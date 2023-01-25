 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week for Jan. 26: Glenpool's Jacoby Clarke, Bixby's Jack Mose

  • Updated
  • 0

WRESTLING

Jacoby Clarke

Glenpool, Sr.

Won the individual championship at 138 pounds at the Skiatook tournament last weekend, winning all four of his matches by pinning his opponent, three of them within the first period and then a win over Michael Blendowski of Catoosa in 3:09 in the final.

SWIMMING

Jack Mose

Bixby, Sr.

Won both of his races with varying degrees of difficulty – taking the 200-meter freestyle by less than a second and the 400-meter freestyle by 33 seconds, at the Bixby meet on Jan. 17, helping the Spartans finish a close second behind Bishop Kelley.

People are also reading…

Barry Lewis talks high school hoops: How good are the Broken Arrow Tigers, led by OSU signee Connor Dow? Will Bixby, with Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen, challenge in 6A?

john.tranchina@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First Winter Olympics take place in the French Alps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert