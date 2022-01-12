 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Bartlesville's Aidan Howze, Collinsville's Cole Brooks
0 Comments

Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Bartlesville's Aidan Howze, Collinsville's Cole Brooks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SWIMMING

Aidan Howze

Bartlesville, Sr.

Won both of her events (the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke) in the Frontier Valley Conference meet Tuesday at Jenks, and contributed to the Bruins placing second in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

WRESTLING

Cole Brooks

Collinsville, Jr.

Won the loaded 138-pound bracket at the prestigious Geary Tournament last weekend, winning four difficult matches, including a hard-fought 5-3 decision over Edmond North’s Kody Routledge in the final. Earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors, while helping the Cardinals claim third as a team.

john.tranchina@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OK Preps Extra: A return to prominence

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert