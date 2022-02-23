Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Stillwater's Kael Voinovich and Bishop Kelley's Ian Wilson

WRESTLING
Kael Voinovich
Stillwater, So.
Won the 152-pound bracket at the 6A East Regional last weekend, delivering an impressive 13-5 major decision over Broken Arrow’s Jordan Cullors in the final. Of his other three matches, won two by technical fall, one by pin.
SWIMMING
Ian Wilson
Bishop Kelley, Sr.
Entered the Class 5A state meet last weekend as the third seed in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle but won both races, helping the Comets finish as state runners-up, narrowly missing a fourth straight title.
