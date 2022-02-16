 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Adair's Jacob Perryman and Collinsville's Cameron Steed
Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Adair's Jacob Perryman and Collinsville's Cameron Steed

SWIMMING

Jacob Perryman

Adair, Jr.

Won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, each by wide margins (seven seconds and three seconds, respectively) at the Class 5A East Regional last week. He is seeded first in both events for the state meet that begins Thursday.

WRESTLING

Cameron Steed

Collinsville, Sr.

Enjoyed an outstanding weekend, winning all three of his matches at the dual state tournament by pinning his opponents within the first minute, helping the Cardinals claim the Class 5A championship.

john.tranchina@tulsaworld.com

