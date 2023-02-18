EDMOND — It came down to a dramatic final-lap finish for Bishop Kelley in the Class 5A boys swimming state championship Saturday at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.

The Comets needed to win the final 400-yard freestyle relay to win their fourth championship in five years. They did, edging out Carl Albert 300-299 in the team standings.

Carl Albert needed to win the 400 to take the crown, but finished fourth.

“Our boys showed up,” said Comets coach Ellen Glasgow. “We knew it was close. Our math was a little off but we knew to have a chance we had to win that. They stepped up and I am so impressed in how well they swam in that.”

Bishop Kelley held the lead in the meet until Carl Albert finished with three swimmers in the 100-backstroke to take a one-point lead. The Comets went back on top by one after the breaststroke putting the final result on the relay to determine a winner.

Bishop Kelley had a disqualification in Friday’s preliminaries. That and the final race Saturday had Glasgow remembering last year’s six-point loss due to a DQ.

“I thought about it,” Glasgow recalled. “From the DQ yesterday we kept our head up an kept working. Everybody swam to the best of their ability today, boys and girls. I could not be happier.

“It feels really good. Our boys have been focused on it and thinking about it all year. It was good to see their work pay off.”

Glasgow knew their weakness was in the backstroke.

“We were a little bit short in the backstroke,” she said. “Owen (Anderson) swam awesome, but there was only one of him compared to four Carl Albert people. He held his own and scored higher than he was seeded.”

Better depth this year was key for the Comets.

“We had better depth this year and we have a solid freshman class,” Glasgow said. “Preston winning the 100-free, Owen scoring high on the 100-back, and our three 200 freestylers were awesome. Jacob (Philbeck) and Patrick Berg swam 2 or 3 places better in his events. It was a team effort.

“If there is anyone I want the victory in the hands of it is Preston (Hoang). He is my steadfast guy.”

William Schenk of Holland Hall won the 500-Yard freestyle for the second straight year. His time of 4:51.12 was faster than his winning time of 5:04.75 in 2022.

Shawnee repeated in 5A girls, defeating Carl Albert 311-215.

Piper McNeil set two state records swimming for Shawnee. McNeil turned in a winning time of 51.26 in the girls 100-Yard-Freestyle breaking the record of 51.47 set by Chelsea Ye of Classen in 2010. In the 100-Yard-Backstroke McNeil went 55.39 topping her own record of 55.41 set last year.

OSSAA Class 5A Swimming Championships

Class 5A

Girls

Team standings: 1. Shawnee, 311; 2. Carl Albert, 215; 3. Bishop McGuinness, 199; 4. Altus, 192.50; 5. Bishop Kelley, 175; 6. Harrah, 151; 7. Fort Gibson, 121.5; 8. Oologah, 77; 9. Cascia Hall, 71; 10. Heritage Hall, 63.5; 11. Weslyan Christian, 53; 12. Edison, 51.5; 13. Mount St. Mary, 51; 14. Guymon, 42; 15. Macarthur, 36; 16. Adair, 32; 17. Inola, 31; 18. Chickasha, 30; 19. Harding, 26; 20. Bethany, 25; 21. Marlow, 22; 22. Memorial, 21; 23. Duncan, Ada, 10; 25. Plainview, Elgin Oktaha, 8; 28. Collinsville, 1.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Shawnee, 1:53.83; 2. Altus, 2:06.47; 3. Bishop Kelley, 2:07.17; 4. Carl Albert, 2:12.24; 5. Oologah, 2:18.09; 6. Heritage Hall, 2:23.24; 7. Guymon, 2:27.78; Bethany, DQ.

200 Freestyle: 1. Crane, Cascia Hall, 1:55.71; 2. Brown, Mount St. Mary, 2:04.93; 3. Salman, Shawnee, 2:07.92; 4. Wells, Weslyan, 2:10.40; 5. Toll, Heritage, 2:15.33; 6. Warren, Marlow, 2:16.71; 7. Davis, Altus, 2:17.87; 8. Oller, Shawnee, 2:20.31.

