Strong Frontier Valley meet leads Bartlesville's John Steward to swimmer-of-the-week honors

John Steward
Bartlesville, Sr.
Enjoyed an outstanding week, winning both of his individual events (the 200-yard freestyle and the 400 free) at the Frontier Valley Conference meet on Saturday, while also contributing to the triumphant 200 free relay.
John Steward
Bartlesville, Sr.
Enjoyed an outstanding week, winning both of his individual events (the 200-yard freestyle and the 400 free) at the Frontier Valley Conference meet on Saturday, while also contributing to the triumphant 200 free relay.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Dutch rising and a bizarre finish for East Central, which is facing a rebuild.
Correction: This story originally listed the incorrect point totals for Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen and Xavier Glenn. This story has been corrected.
Pratt showed his many skills Friday night with 21 points, four treys, four rebounds, four assists and one steal as the Class 5A No. 2 Chargers led all the way in an 82-61 victory. Killian Spellman also had 21 points with 10 rebounds for Memorial and Ty Frierson added 18 points and five assists. Josh Udoumoh paced Victory with 18 points.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Jordan Williams Collinsville
Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen and Xavier Glenn combined for 67 points in a 97-95 overtime win over Sapulpa on Friday. They are combining for nearly 48 points per game in the Spartans' 9-1 start.
Bishop Kelley, Jenks off to strong starts this season.
Takyla Pitts scored a career-high 24 points, helping her Class 6A No. 2-ranked basketball team race past 5A No. 1 Sapulpa.
Here are fastpitch softball districts for the 2021/2022 seasons, approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association:
Pankey led Okmulgee to boys state titles in 1992 and '93. Mitchell, after starting his coaching career at Union, guided Edmond to eight state championships.
Fox scored a career-high 34 points and keyed an opening 12-0 run.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.