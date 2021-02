Strong offseason for Wagoner's Carson Wiley leads to NSU signing

WAGONER — Carson Wiley was part of a veteran offensive line that helped power Wagoner to the Class 4A state championship.

Bulldogs coach Dale Condict said Wiley was as improved as anyone on the team. Actually, the entire line was improved and COVID-19 may have provided a silver lining.

“We had a lot of the same kids coming back and we all bought into the weight room going into the quarantine and it just traveled over into summer workouts,” Wiley said.

“I think that was the real reason we won the state title. You need tough kids to win tough games,” he said.

Wiley, who signed Wednesday to play at Northeastern State University, had 46 pancake blocks, helping senior running back Braden Drake rush for 2,010 yards and 34 TDs.

Wiley said he enjoys playing in the trenches.

“It’s about the only position where you’re hitting somebody on every play,” he said.

Photos: 2021 National Signing Day at Wagoner, Jenks, Holland Hall