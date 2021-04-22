Swimmer of the year finalists
The girls swimmer of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.
Laney Fenton
Jenks * Sr.
Last year’s All-World Swimmer of the Year, repeated her Class 6A state championship victories in both the 500-yard freestyle (cutting seven seconds off her time from the first day’s preliminaries) and the 100-yard breaststroke, while anchoring the Trojans’ winning 400 freestyle relay and runner-up 200 medley relay, helping Jenks win its second consecutive state title. Will swim next season at Lindenwood University. “We’re going to miss her a lot,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “She’s been around for a long time and hopefully she has left a lot of seeds and a lot of kids are going to be learning from that. She’s a great team leader.”
Avery Littlefield
Stillwater * Fr.
Burst onto the high school scene in a big way, claiming victories in both the 50 free and 100 free at the Class 6A East Regional and then two weeks later, winning both events at the 6A state meet (setting a new school record in the 50 free, previously established by Marcia Shaw in 2018). “She’s extremely dedicated,” Stillwater coach Brycen McConnell said. “She spends hours in the pool every single day and she’s focused. She’s just a real dedicated swimmer and her head’s in the right place.”
Mia Pendleton
Oologah * Jr.
Was an All-World First Team selection last year and took another step forward this season, winning Class 5A individual state championships in both the 50 free and 100 free, despite suffering from allergies at the time. Also won both events at the 5A East Regional. “I just put myself in the right mind and just tried to give it my all, everything I had,” she said about the state meet, when she set a personal record in the 100 free. “I trained a lot harder than I have to get to this point and then allergies came, but I overcame it.”
First team
200 Freestyle: Courtney Posey, Union, senior
200 IM: Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, freshman
50 Freestyle: Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, freshman. Swimmer of the Year finalist.
100 Butterfly: Jasmine Rau, Jenks, senior
100 Freestyle: Mia Pendleton, Oologah, junior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.
500 Freestyle: Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, freshman
100 Backstroke: Abigail McMahon, Union, junior
100 Breaststroke: Laney Fenton, Jenks, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.
Coach of the Year
Lynne Gorman, Union
Helped her team set 10 school records this season, and despite having just seven swimmers competing at the Class 6A state meet, guided Union to a second-place finish, its best state result since also placing second in 2011.
Second team
200 Freestyle: Gabby Vargus, Jenks, senior
200 IM: Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson, senior
50 Freestyle: Sylvia Admire, Claremore, sophomore
100 Butterfly: Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, freshman
100 Freestyle: Leah Vera, Edison, sophomore
500 Freestyle: Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, sophomore
100 Backstroke: Kate Uerling, Union, sophomore
100 Breaststroke: Ella McGovern, Union, freshman
Honorable Mention
Bishop Kelley: Regan Hoyt, Abbey Mink
Bixby: Savannah Jacoway, Leah Wagner
Broken Arrow: Rachel Kramer, Claire McDaris
Cascia Hall: Abie Dukelow
Claremore: Kaylee Ward
Edison: Addison Heck
Fort Gibson: Taylor French
Jenks: Emily Duffy, Josie Jones, Amaya Oliphant, Kaya Smith
Stillwater: Jaidyn Hooper
Union: Kendra vonHartitzsch, Kelly Vu
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.
Previous winners
Swimmer of the year
2020: Laney Fenton, Jenks
2019: June Harris, Bartlesville
2018: Kate Steward, Bartlesville
2017: Kate Steward, Bartlesville
2016: Kate Steward, Bartlesville
2015: Haley Downey, Bartlesville
2014: Leslie White, Fort Gibson
2013: Breonna Barker, Broken Arrow
2012: Erin Beu, Owasso
2011: Megan Myers, Union
2010: Megan Myers, Union
2009: Michelle Glass, Jenks
2008: Whitley Taylor, Jenks
2007: Whitley Taylor, Jenks
2006: Whitley Taylor, Jenks
Coach of the Year (Boys and girls)
2020: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)
2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)
2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)
2017: John Turner, Jenks
2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville
2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville
2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)
2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson
2012: David Lynn, Union
2011: David Lynn, Union
2010: John Turner, Jenks
2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby
2008: John Turner, Jenks
2007: John Turner, Jenks
2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union