200 IM: 1. Whitbeck, Bishop McGuinness, 2:12.93; 2. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 2:16.67; 3. McDonald, Shawnee, 2:27.18; 4. Peters, Carl Albert, 2:27.32; 5. Allemeier, Altus, 2:27.42; 6. Middendorf, Harrah, 2:29.33; 7. Wells, Weslyan, 2:34.04; 8. Farmer, Fort Gibson, 2:35.28.

50 Freestyle: 1. Lewis, Bishop McGuinness, 25.04; 2. Simpson, Shawnee, 25.41; 3. Wells, Adair, 25.54; 4. Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 25.92; 5. Lundt, Bishop Kelley, 26.19; 6. Hein, Harrah, 26.36; 7. Ramsey, Oologah, 27.40; 8. Price, Carl Albert, 27.43.

100 Butterfly: 1. Lewis, Bishop McGuinness, 57.76; 2. Whitbeck, Bishop McGuinness, 58.45; 3. Cook, Inola, 1:01.42; 4. Simpson, Shawnee, 1:02.39; 5. Wells, Weslyan, 1:07.86; 6. Jones, Carl Albert, 1:10.81; 7. Scott, Altus, 1:11.08; 8. Timmons, Shawnee, 1:11.37.

100 Freestyle: 1. McNeil, Shawnee, 51.26 (SR); 2. Crane, Cascia Hall, 52.75; 3. Lewis, Bishop McGuinness, 56.46; 4. Snooks, Carl Albert, 57.24; 5. Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 58.69; 6. Hein, Harrah, 59.00; 7. Ramsey, Oologah, 59.55; 8. Simmons, Harding, 1:00.26.

500 Freestyle: 1. Lewis, Bishop McGuinness, 5:12.09; 2. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 5:27.31; 3. Brown, Mount St. Mary, 5:39.69; 4. Simmons, Harding, 5:45.08; 5. Allemeier, Altus, 5:47.74; 6. Timmons, Shawnee, 5:48.12; 7. Wells, Weslyan, 6:08.59; 8. Oller, Shawnee, 6:20.68.

200 Free Relay: 1. Bishop McGuinness, 1:47.12; 2. Carl Albert, 1:47.61; 3. Harrah, 1:53.68; 4. Shawnee, 1:55.39; 5. Altus, 1:56.92; 6. Fort Gibson, 1:57.21; 7. Bishop Kelley, 2:00.05; Elgin, DQ.

100 Backstroke: 1. McNeil, Shawnee, 55.39 (SR); 2. Bradley, Edison, 57.71; 3. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 1:00.98; 4. Cook, Inola, 1:01.69; 5. Snooks, Carl Albert, 1:02.80; 6. Middendorf, Harrah, 1:04.29; 7. Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:08.00; 8, McDonald, Shawnee, 1:08.57.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Bradley, Edison, 1:07.49; 2. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 1:09.27; 3, Wells, Adair, 1:10.56; 4. Salman, Shawnee, 1:14.21; 5. Fenton, Memorial, 1:14.87; 6, Rauscher, Macarthur, 1:17.13; 7. Peters, Carl Albert, 1:17.37; 8. Blonien Altus, 1:21.45.

400 Free Relay: 1. Shawnee, 3:47.58; 2. Bishop McGuinness, 3:56.41; 3. Bishop Kelley, 4:02.88; 4. Altus, 4:07.39; 5. Carl Albert, 4:07.54; 6. Fort Gibson, 4:09.65; 7. Harrah, 4:24.10; Edison, DQ.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Bishop Kelley, 300; 2. Carl Albert, 299; 3. Shawnee, 198; 4. Altus, 194.5; 5. Marlow, 138; 6. Bishop McGuinness, 132.5; 7. Macarthur, 127; 8. Fort Gibson, 116; 9. Oologah, 89; 10. Duncan, 86; 11. Guymon, Harrah, 63; 13. Mount St. Mary, 47; 14. Adair, Weslyan, 40; 16. Chickasha, 35; 17. Newcastle, 33; 18. Elgin, 30; 19. Harding, 27; 20. Plainview, 23; 21. Heritage Hall, Holland Hall, 20; 23. Edison, 9; 24. Coweta, 2.

