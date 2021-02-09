Swimming regionals feature breakout performances

New standouts emerge in East
Several swimmers without teams, or with teams consisting of just two or three competitors, made strong impressions on the East Regional meets this past weekend at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, particularly in the Class 5A competition.
Most of them swim competitively for local clubs, but had swum very few high school meets before and seemed to come out of nowhere to make their mark.
Shining brightest amongst the newcomers was Ella Newhouse, a freshman at Cascia Hall, who won both the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke races at the 5A meet on Friday.
Coach Adam Stoermer believes the school hasn’t had any swimmers compete at the high school level since 2012, but thanks to Newhouse and sophomore Abie Dukelow, who also swam impressively, Cascia Hall finished seventh in the team standings with 71 points.
Newhouse has already set her attention towards the state meet that begins on Feb. 19.
“I’m feeling really happy about this performance and hope that state can be even better,” Newhouse said. “This is only the first step, there’s going to be even more people on the west side of the state that are going to be hard to beat.”
Dukelow, who also runs cross country and finished seventh at the Class 3A state meet in November, placed fifth in the 200 IM and was second only to Newhouse in the 100 breaststroke. Cascia’s Sebastian Molina also competed Friday in the boys’ Regional, finishing second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle.
A swimmer who had no teammates with him on Friday is Adair sophomore Jacob Perryman. Since there were no prior high school “seed times” to slot him among the leading swimmers, he swam in the first heats on Friday, but he still won the 100 backstroke and finished second in the 100 freestyle.
“He has not swum a lot of high school meets yet, so he’s just getting started,” Adair coach Kimberly Ward said. “He’s a competitive swimmer for Trident Aquatics out of Owasso. He’s a phenomenal swimmer, a phenomenal kid, he tries his best every time.”
Ward also coaches Claremore, which had two girls participate in the 6A East Regional on Saturday, and both did very well, enabling the Zebras to finished ninth in the team standings with 67 points.
Sophomore Sylvia Admire won the 500 free and placed third in the 50 free, while senior Kaylee Ward finished third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM.
Also performing well on a one-person team was Holland Hall freshman William Schenk, who actually took the initiative to launch his school’s first-ever swim program.
“He really wanted to swim for the school this year, so we went through the process of getting it all approved by the OSSAA,” Holland Hall coach J.P. Culley said. “He’s an awesome kid and he really loves to swim. He’ll be the one that really gets our swim team up and running.”
Schenk, who placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 breaststroke, hopes to have some teammates with him next year
“To have a relay, that would be really great,” Schenk said.
Newhouse echoed the sentiment, hoping to recruit more teammates.
“I really hope that Cascia gets to grow this program,” she said. “I know we don’t have a pool right now, but maybe if we grow the program enough in the future, I really hope we can get enough people for a relay by the time I graduate.”
Other strong performances from swimmers with small 5A teams include Clifford Helgason of Memorial, who placed second to Perryman in the 100 backstroke and was fourth in the 200 IM, and Gabrielle Packard of Metro Christian, who finished third in both the 200 free and 500 free.
Stillwater freshman wins twice
Another freshman revelation at the Class 6A East Regional on Saturday was Avery Littlefield, who announced her presence by winning both the 50 free and 100 free, helping Stillwater finish third in the team standings.
Littlefield also just missed breaking the school record in the 50 free by .01 seconds, originally set in 2018 by Marcia Shaw, and will take another run at it at the state meet.
“She’s extremely dedicated, she spends hours in the pool every single day,” said Stillwater coach Brycen McConnell, who also coaches Littlefield with the American Energy swim club. “Her head’s in the right place. She’s just very good at what she does.”
-- John Tranchina, for the Tulsa World