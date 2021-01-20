Strong showing for Bixby girls at Frontier Valley swim meet

Even more so considering the adversity the team has endured so far this year, featuring eight meets canceled, including every one that was scheduled for their home pool.

“This whole season has been kind of a roller coaster,” Englehart said. “We’ve had team captains getting quarantined for close contact and families going down with the virus. Every week, we’re trying to figure out who is in the water and who’s allowed to compete. It’s just been kind of a whirlwind.

“My boys are doing a wonderful job of taking it day-by-day, working as hard as they can and trying to make the most of their opportunities.”

Bartlesville girls battling

The Bartlesville girls, meanwhile, are doing the best they can with a small team. Despite having just six in the lineup — including three freshmen — the Bruins finished third at the Frontier Conference meet with 265 points.