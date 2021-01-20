Strong showing for Bixby girls at Frontier Valley swim meet

Bixby girls still strong
After placing fourth at last year’s Class 6A state meet, the Bixby girls lost two outstanding swimmers to graduation (Kayley Henderson and Kendall Stieben). Despite the losses, the Spartans are proving to still be formidable.
With a bit smaller team than they have had in the past, Bixby finished a strong second at the Frontier Conference meet last Saturday at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, with 353 points (defending state champion Jenks won with 601). The Spartans also edged Broken Arrow in a four-way meet that also included Edison and Cascia Hall, 136-129, on Jan. 14.
Before that, on Jan. 7, they placed second to Booker T. Washington at the Hornet Invitational.
“We have some good swimmers, but we only have 11 girls and I would say we have four brand new swimmers,” Bixby coach Christa Thompson said. “We’re still doing pretty good.”
At the Frontier meet, the Spartans were led by senior Savannah Jacoway, who won the 100-yard backstroke and placed third in the 100-yard butterfly, and junior Leah Wagner, who won the 200 IM and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke. Jacoway won both of the same events against Broken Arrow and also prevailed in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM in the Hornet Invitational, while Wagner won both the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke against BA and was second in the 100 free and third in the 200 free at the Hornet Invitational.
“They’re both really hard workers,” Thompson said. “Savannah’s just naturally talented. She also works hard, but she just has the build and everything of a swimmer, and she’s been fast since she was a freshman. Same with Leah, she’s also long and lean. I’m excited to see how they do this year (at state), because I feel like they’ll both do well.”
Jenna Lawson (second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 free at the Frontier Conference meet) and Lauren Hsieh (second in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 free) are also key swimmers for Bixby.
Bartlesville boys overcoming adversity
The Bartlesville boys also enjoyed a strong showing at the Frontier Conference meet, placing second with 387 points, behind only defending state champion Jenks with 565.
The Bruins, who were runners-up to Jenks at the 6A state meet last year, are led by a trio of decorated seniors: John Steward (200 free and 400 free), Colin Goddard (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and Kyle Peterson (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), who each won both of their individual events on Saturday.
“Those three seniors were all part of that state runner-up team last year and all swam real well,” Bruins coach Chad Englehart said. “We’ve all battled with quarantines all the way through and to see those boys be able to come out and perform well was really rewarding. I was very happy for them.”
Even more so considering the adversity the team has endured so far this year, featuring eight meets canceled, including every one that was scheduled for their home pool.
“This whole season has been kind of a roller coaster,” Englehart said. “We’ve had team captains getting quarantined for close contact and families going down with the virus. Every week, we’re trying to figure out who is in the water and who’s allowed to compete. It’s just been kind of a whirlwind.
“My boys are doing a wonderful job of taking it day-by-day, working as hard as they can and trying to make the most of their opportunities.”
Bartlesville girls battling
The Bartlesville girls, meanwhile, are doing the best they can with a small team. Despite having just six in the lineup — including three freshmen — the Bruins finished third at the Frontier Conference meet with 265 points.
Their streak of five straight 6A state championships was snapped last year when their six-person squad placed fifth, and Bartlesville then lost another individual state champion, Sydney Perry, to graduation. On top of that, junior Amanda LaFrancois, who placed eighth in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 free at state last year, withdrew from the team this season when her family made the decision for her to do virtual school. Another swimmer was in quarantine on Saturday.
But the squad that showed up at Jenks did well. Senior Jordyn Kahler finished fourth in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free while junior Morgan Moore placed fourth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Freshmen Lily Talbot finished second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 butterfly and Regan Patzkowski was fifth in both the 100 butterfly and the 400 free.
“I was real happy with them,” Englehart said. “We got some bright spots in that freshman class, those three are doing really well, and the other kids are pitching in there as best they can. It’s just been one of those years that you find the character and the daily perseverance stands out a lot more than their talent.”
— John Tranchina, for the Tulsa World