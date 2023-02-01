 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week for Feb. 2: Fort Gibson's Trenton Bell, BTW's Taryn Heck

WRESTLING

Trenton Bell

Fort Gibson, Fr.

With several teammates injured, Bell stepped up and thrived, winning the 120-pound weight bracket at the Maverick Conference Tournament last weekend, pinning both of his opponents, while helping a short-handed Tigers squad finish fifth as a team.

SWIMMING

Taryn Heck

B.T. Washington, Jr.

Won both of her events at the Rose Invitational meet in Oologah last Saturday, claiming the 200-meter IM and the 100-meter butterfly, and contributing to two victorious relays (200 medley and 400 freestyle), as the Hornets won the team championship.

