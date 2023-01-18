Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week for Jan. 19: Bixby's Jace Roller, Broken Arrow's Eleanor York

WRESTLING
Jace Roller
Bixby, Jr.
After recently returning to action after an ACL tear last summer, won his match in Bixby’s dominating 57-9 dual victory over Sand Springs last Thursday and then won the individual championship at 138 pounds at the Billings tournament in Sapulpa on Saturday, claiming all five of his matches via pinning his opponents, helping the Spartans take the team title.
SWIMMING
Eleanor York
Broken Arrow, Sr.
Had two individual wins and was on two winning relay teams in the Bixby Senior Night meet last Thursday. Won the 100-meter fly in 1:19.71 and 200 IM at 2:56.81. York, whose favorite athlete is Katie Ledecky, also was on the winning 200 Free and Medley relay teams. Broken Arrow won the girls meet and overall title.
