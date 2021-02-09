Swimming regionals feature breakout performances

New standouts emerge in East

Several swimmers without teams, or with teams consisting of just two or three competitors, made strong impressions on the East Regional meets this past weekend at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, particularly in the Class 5A competition.

Most of them swim competitively for local clubs, but had swum very few high school meets before and seemed to come out of nowhere to make their mark.

Shining brightest amongst the newcomers was Ella Newhouse, a freshman at Cascia Hall, who won both the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke races at the 5A meet on Friday.

Coach Adam Stoermer believes the school hasn’t had any swimmers compete at the high school level since 2012, but thanks to Newhouse and sophomore Abie Dukelow, who also swam impressively, Cascia Hall finished seventh in the team standings with 71 points.

Newhouse has already set her attention towards the state meet that begins on Feb. 19.

“I’m feeling really happy about this performance and hope that state can be even better,” Newhouse said. “This is only the first step, there’s going to be even more people on the west side of the state that are going to be hard to beat.”