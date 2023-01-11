 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Jenks' Marissa Williams, Owasso's Tyler Rich

SWIMMING

Marissa Williams

Jenks, So.

Had an outstanding week, first winning the 100-yard breaststroke and placing second in the 200-yard freestyle at the Jenks Senior Night meet on Jan. 5, and then switching races and winning both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly Tuesday in the Frontier Conference meet.

WRESTLING

Tyler Rich

Owasso, Sr.

Enjoyed a great weekend, winning the 285-pound bracket at the Larry Wilkey Invitational tournament in Jenks, claiming all five of his matches by pinning his opponents in the first period, including a 42-second pin in the final and two others in 15 seconds or less. Contributed to the Rams’ strong third-place finish among 24 teams.

