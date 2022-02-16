Bill Knight Automotive winter athletes of the week: Adair's Jacob Perryman and Collinsville's Cameron Steed

SWIMMING
Jacob Perryman
Adair, Jr.
Won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, each by wide margins (seven seconds and three seconds, respectively) at the Class 5A East Regional last week. He is seeded first in both events for the state meet that begins Thursday.
WRESTLING
Cameron Steed
Collinsville, Sr.
Enjoyed an outstanding weekend, winning all three of his matches at the dual state tournament by pinning his opponents within the first minute, helping the Cardinals claim the Class 5A championship.