Student-designed logo chosen as finalist in Union’s transition to new imagery
High schools

Student-designed logo chosen as finalist in Union’s transition to new imagery

  • Updated
UnionLogoUSE

Designed by a student, this logo has been selected as a finalist as the Union Public Schools' new Redhawks logo. 

 Courtesy image

In the second phase of the Union Public Schools’ transition from its former mascot and imagery, the Mascot Advisory Committee members unanimously have chosen a Redhawks logo that will be presented for consideration to Union students, parents, staff alumni and community supporters.

The logo was designed by a Union High School junior.

“A number of design concepts were well under way for the Redhawks when this one arrived out of the blue,” explained Chris Payne, chief communications officer for the Union Public Schools. “People have been sending mascot ideas in all along, even after we had settled on Redhawks.

“This particular design was absolutely stunning. After some fine-tuning, we presented it to the Mascot Committee, and they unanimously recommended that we present this student design as a finalist. Should opinions be favorable, we will move forward with a student vote to approve it as the official Union Redhawks logo.”

Until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Union will accept feedback on a Thought Exchange web page (tejoin.com/scroll/823020314).

The Union student’s logo design “really knocked our socks off,” Payne said. “Everyone has been very surprised when they learned it was the work of a student. Should this logo be approved, we will reveal the identity of the student, as he has offered some unique insights with his interpretation of the Union Redhawks.

“Now, we are going to let the people speak and see what they have to say.”

