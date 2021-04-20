Swimmer of the year finalists
The boys swimmer of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.
Sam Duda
Bishop Kelley * Sr.
Spent two years swimming the same events as Jack Callan, who was the All-World Swimmer of the Year in both 2019 and 2020, placing second to Callan at state in both races each year, but this season, won the individual state championship in the 500-yard freestyle (by a margin of 18 seconds) and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle, helping his team claim its third straight Class 5A state title. Also won both events at the 5A East Regional, while contributing to victorious 200 free and 400 free relays at both state and regional meets. “Great to see him get his time in the limelight,” said coach Ellen Glasgow. Will swim next year at Westminster College in the Pittsburgh suburb of Grove City.
Danny Sibley
Union * Sr.
A finalist for All-World Swimmer of the Year in 2020, returned this season with even better performances, winning individual Class 6A state championships in both the 500 free and the 200 free, while also prevailing in both those events in the 6A East Regional. Committed to swim at Washington University in St. Louis next year. “I went into (the state meet) prepared,” he said. “I visualized my races in my head, so I knew what I was going to do in all my races. I knew who was going to be where and I knew how to beat them.”
Trenton vonHartitzsch
Union * Jr.
Capped off a difficult season with individual 6A state championships in both the 200 IM, cutting six seconds off his time that placed him second at the East Regional, and the 100 breaststroke, which he also won at the East Regional. After sustaining a concussion about a month before state, getting quarantined due to COVID contact-tracing, and then not really being able to fully train due to the icy weather that postponed the state meet by five days, wasn’t sure he could reach the levels he ended up reaching. “It’s honestly kind of surprising, but hard work pays off, even with the ups and downs of this season,” he said.
First team
200 Freestyle: Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.
200 IM: Grant Stucky, Jenks, senior
50 Freestyle: Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, junior
100 Butterfly: Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, senior
100 Freestyle: Jazz Widney, Jenks, senior
500 Freestyle: Danny Sibley, Union, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.
100 Backstroke: Gavin Sires, Stillwater, senior
100 Breaststroke: Trenton von Hartitzsch, Union, junior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.
Coach of the Year
Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley
Despite losing two-time All-World Swimmer of the Year Jack Callan to graduation, guided her team to a third consecutive Class 5A state championship, by another wide margin. At the 5A East Regional, her team dominated, winning 11 of 12 events.
Second team
200 Freestyle: Jacob Clink, Jenks, freshman
200 IM: Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, senior
50 Freestyle: Austin Sung, Jenks, senior
100 Butterfly: Aydin Horn, Bixby, junior
100 Freestyle: Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, sophomore
500 Freestyle: John Steward, Bartlesville, senior
100 Backstroke: Jacob Perryman, Adair, sophomore
100 Breaststroke: Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, senior
Honorable Mention
Bartlesville: Griffin Craig, Preston Willis
Bishop Kelley: Cogan Frohnapfel, Owen Anderson
Bixby: Justin Gilliam, Jack Mose
Cascia Hall: Sebastian Molina
Fort Gibson: Colin Martin, Dalton Ross
Holland Hall: William Schenk
Jenks: Jim Mahoney, Ethan Matthews, Mason Mink, Josh Rau, Ryan Short
Memorial: Clifford Helgason
Owasso: Sean Wood
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.
Previous winners
Boys swimmer of the year
2020: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley
2019: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley
2018: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley
2017: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley
2016: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley
2015: Aaron Stanek, Bartlesville
2014: Kyle Ward, Bartlesville
2013: Colton Krause, Bartlesville
2012: Eastman Holloway, Union
2011: Jake Pearce, Jenks
2010: Jake Pearce, Jenks
2009: Nelson Head, Union
2008: Frank Radaelli, Jenks
2007: Titus Knight, Jenks
2006: Dylan Lynn, Union
Coach of the Year (Boys and girls)
2020: Diego Henao, Jenks
2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)
2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)
2017: John Turner, Jenks
2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville
2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville
2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)
2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson
2012: David Lynn, Union
2011: David Lynn, Union
2010: John Turner, Jenks
2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby
2008: John Turner, Jenks
2007: John Turner, Jenks
2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union