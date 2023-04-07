Bixby has the maximum two East boys selections on the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games swimming roster while Broken Arrow, Owasso and Class 5A champion Shawnee have two representatives each for the East girls.
Preston Hoang, who helped Bishop Kelley win the 5A boys title, was selected. Shawnee also had two selections on the East boys roster.
The All-State Games swimming meet is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. July 24 at Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond.
OCA ALL-STATE SWIMMING
East Boys
Teague Brown and Jack Mose, Bixby; Jacob Perryman, Adair; Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley; Jarrett Moore, Bartlesville; Ethan Oller and Thurman Lee, Shawnee; Bryce Lafollette, Union; Andreas Chatzigiannidis, Jenks.
West Boys
Ryan Healy and Michael Harley, Edmond North; Ethan Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe; Kaleb Vaughn, Carl Albert; Clayton Berg, Yukon; Michael Gonzalez, Lawton MacArthur; Gunner Hamon, Altus; Nick Shaffer, Westmoore; Karsten Terrell, Marlow.
East Girls
Sylvia Admire, Claremore; Piper McNeil and Natalie Selman, Shawnee; Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley; Kaylee Stika and Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow; Taylor Hamilton and Alexia Sang, Owasso; Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson.
West Girls
Torie Whitbeck and Allie Lewis, McGuinness; Abbey Snooks and Shelbie Price, Carl Albert; Shyann Kissinger, Enid; Jadie Brister, Norman North; Lexie Scott, Altus; Macie Middendorf, Harrah; Kendall Carey, Edmond Memorial.
