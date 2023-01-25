Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week for Jan. 26: Glenpool's Jacoby Clarke, Bixby's Jack Mose

WRESTLING
Jacoby Clarke
Glenpool, Sr.
Won the individual championship at 138 pounds at the Skiatook tournament last weekend, winning all four of his matches by pinning his opponent, three of them within the first period and then a win over Michael Blendowski of Catoosa in 3:09 in the final.
SWIMMING
Jack Mose
Bixby, Sr.
Won both of his races with varying degrees of difficulty – taking the 200-meter freestyle by less than a second and the 400-meter freestyle by 33 seconds, at the Bixby meet on Jan. 17, helping the Spartans finish a close second behind Bishop Kelley.