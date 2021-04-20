Swimmer of the year finalists

The boys swimmer of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event on June 29.

Sam Duda

Bishop Kelley * Sr.

Spent two years swimming the same events as Jack Callan, who was the All-World Swimmer of the Year in both 2019 and 2020, placing second to Callan at state in both races each year, but this season, won the individual state championship in the 500-yard freestyle (by a margin of 18 seconds) and placed second in the 200-yard freestyle, helping his team claim its third straight Class 5A state title. Also won both events at the 5A East Regional, while contributing to victorious 200 free and 400 free relays at both state and regional meets. “Great to see him get his time in the limelight,” said coach Ellen Glasgow. Will swim next year at Westminster College in the Pittsburgh suburb of Grove City.

Danny Sibley

Union * Sr.

A finalist for All-World Swimmer of the Year in 2020, returned this season with even better performances, winning individual Class 6A state championships in both the 500 free and the 200 free, while also prevailing in both those events in the 6A East Regional. Committed to swim at Washington University in St. Louis next year. “I went into (the state meet) prepared,” he said. “I visualized my races in my head, so I knew what I was going to do in all my races. I knew who was going to be where and I knew how to beat them.”

Trenton vonHartitzsch

Union * Jr.

Capped off a difficult season with individual 6A state championships in both the 200 IM, cutting six seconds off his time that placed him second at the East Regional, and the 100 breaststroke, which he also won at the East Regional. After sustaining a concussion about a month before state, getting quarantined due to COVID contact-tracing, and then not really being able to fully train due to the icy weather that postponed the state meet by five days, wasn’t sure he could reach the levels he ended up reaching. “It’s honestly kind of surprising, but hard work pays off, even with the ups and downs of this season,” he said.

First team

200 Freestyle: Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.

200 IM: Grant Stucky, Jenks, senior

50 Freestyle: Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, junior

100 Butterfly: Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, senior

100 Freestyle: Jazz Widney, Jenks, senior

500 Freestyle: Danny Sibley, Union, senior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.

100 Backstroke: Gavin Sires, Stillwater, senior

100 Breaststroke: Trenton von Hartitzsch, Union, junior. Swimmer of the Year finalist.

Coach of the Year

Ellen Glasgow, Bishop Kelley

Despite losing two-time All-World Swimmer of the Year Jack Callan to graduation, guided her team to a third consecutive Class 5A state championship, by another wide margin. At the 5A East Regional, her team dominated, winning 11 of 12 events.

Second team

200 Freestyle: Jacob Clink, Jenks, freshman

200 IM: Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, senior

50 Freestyle: Austin Sung, Jenks, senior

100 Butterfly: Aydin Horn, Bixby, junior

100 Freestyle: Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, sophomore

500 Freestyle: John Steward, Bartlesville, senior

100 Backstroke: Jacob Perryman, Adair, sophomore

100 Breaststroke: Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, senior

Honorable Mention

Bartlesville: Griffin Craig, Preston Willis

Bishop Kelley: Cogan Frohnapfel, Owen Anderson

Bixby: Justin Gilliam, Jack Mose

Cascia Hall: Sebastian Molina

Fort Gibson: Colin Martin, Dalton Ross

Holland Hall: William Schenk

Jenks: Jim Mahoney, Ethan Matthews, Mason Mink, Josh Rau, Ryan Short

Memorial: Clifford Helgason

Owasso: Sean Wood

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent John Tranchina made the final selections.

Previous winners

Boys swimmer of the year

2020: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley

2019: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley

2018: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley

2017: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley

2016: Patrick Callan, Bishop Kelley

2015: Aaron Stanek, Bartlesville

2014: Kyle Ward, Bartlesville

2013: Colton Krause, Bartlesville

2012: Eastman Holloway, Union

2011: Jake Pearce, Jenks

2010: Jake Pearce, Jenks

2009: Nelson Head, Union

2008: Frank Radaelli, Jenks

2007: Titus Knight, Jenks

2006: Dylan Lynn, Union

Coach of the Year (Boys and girls)

2020: Diego Henao, Jenks

2019: Diego Henao, Jenks (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2018: Adina Meilner, Booker T. Washington (boys); Chad Englehart, Bartlesville (girls)

2017: John Turner, Jenks

2016: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2015: Chad Englehart, Bartlesville

2014: Jeff Allen, Bartlesville (boys); Connie Dean, Fort Gibson (girls)

2013: Connie Dean, Fort Gibson

2012: David Lynn, Union

2011: David Lynn, Union

2010: John Turner, Jenks

2009: Monika Meadows, Bixby

2008: John Turner, Jenks

2007: John Turner, Jenks

2006: John Turner, Jenks; and David Lynn, Union