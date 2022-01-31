Student-designed logo chosen as the finalist in Union’s transition to new imagery

In the second phase of the Union Public Schools’ transition from its former mascot and imagery, the Mascot Advisory Committee members unanimously have chosen a Redhawks logo that will be presented for consideration to Union students, parents, staff alumni and community supporters.

The logo was designed by a Union High School junior.

“A number of design concepts were well under way for the Redhawks when this one arrived out of the blue,” explained Chris Payne, chief communications officer for the Union Public Schools. “People have been sending mascot ideas in all along, even after we had settled on Redhawks.

“This particular design was absolutely stunning. After some fine-tuning, we presented it to the Mascot Committee, and they unanimously recommended that we present this student design as a finalist. Should opinions be favorable, we will move forward with a student vote to approve it as the official Union Redhawks logo.”

Until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Union will accept feedback on a Thought Exchange web page (tejoin.com/scroll/823020314).