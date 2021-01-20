 Skip to main content
Strong Frontier Valley meet leads Bartlesville's John Steward to swimmer-of-the-week honors

Bartlesville swimmer John Steward. COURTESY

John Steward

Bartlesville, Sr.

Enjoyed an outstanding week, winning both of his individual events (the 200-yard freestyle and the 400 free) at the Frontier Valley Conference meet on Saturday, while also contributing to the triumphant 200 free relay.

