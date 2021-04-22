Swimmer of the year finalists

The girls swimmer of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.

Laney Fenton

Jenks * Sr.

Last year’s All-World Swimmer of the Year, repeated her Class 6A state championship victories in both the 500-yard freestyle (cutting seven seconds off her time from the first day’s preliminaries) and the 100-yard breaststroke, while anchoring the Trojans’ winning 400 freestyle relay and runner-up 200 medley relay, helping Jenks win its second consecutive state title. Will swim next season at Lindenwood University. “We’re going to miss her a lot,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “She’s been around for a long time and hopefully she has left a lot of seeds and a lot of kids are going to be learning from that. She’s a great team leader.”

Avery Littlefield

Stillwater * Fr.

Burst onto the high school scene in a big way, claiming victories in both the 50 free and 100 free at the Class 6A East Regional and then two weeks later, winning both events at the 6A state meet (setting a new school record in the 50 free, previously established by Marcia Shaw in 2018). “She’s extremely dedicated,” Stillwater coach Brycen McConnell said. “She spends hours in the pool every single day and she’s focused. She’s just a real dedicated swimmer and her head’s in the right place.”

Mia Pendleton

Oologah * Jr.

Was an All-World First Team selection last year and took another step forward this season, winning Class 5A individual state championships in both the 50 free and 100 free, despite suffering from allergies at the time. Also won both events at the 5A East Regional. “I just put myself in the right mind and just tried to give it my all, everything I had,” she said about the state meet, when she set a personal record in the 100 free. “I trained a lot harder than I have to get to this point and then allergies came, but I overcame it.”

First team

200 Freestyle: Courtney Posey, Union, senior

200 IM: Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, freshman

50 Freestyle: Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, freshman. Swimmer of the Year finalist.

100 Butterfly: Jasmine Rau, Jenks, senior

100 Freestyle: Mia Pendleton, Oologah, junior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.

500 Freestyle: Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, freshman

100 Backstroke: Abigail McMahon, Union, junior

100 Breaststroke: Laney Fenton, Jenks, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.

Coach of the Year

Lynne Gorman, Union

Helped her team set 10 school records this season, and despite having just seven swimmers competing at the Class 6A state meet, guided Union to a second-place finish, its best state result since also placing second in 2011.

Second team

200 Freestyle: Gabby Vargus, Jenks, senior

200 IM: Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson, senior

50 Freestyle: Sylvia Admire, Claremore, sophomore

100 Butterfly: Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, freshman

100 Freestyle: Leah Vera, Edison, sophomore

500 Freestyle: Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, sophomore

100 Backstroke: Kate Uerling, Union, sophomore

100 Breaststroke: Ella McGovern, Union, freshman

Honorable Mention

Bishop Kelley: Regan Hoyt, Abbey Mink

Bixby: Savannah Jacoway, Leah Wagner

Broken Arrow: Rachel Kramer, Claire McDaris

Cascia Hall: Abie Dukelow

Claremore: Kaylee Ward

Edison: Addison Heck

Fort Gibson: Taylor French

Jenks: Emily Duffy, Josie Jones, Amaya Oliphant, Kaya Smith

Stillwater: Jaidyn Hooper

Union: Kendra vonHartitzsch, Kelly Vu

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Swimmer of the year

2020: Laney Fenton, Jenks

2019: June Harris, Bartlesville

2018: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2017: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2016: Kate Steward, Bartlesville

2015: Haley Downey, Bartlesville

2014: Leslie White, Fort Gibson

2013: Breonna Barker, Broken Arrow

2012: Erin Beu, Owasso

2011: Megan Myers, Union

2010: Megan Myers, Union

2009: Michelle Glass, Jenks

2008: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

2007: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

2006: Whitley Taylor, Jenks

Coach of the Year (Boys and girls)

2020: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2017: John Turner, Jenks

2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson

2012: David Lynn, Union

2011: David Lynn, Union

2010: John Turner, Jenks

2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby

2008: John Turner, Jenks

2007: John Turner, Jenks

2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union