2021-22 All-World girls swimming: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team and honorable mention

This week, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys basketball and girls basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls swimmer of the year:

Sylvia Admire

Claremore * Jr.

After placing second in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle at last year’s Class 6A state meet, earning All-World second team honors, came back this season determined to claim gold. Switched events this year and ended up winning both the East Regional and state championships in both the 100 free and the 200 free, edging out last year’s winner in the 100 free, Stillwater’s Avery Littlefield, by just 0.15 seconds. “She works really hard, stays on top of her diet and mental health and stays on top of her schoolwork,” said Claremore coach Kimberly Ward. “She’s a great girl and a great swimmer.”

Aidan Howze

Bartlesville * Sr.

Enjoyed an outstanding season, claiming victory at both the East Regional and the Class 6A state meet in both of her individual events, the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, winning each by comfortable margins. Took on a leadership role for the Bruins and helped them place a close third as a team, after finishing sixth last year. “Aidan’s an amazing young lady,” said Bruins coach Chad Englehart. “She’s a 4.0 student, she’s an outstanding leader, in the locker room and in the pool, has a tremendous work ethic and she’s going to be very missed.” Will swim at Kansas next year.

Marissa Williams

Jenks * Fr.

Burst onto the high school scene in a big way this season, winning the East Regional and the Class 6A state championship in the 100 butterfly and placing second at both meets in the 100 backstroke, helping the Trojans finish a close second as a team. Represents the wave of the future for Jenks. “I saw some things (during the state meet) from her, the leadership that she brings to the team,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “It’s a tremendous asset for the team. With that kind of attitude, I can see the future of the team. She’s young and excited.”

First team

200 Freestyle: Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, so.

200 IM: Aidan Howze, Bartlesville, sr.

50 Freestyle: Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, so.

100 Butterfly: Marissa Williams, Jenks, fr.

100 Freestyle: Sylvia Admire, Claremore, jr.

500 Freestyle: Amanda LaFrancois, Bartlesville, sr.

100 Backstroke: Brenlyn Vickery, Claremore, so.

100 Breaststroke: Klair Bradley, Muskogee, sr.

Coach of the Year

Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

After a couple of down years when the Bruins didn’t have enough swimmers to seriously compete at the state meet, helped rebuild the program and exceeded expectations this season, very nearly winning the Class 6A state meet, placing a close third. Has been honored with coach of the year multiple times.

Second team

200 freestyle: Emma Howze, Bartlesville, sophomore.

200 IM: Leah Wagner, Bixby, senior.

50 freestyle: Mia Pendleton, Oologah, senior.

100 butterfly: Taylor Cook, Inola, freshman.

100 freestyle: Janci Pangburn, Jenks, junior.

500 freestyle: Julie Vilardo, Bartlesville, sophomore.

100 backstroke: Abigail McMahon, Union, senior.

100 breaststroke: Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, sophomore.

Honorable mention

Adair: Ryleigh Wells

Bartlesville: Annabelle Droege, Morgan Moore, Calli Richards, Lily Talbot

Bishop Kelley: Allison Andrews, Regan Hoyt

Broken Arrow: Claire McDaris

Cascia Hall: Samantha Crane

Fort Gibson: Kaycie Farmer

Jenks: Natalie Eaton, Madilynn Mansfield, Jasmine Moss, Amaya Oliphant

Metro Christian: Gabrielle Packard

Muskogee: Meredith Stevenson

Oologah: Ylona Bottin, Ansley Ramsey

Owasso: Alexia Sang

Stillwater: Miriam Finch

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Swimmer of the year

2020: Laney Fenton, Jenks

2019: June Harris, Bartlesville

2018: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2017: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2016: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2015: Haley Downey, Bartlesville

2014: Leslie White, Fort Gibson

2013: Breonna Barker, Broken Arrow

2012: Erin Beu, Owasso

2011: Megan Myers, Union

2010: Megan Myers, Union

2009: Michelle Glass, Jenks

2008: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

2007: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

2006: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

Coach of the Year (Boys and girls)

2021: Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley (boys) and Lynne Gorman, Union (girls)

2020: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2017: John Turner, Jenks

2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson

2012: David Lynn, Union

2011: David Lynn, Union

2010: John Turner, Jenks

2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby

2008: John Turner, Jenks

2007: John Turner, Jenks

2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union

