2021-22 All-World boys swimming: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team and honorable mention

The boys swimmer of the year will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Rod Thompson is the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at allworldawards.com.

This week, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in boys wrestling, girls wrestling, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys basketball and girls basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for boys swimmer of the year:

Griffin Craig

Bartlesville * So.

After placing fifth in both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke at last year’s Class 6A state meet, came back this season and progressed substantially in his development. Won both events this season at the East Regional and then at state, won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 200 IM. “Griffin is a tremendous worker and a positive leader,” said Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart. “He and his teammates had significant improvements this year, attributed in no small part to Griffin’s leadership. He comes in each day with a deep desire to bring his dreams to life through relentless work.”

Jacob Perryman

Adair * Jr.

One year after placing second at the Class 5A state meet in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, was determined to take the next step forward this season and ended up claiming victory in the East Regional and at state in both the 200 free and the 100 backstroke. “I’ve been dreaming of this and it finally came true, just determination and the amount of want I had to get gold, just helped me get gold,” he said. “Last year, I came up short with two silvers, but I had that in the back of my head during training and we got it done.”

Trenton vonHartitzsch

Union * Sr.

Also an All-World Swimmer of the Year finalist last year, enjoyed another outstanding season. After winning the 100 breaststroke and placing second in the 100 free at the East Regional, entered the Class 6A state meet final as the second seed in the 100 free and as the fourth seed in the 100 breaststroke, and still ended up winning both races to pull off double gold medals again. “Trenton enjoys training and team building but thrives on competition,” said Union coach Lynne Gorman. “He sets lofty goals and is determined to reach them. He is an excellent teammate and leader, setting examples of excellence both in the classroom and in the pool.” Will swim next year at New York University.

First team

200 Freestyle: Jacob Perryman, Adair, jr.

200 IM: Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, jr.

50 Freestyle: Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, sr.

100 Butterfly: Aydin Horn, Bixby, sr.

100 Freestyle: Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, sr.

500 Freestyle: Ryan Short, Jenks, sr.

100 Backstroke: Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, so.

100 Breaststroke: Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, sr.

Coach of the Year

Diego Henao, Jenks

Kept the train rolling along, helping the Trojans claim their fourth consecutive state championship, again in fairly dominant fashion, despite not having any individual champions. Has built a juggernaut of a program that continues to overwhelm with impressive quality and quantity.

Second team

200 Freestyle: Jack Mose, Bixby, jr.

200 IM: Clifford Helgason, Memorial, sr.

50 Freestyle: Luke Olsen, Bartlesville, fr.

100 Butterfly: Josh Rau, Jenks, so.

100 Freestyle: Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson, sr.

500 Freestyle: William Schenk, Holland Hall, so.

100 Backstroke: Walker Bridenstine, Jenks, so.

100 Breaststroke: Jim Mahoney, Jenks, so.

Honorable Mention

Bartlesville: Cody Lay

Bishop Kelley: Owen Anderson, Matt Clower, Caleb Gilbert

Bixby: Teague Brown

Fort Gibson: Colin Martin, Brodey Massad

Jenks: Camp Bonds, Andreas Chatzigiannidis, Jacob Clink, Braden Gress, Ethan Matthews, Mason Mink, Ian Truong, Owen Vennerholm

Union: Bryce LaFollette

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World sports writer John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Boys swimmer of the year

2021: Danny Sibley, Union

2020: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley

2019: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley

2018: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley

2017: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley

2016: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley

2015: Aaron Stanek, Bartlesville

2014: Kyle Ward, Bartlesville

2013: Colton Krause, Bartlesville

2012: Eastman Holloway, Union

2011: Jake Pearce, Jenks

2010: Jake Pearce, Jenks

2009: Nelson Head, Union

2008: Frank Radaelli, Jenks

2007: Titus Knight, Jenks

2006: Dylan Lynn, Union

Coach of the year (Boys and girls)

2021: Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley (boys); Lynne Gorman, Union (girls)

2020: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2017: John Turner, Jenks

2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson

2012: David Lynn, Union

2011: David Lynn, Union

2010: John Turner, Jenks

2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby

2008: John Turner, Jenks

2007: John Turner, Jenks

2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union

