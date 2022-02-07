Bishop Kelley boys look sharp in Class 5A East swimming regional

“Patrick Berg did well in his events also. He was in a winning relay as a freshman.”

Frohnapfel was happy with what was his best career performance.

“Today was pretty good,” he said. “I ended up placing a little better than I thought I would. In my 50 free and 100 (backstroke) I dropped about a second or so. If I can do that much better at state, I will be happy.”

When Glasgow compares this team with her 2021 state champion team, she sees a slight difference in depth but feels it should equal out.

“We are about the same, but different in so many ways,” she said. “Last year we had so many kids that were able to be in the B finals and this year we may have less, but hopefully scoring more points at the top of the B finals.”

The girls regional was won by Shawnee (340-337) over Harrah. Bishop Kelley and Fort Gibson were just behind in third and fourth.

“I think the girls team did great,” Glasgow said. “We are small but mighty. I think the girls that went to state last year are going to be excited to see the second day this year.”