, 1:19.38

500-Yard Freestyle

1. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 5:26.16; 2. Abby Wells, Wesleyan Christian, 6:10.43; 3. Stach, Fort Gibson, 6:26.63; 4. Gray, Fort Gibson, 6:43.75; 5. Ford, Bishop Kelley, 7:12.96; 6. Stewart, Bishop Kelley, 7:43.11

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Edison, 1:53.04; 2. Fort Gibson, 1:58.10; 3. Bishop Kelley, 2:02.90; 4. Oologah, 2:04.52

100-Yard Backstroke

1. Bradley, Edison, 58.66; 2. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 1:01.30; 3. Cook, Inola, 1:02.72; 4. Lundt, Bishop Kelley, 1:05.76; 5. Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:08.04; 6. Cajamarca, Edison, 1:12.81; 7. Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 1:14.32; 8. Gentry, Oologah, 1:32.13; 9. Leas, Fort Gibson, 1:32.93; 10. Sands, Fort Gibson, 1:33.83; 11. Broaddrick, Oologah, 1:36.31; 12. Kendricks, Memorial, 2:40.91

100-Yard Breaststroke

1. Bradley, Edison, 1:08.93; 2. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 1:11.49; 3. Wells, Adair, 1:11.59; 4. Fenton, Memorial, 1:17.04; 5. Arndt, Oologah, 1:25.72; 6. Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 1:27.47; 7. Keeter, Oktaha, 1:28.07; 8. Martinez, Fort Gibson, 1:28.42; 9. Ortiz, Checotah, 1:29.77; 10. M. Colbert, Fort Gibson, 1:31.63; 11. Nguyen, Bishop Kelley, 1:33.49; 12. Underwood, Bishop Kelley, 1:42.64

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Bishop Kelley, 4:01.01; 2. Fort Gibson, 4:10.60; 3. Edison, 4:18.42

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Bishop Kelley, 555; 2. Fort Gibson, 360.5; 3. Oologah, 265; 4. Edison, 170.5; T5. Holland Hall, 40; T5. Adair, 40; 7. Wesleyan Christian, 37; 8. Coweta, 26; 9. Memorial, 21; 10. Cascia Hall, 8

200-Yard Medley Relay

1. Bishop Kelley, 1:46.14; 2. Fort Gibson, 1:53.34; 3. Oologah, 2:00.05

200-Yard Freestyle

1. Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 1:52.89; 2. Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:54.33; 3. Clower, Bishop Kelley, 1:58.73; 4. Massad, Fort Gibson, 2:01.39; 5. Bates, Fort Gibson, 2:02.09; 6. Bourbonnais, Oologah, 2:05.76; 7. Richardson, Edison, 2:20.42; 8. Martinez, Fort Gibson, 2:26.60; 9. Kating, Fort Gibson, 2:26.74; 10. Warden, Bishop Kelley, 2:27.02; 11. Taylor, Oologah, 2:37.98

200-Yard IM

1. Schenk, Holland Hall, 2:01.06; 2. Conrad, Wesleyan Christian, 2:01.59; 3. J. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 2:13.77; 4. Kolb, Fort Gibson, 2:14.82; 5. Lester, Oologah, 2:21.66; 6. Giertz, Oologah, 2:29.75; 7. Neff, Bishop Kelley, 2:30.35; 8. Jackson, Fort Gibson, 2:36.97; 9. Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 2:41.51; 10. Sifers, Fort Gibson, 2:44.89; 11. Tran, Bishop Kelley, 3:02.34

50-Yard Freestyle

1. Perryman, Adair, 21.53; 2. P. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 22.01; 3. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 23.07; 4. Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 23.13; 5. Blanchard, Edison, 24.64; 6. Carbonell, Bishop Kelley, 24.79; 7. Bell, Coweta, 25.95; 8. Langbehn, Oologah, 25.99; 9. Moxley, Edison, 26.14; 10. Warfel, Edison, 26.73; 11. Faulk, Edison, 27.64; 12. Miller, Fort Gibson, 27.72; 13. Stelle, Fort Gibson, 27.79; 14. Briley, Fort Gibson, 28.67; 15. Dobbins, Oologah, 28.73; 16. Schrader, Oologah, 29.45

100-Yard Butterfly

1. Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 59.85; 2. Kolb, Fort Gibson, 1:00.19; 3. Carbonell, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.40; 4. Jorgenson, Fort Gibson, 1:06.31; 5. Bell, Coweta, 1:07.63; 6. Lester, Oologah, 1:08.37; 7. Martinez, Fort Gibson, 1:15.86; 8. Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 1:18.86; 9. Taylor, Oologah, 1:21.80; 10. Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 1:22.42

100-Yard Freestyle

1. P. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 50.91; 2. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 52.28; 3. Blanchard, Edison, 54.41; 4. Jackson, Fort Gibson, 57.78; 5. Moore, Oologah, 59.28; 6. Warfel, Edison, 1:01.54; T7. Steele, Fort Gibson, 1:02.31; T7. Richarson, Edison, 1:02.31; 9. Ranallo, Bishop Kelley, 1:02.60; 10. Faulk, Edison, 1:03.75; 11. Donovan, Oologah, 1:04.55; 12. Tran, Bishop Kelley, 1:06.53; 13. Dobbins, Oologah, 1:07.15; 14. Briley, Fort Gibson, 1:07.55; 15. Culver, Cascia Hall, 1:16.02; 16. Cano, Memorial, 1:27.07

500-Yard Freestyle

1. Schenk, Holland Hall, 5:01.74; 2. Clower, Bishop Kelley, 5:36.58; 3. Neff, Bishop Kelley, 5:58.09; 4. Bourbonnais, Oologah, 5:58.90; 5. Austin, Oologah, 6:11.10; 6. Hillman, Bishop Kelley, 6:25.82; 7. Hughes, Bishop Kelley, 6:51.77; 8. Miller, Fort Gibson, 6:54.46; 9. Abel, Fort Gibson, 7:29.08

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Bishop Kelley, 1:35.82; 2. Oologah, 1:42.65; 3. Edison, 1:46.92; 4. Fort Gibson, 1:50.80

100-Yard Backstroke

1. Perryman, Adair, 54.72; 2. Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:00.97; 3. Bates, Fort Gibson, 1:03.82; 4. Hillman, Bishop Kelley, 1:14.71; 5. Donovan, Oologah, 1:15.12; 6. Sifers, Fort Gibson, 1:16.05; 7. Jamieson, Bishop Kelley, 1:20.02; 8. Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 1:34.81; 9. Watts, Memorial, 1:44.06; 10. Abel, Fort Gibson, 1:47.95; 11. Cano, Memorial, 1:52.02; 12. Miller, Memorial, 2:12.71

100-Yard Breaststroke

1. Conrad, Wesleyan Christian, 1:02.39; 2. J. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 1:02.60; 3. Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 1:04.12; 4. Massad, Fort Gibson, 1:07.54; 5. Giertz, Oologah, 1:11.77; 6. Moxley, Edison, 1:13.61; 7. J. Miller, Fort Gibson, 1:16.16; 8. Warden, Bishop Kelley, 1:16.80; 9. Ranallo, Bishop Kelley, 1:17.13; 10. Kating, Fort Gibson, 1:18.53; 11. Culver, Cascia Hall, 1:30.57; 12. A. Miller, Fort Gibson, 1:32.20; 13. Wells, Oologah, 1:43.44

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Bishop Kelley, 3:31.87; 2. Fort Gibson, 3:44.66; 3. Oologah, 3:56.90; 4. Edison, 4:00.00