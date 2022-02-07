Bishop Kelley boys look sharp in Class 5A East swimming regional

JENKS — Bishop Kelley took the first step toward what the Comets hope is a fourth straight Class 5A state swimming championship with a strong performance in Monday's 5A East Regional at the Trojan Aquatic Center.
The Comets topped Fort Gibson in the boys' team standings, 438-341. And if their overall performance is any indication, a repeat looks possible.
“I think we did great today,” Bishop Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow said. “Tons of kids dropped times. It was awesome. I don’t (know) anybody that really had bad swims.
“As a team I knew we were going to drop times. I saw the way our kids are training and I knew they were set to drop times.
“My top swimmers know what to expect and they never disappoint. It is the next tier that people don’t really know that have stepped in and dropped times like crazy.”
Bishop Kelley won two of three relays and topped three individual events.
Junior Preston Hoang won the 200-IM, freshman Patrick Berg claimed the 100 freestyle and senior Cogan Frohnapfel won the 50 free over teammate Ian Wilson.
“Preston Hoang went four-for-four and Cogan Frohnapfel dropped crazy time,” Glasgow said. “He (Frohnapfel) hit 22 (seconds) in his 50 free, which he has never done. Sadly, his biggest competition is our other swimmer (Ian Wilson). Cogan dropped time in every event and also went four-for-four.
“Patrick Berg did well in his events also. He was in a winning relay as a freshman.”
Frohnapfel was happy with what was his best career performance.
“Today was pretty good,” he said. “I ended up placing a little better than I thought I would. In my 50 free and 100 (backstroke) I dropped about a second or so. If I can do that much better at state, I will be happy.”
When Glasgow compares this team with her 2021 state champion team, she sees a slight difference in depth but feels it should equal out.
“We are about the same, but different in so many ways,” she said. “Last year we had so many kids that were able to be in the B finals and this year we may have less, but hopefully scoring more points at the top of the B finals.”
The girls regional was won by Shawnee (340-337) over Harrah. Bishop Kelley and Fort Gibson were just behind in third and fourth.
“I think the girls team did great,” Glasgow said. “We are small but mighty. I think the girls that went to state last year are going to be excited to see the second day this year.”
With two weeks until state, Glasgow will take the time to fine-tune her team.
“We are going to work on the little things,” she said. “There are some turns that need to be cleaned up. Making sure our heads are in the right spot.”
Fort Gibson placed six girls in the top eight finishers in five events and won a relay.
“I think we had a pretty good showing,” Tigers coach Leslie White said. “I was happy with the way the kids swam their races and we had some pretty big time drops that I was impressed with.
“I think some of my younger kids are really going to surprise themselves.”
White will have her team back in the pool on Tuesday in preparation for state in two weeks in Edmond.
“They will go back into the water tomorrow with a warmed down practice, not necessarily sprints anymore, then taper it off for state,” she said.
OSSAA Swimming Class 5A East Regional
GIRLS
Team Standings: 1. Shawnee, 340; 2. Harrah 337; 3. Bishop Kelley, 273; 4. Fort Gibson, 247; 5. Oologah, 244; 6. Cascia Hall, 97; 7. Inola, 40; 8. Adair, 34.
Individual Events
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Shawnee, 1:54.62; 2. Harrah, 2:10.29; 3. Fort Gibson, 2:17.15; 4. Bishop Kelley, 2:18.98; 5. Oologah, 2:20.22
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. McNeil, Shawnee, 1:52.83; 2. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 2:00.28; 3. Crane, Cascia Hall, 2:00.69; 4. Selman, Shawnee, 2:07.57; 5. Packard, Metro Christian, 2:14.38; 6. Ramsey, Oologah, 2:16.79; 7. Oller, Shawnee, 2:19.80; 8. White, Fort Gibson, 2:25.22; 9. Slaton, Harrah, 2:31.10; 10. Determan, Harrah, 2:31.55; 11. Howard, Harrah, 2:37.67; 12. Ford, Bishop Kelley, 2:40.13
200 Yard IM: Cook, Inola, 2:16.40; 2. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 2:17.62; 3. McDonald, Shawnee, 2:29.09; 4. Middendorf, Harrah, 2:35.84; 5. Wells, Wesleyan Christian, 2:35.88; 6. Slama, Harrah, 2:35.84; 7. Zimmerman, Bishop Kelley, 2:44.47; 8. Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 2:45.52; 9. Tinkle, Shawnee, 2:46.66; 10. Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 2:49.71; 11. Devine, Harrah, 2:59.37; 12. Cain, Oologah, 3:02.16
50 Freestyle: 1. Pendleton, Oologah, 24.90; 2. Wells, Adair, 25.33; 3. Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 26.18; 4. Hein, Harrah, 26.52; 5. Bottin, Oologah, 26.68; 6. Munson, Bishop Kelley, 28.77; 7. Christian, Collinsville, 29.53; 8. Kuzniar, Harrah, 29.55; 9. Rouse, Fort Gibson, 29.86; 10. Foutch, Harrah, 30.34; 11. Martinez, Fort Gibson, 30.56; 12. Ortiz, Checotah, 30.86
100 Butterfly: 1. Cook, Inola, 1:01.96; 2. Simpson, Shawnee, 1:02.09; 3. Tinkle, Shawnee, 1:10.01; 4. Timmons, Shawnee, 1:10.07; 5. Wells, Wesleyan Christian 1:11.95; 6. Colbert, Fort Gibson, 1:12.90; 7. Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:13.02; 8. Wake, Oologah, 1:14.33; 9. Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:14.49; 10. Johns, Harrah, 1:23.44; 11. Chastain, Harrah, 1:32.20; 12. Cranford, Harrah, 1:43.47
100 Freestyle: 1. Crane, Cascia Hall, 54.60; 2. Pendleton, Oologah, 54.85; 3. Simpson, Shawnee, 59.99; 4. Ramsey, Oologah, 1:00.52; 5. Hein, Harrah, 1:02.48; 6. White, Fort Gibson, 1:06.25; 7. Zimmerman, Bishop Kelley, 1:06.33; 8. Determan, Harrah, 1:06.78; 9. French, Fort Gibson, 1:06.93; 10. Rouse, Fort Gibson, 1:07.55; 11. Foutch, Harrah, 1:08.20; 12. Kuzniar, Harrah, 1:08.98
500 Freestyle: 1. Lane, Bishop Kelley, 5:34.97; 2. Packard, Metro Christian, 5:53.81; 3. Timmons, Shawnee, 5:57.32; 4. Oller, Shawnee, 6:10.97; 5. Stach, Fort Gibson, 6:36.15; 6. Colbert, Fort Gibson, 6:36.41; 7. Ford, Bishop Kelley, 6:58.92; 8. Howard, Harrah, 7:00.18; 9. Johns, Harrah, 7:05.12; 10. Durbin, Harrah, 7:21.52; 11. Brock, Shawnee, 7:22.42; 12. Ryan, Oologah, 7:30.73
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Oologah, 1:48.75; 2. Bishop Kelley, 1:49.99; 3. Harrah, 1:54.21; 4. Fort Gibson, 2:00.21; 5. Shawnee, 2:00.53
100 Backstroke: 1. McNeil, Shawnee, 56.59; 2. Middendorf, Harrah, 1:07.25; 3. McDonald, Shawnee, 1:08.67; 4. Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:12.16; 5. Slama, Harrah, 1:15.22; 6. Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:15.93; 7. Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 1:16.46; 8. Chastain, Harrah, 1:18.41; 9. Stach, Fort Gibson, 1:18.47; 10. Gray, Fort Gibson, 1:19.04; 11. Pacheco, Harrah, 1:22.88; 12. Arndt, Oologah, 1:23.33
100 Breaststroke: 1. Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 1:10.05; 2. Wells, Adair, 1:10.36; 3. Selman, Shawnee, 1:12.57; 4. Bottin, Oologah, 1:17.08; 5. Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 1:19.85; 6. Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 1:23.33; 7. Cly, Oologah, 1:24.77; 8. Devine, Harrah, 1:26.73; 9. Meyer, Memorial, 1:27.15; 10. Brock Shawnee, 1:29.10; 11. M. Colbert, Fort Gibson, 1:31.75; 12. Slaton, Harrah, 1:32.60
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Shawnee, 3:53.39; 2. Oologah, 4:08.59; 3. Bishop Kelley, 4:11.85; 4. Fort Gibson, 4:23.38; 5. Harrah, 4:35.75
BOYS
Team Standings: 1. Bishop Kelley, 438; 2. Fort Gibson, 341; 3. Shawnee, 314; 4. Harrah, 189; 5. Oologah, 174; 6. Wesleyan Christian, 68; T7. Holland Hall, 40; T7. Adair, 40.
Individual Events
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Fort Gibson, 1:47.39; 2. Bishop Kelley, 1:47.64; 3. Shawnee, 1:48.29; 4. Harrah, 2:04.32; 5. Oologah, 2:09.57
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Perryman, Adair, 1:47.26; 2. Lee, Shawnee, 1:54.98; 3. Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:56.99; 4. Deal, Wesleyan Christian, 2:01.46; 5. Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 2:01.51; 6. Holter, Shawnee, 2:02.41; 7. Clower, Bishop Kelley, 2:03.34; 8. Bates, Fort Gibson, 2:05.95; 9. Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 2:10.70; 10. Smith, Shawnee, 2:15.98; 11. Watson, Harrah, 2:18.55; 12. Determan, Harrah, 2:21.32
200 Yard IM: 1. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 2:04.29; 2. Conrad, Wesleyan Christian, 2:06.19; 3. Oller, Shawnee, 2:07.00; 4. Helgason, Memorial, 2:08.40; 5. Martin, Fort Gibson, 2:12.36; 6. Kolb, Fort Gibson, 2:23.28; 7. Cervantes, Shawnee, 2:26.22; 8. Jones, Harrah, 2:26.48; 9. Denis, Bishop Kelley, 2:35.73; 10. Jackson, Fort Gibson, 2:42.12; 11. Giertz, Oologah, 2:52.99; 12. Regan, Bishop Kelley, 3:02.55
50 Freestyle: 1. Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 22.49; 2. I. Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 22.51; 3. Hardy, Fort Gibson, 24.30; 4. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 24.38; 5. Watts, Fort Gibson, 25.14; 6. Barris, Harrah, 25.92; 7. Langbehn, Oologah, 26.02; 8. S. Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 28.12; 9. Hair, Shawnee, 29.28; 10. Dobbins, Oologah, 29.76; 11. Morgan, Harrah, 30.12; 12. Jorgenson, Fort Gibson, 30.45
100 Butterfly: 1. Conrad, Wesleyan Christian, 55.82; 2. Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 56.08; 3. Oller, Shawnee, 56.43; 4. Tash, Shawnee, 58.91; 5. Cervantes, Shawnee, 1:02.11; 6. Massad, Fort Gibson, 1:02.96; 7. Overgaard, Harrah, 1:02.98; 8. Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 1:05.41; 9. Clower, Bishop Kelley, 1:05.88; 10. Lester, Oologah, 1:20.20
100 Freestyle: 1. Ross, Fort Gibson, 49.43; 2. I. Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 50.66; 3. Tash, Shawnee, 54.32; 4. Hardy, Fort Gibson, 55.09; 5. Watts, Fort Gibson, 55.78; 6. Berg, Bishop Kelley, 56.31; 7. Barris, Harrah, 57.47; 8. Longley, Harrah, 1:00.53; 9. Determan, Harrah, 1:02.19; 10. Hughes, Bishop Kelley, 1:04.32; 11. Regan, Bishop Kelley, 1:07.18; 12. Dobbins, Oologah, 1:09.60
500 Freestyle: 1. Schenk, Holland Hall, 5:06.89; 2. Lee, Shawnee, 5:14.52; 3. Deal, Wesleyan Christian, 5:30.96; 4. Massad, Fort Gibson, 5:35.37; 5. Ranallo, Bishop Kelley, 5:49.84; 6. Kolb, Fort Gibson, 5:55.32; 7. Watson, Harrah, 6:01.66; 8. Rakestraw, Shawnee, 6:17.94; 9. Hillman, Bishop Kelley, 6:34.57; 10. Bourbonnais, Oologah, 6:36.05; 11. Denis, Bishop Kelley, 6:38.23; 12. Austin, Oologah, 6:46.92
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:40.63; 2. Fort Gibson, 1:42.14; 3. Shawnee, 1:49.92; 4. Oologah, 1:56.63
100 Backstroke: 1. Perryman, Adair, 53.22; 2. Ross, Fort Gibson, 56.15; 3. Helgason, Memorial, 58.32; 4. Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 1:00.67; 5. Holter, Shawnee, 1:00.94; 6. Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.12; 7. Bates, Fort Gibson, 1:03.90; 8. Jones, Harrah, 1:06.54; 9. Rakestraw, Shawnee, 1:11.47; 10. Hillman, Bishop Kelley 1:17.98; 11. Moore, Oologah, 1:24.59; 12. Tran, Bishop Kelley, 1:27.57
100 Breaststroke: 1. Schenk, Holland Hall, 1:04.72; 2. Martin, Fort Gibson, 1:05.29; 3. Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 1:08.10; 4. Smith, Shawnee, 1:13.67; 5. Giertz, Oologah, 1:19.39; 6. Overgaard, Harrah, 1:20.82; 7. Jackson, Fort Gibson, 1:22.74; 8. Hughes, Bishop Kelley, 1:23.08; 9. Swedberg, Shawnee, 1:58.46
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 3:25.44; 2. Shawnee, 3:33.64; 3. Fort Gibson, 3:34.14; 4. Harrah, 4:01.61; 5. Oologah, 4:24.45