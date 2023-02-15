The Bartlesville girls have an outside shot but should still be considered the underdogs heading into the Class 6A state swim meet that starts on Thursday at the Edmond Aquatic Center at 2 p.m.

Despite the big challenge ahead, the Bartlesville swimmers are keyed up and ready to go.

“The kids are anxious at this point, we’re close enough now that it’s kind of like, ‘How soon can we get in the water and get going?’” said Bruins coach Chad Englehart on Tuesday. “They’ve done the work and it’s just a case of doing the final preparations and being ready to race. They seem to be confident, they seem to be excited, we’re just waiting to go.”

The Bruin boys, unless something drastically unforeseen happens, are basically destined for third place behind powerhouses Jenks, the four-time defending state champions, and Edmond North, last year’s runners-up (Bartlesville placed fourth last season). That was made pretty clear by the results of the East Regional back on Feb. 3, when the Trojans won it by a wide margin over second-place Bartlesville, 515 points to 278. Edmond North cruised to the West Regional title, topping second-place Edmond Memorial by 203 points.

Individually, Griffin Craig enters Thursday’s preliminaries as the top seed in both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke, while Cody Lay is the No. 3 seed in the 500 freestyle and Luke Olsen is the fourth seed in the 50 freestyle.

But the girls’ competition is much closer, and the Bruins are one of three teams in the mix, with a possibility of claiming their first state title since finishing a run of five straight in 2019. At the East Regional two weeks ago, Jenks defeated Bartlesville by a pretty close margin of 25 points. Edmond North, the defending state champion and winner of the girls’ West Regional by 122.5 points over runners-up Edmond Memorial, will also be right there.

Last year, Edmond North won it with 332 points, while Jenks, coming off championships in 2020 and 2021, placed second with 292, just ahead of Bartlesville’s 291. The Bruins, though, had their 200-yard medley relay disqualified, which cost them at least 30 points and would have made things much different.

In the recent past, the Jenks girls have enjoyed an advantage in depth, but this year, the general numbers actually slightly favor Bartlesville. The Bruins have six swimmers with top-five seeds; Jenks and Edmond North each have five. Bartlesville has 12 with top-eight seeds (which would correspond to the A-heat finals that will take place on Friday), Jenks has eight top-eight seeds and Edmond North has seven.

The Bruins have 19 swimmers seeded among the top 16 (which would be the cut off for swimmers to advance to the finals on Friday to be able to score points), while Jenks has 18 and Edmond North 15.

Top-five seeds for Bartlesville include Emma Howze (third in the 100 freestyle, fourth in the 200 free), Lily Talbot (third in the 200 IM, fifth in the 100 butterfly), Julie Vilardo (fourth in the 500 free) and freshman Ashlynn Taylor (fourth in the 100 backstroke).

Jenks’ top-five seeds consist of Marissa Williams (second in both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly), Madilynn Mansfield (third in 500 free), Ellie Mink (fifth in the 200 free) and Sarah Bridenstine (fifth in the 100 backstroke).

Obviously, the state title will hinge on which team’s swimmers can finish higher than their seedings and top the other teams in head-to-head battles.

For Englehart, getting his swimmers to compete above their seedings is more about keeping them calm and focused and ignoring any pressure they might feel.

“Convincing them that they don’t have to be super-human, they just have to take a deep breath and swim within their abilities,” Englehart said of his approach. “I think when you try and do more than you’re capable of, you often do less than you’re capable of, and right now, we’re just trying to build some confidence and let the swimmer be who they are. They just need to let this be an opportunity to compete and nothing more than that and we’ll see where the chips fall and how they perform.

“I think that’s the secret to life in many ways, isn’t it? Just take that deep breath and go out there and do your best. Don’t worry about what might happen, be excited about what might happen.”

Either way, like many high school swimming fans in Oklahoma, Englehart is eager to see how things turn out.

“It should be fun, it should be exciting,” Englehart said. “It’s a really neat three-team race on the girls’ side, and a two-team race on the boys’ side with Edmond North and Jenks, and our girls get to join the party on the girls’ side. I’m looking forward to it. Win or lose, it’ll be neat to see a bunch of 14, 15, 16, 17-year-old kids get out there and show what they’ve been working for.”

State swim meet schedule

At Edmond Aquatic Center

Thursday, 2 p.m.: Class 6A preliminaries

Friday, 10:30 a.m.: Class 5A preliminaries

Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Class 6A finals

Saturday, 2 p.m.: Class 5A finals