200 Medley Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:42.08; 2. Carl Albert, 1;42.17; 3. Shawnee, 1:45.14; 4. Marlow, 1:46.27; 5. Bishop McGuinness, 1:48.03; 6. Fort Gibson, 1:50.95; 7. Guymon, 1:55.54; 8. Oologah, 1:57.97.

200 Freestyle: 1. Lassiter, Mount St. Mary, 1:47.88; 2. Nguyen, Bishop McGuinness, 1:49.60; 3. Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:51.32; 4. Mariano, MacArthur, 1:51.47; 5. Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 1:54.48; 6. Clower, Bishop Kelley, 1:56.84; 7. Harms, Altus, 1:57.13; 8. Garcia, Carl Albert, 1:57.90.

200 IM: 1. Conrad, Weslyan, 1:57.77; 2. Leader, Newcastle, 2:01.51; 3. Oller, Shawnee, 2:06.61; 4. Tash, Shawnee, 2:10.98; 5. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 2:12.41; 6. Kolb, Fort Gibson, 2:15.36; 7. Jones, Harrah, 2:15.80; 8. Lam, Carl Albert, 2:17.35.

50 Freestyle: 1. Perryman, Adair, 21.22; 2. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 21.42; 3, Lee, Shawnee, 22.27; 4. Gonzalez, Macarthur, 22.49; 5. Davoult, Marlow, 22.77; 6. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 22.93; 7. Locke, Duncan, 23.24; 8. Steele, Carl Albert, 23.35.

100 Butterfly: 1. Vaughn, Carl Albert, 51.98; 2. Lassiter, Mount St. Mary, 53.26; 3. Oller, Shawnee, 53.88; 4. Hamon, Altus, 54.22; 5. Terrell, Marlow, 55.20; 6. Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 58.23; 7. Powell, Harding, 58.74; 8. Kolb, Fort Gibson, 1:00.65.

100 Freestyle: 1. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 47.13; 2. Lee, Shawnee, 49.32; 3. Gonzalez, Macarthur, 50.30; 4. Davoult, Marlow, 50.91; 5. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 51.90; 6. Steele, Carl Albert, 51.96; 7. Moad, Bishop McGuinness, 51.98; 8. Tash, Shawnee, 52.57.

500 Freestyle: 1. Schenk, Holland Hall, 4:51.12; 2. Mariano, Macarthur, 5:01.91; 3. Nguyen, Bishop McGuinness, 5:02.48; 4. Powell, Harding, 5:09.89; 5. Phillips, Plainview, 5:21.69; 6. Harms, Altus, 5:23.51; 7. Clower, Bishop Kelley, 5:25.95; 8. Neff, Bishop Kelley, 5:35.39.

200 Free Relay: 1. Carl Albert, 1:33.27; 2. Marlow, 1:33.41; 3, Altus, 1:37.04; 4. Duncan, 1:38.75; 5. Oologah, 1:39.19; 6. Macarthur, 1:39.27; 7. Bishop McGuinness, 1:39.83; 8. Elgin, 1:44.12.

100 Backstroke: 1. Perryman, Adair, 52.01; 2. Vaughn, Carl Albert, 55.94; 3, Moad, Bishop McGuinness, 58.79; 4. Andersson, Bishop Kelley, 58.94; 5. Garcia, Carl Albert, 59.86; 6. Corey, Carl Albert, 1:00.73; 7. Jones, Harrah, 1:02.45; 8. Bates, Harrah, 1:02.45.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Conrad, Weslyan, 59.89; 2. Hamon, Altus, 1:01.48; 3. Leader, Newcastle, 1:02.35; 4. Terrell, Marlow, 1:02.49; 5. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.97; 6. Lam, Carl Albert, 1:03.08; 7. Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.66; 8. Evans, Carl Albert, 1:03.87. `

400 Free Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 3:24.32; 2. Shawnee, 3:26.81; 3. Altus, 3:32.08; 4. Carl Albert, 3:33.84; 5. Fort Gibson, 3:40.92; 6. Macarthur, 3:42.84; 7. Duncan, 3:47.18; 8. Oologah, 3:50.93.

* SR—State Record