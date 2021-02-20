Strong first day for Cushing at 4A wrestling regionals

SKIATOOK — Cushing dominated the opening day of the Class 4A boys wrestling regional Saturday at the Brooks Walton Activity Center, placing wrestlers in five of the seven weight finals. Two of those five claimed victories.

One Cushing win came from Hayden Lemmons at 126 pounds, who defeated Braven Bowman of Wagoner in a fall at 4:32.

Bowman earned his way into the semifinals by defeating Kailen Butler of Stilwell in the quarterfinals, and then claimed an 11-9, overtime win over Brodie Gee of Skiatook.

Despite the loss, Bowman will return to the state meet in Oklahoma City next weekend and a possible rematch with Lemmons. That gave him something to smile about.

“I felt like I had a pretty good day,” Bowman said after his second loss to Lemmons this season. “There are some things I could fix with that kid that I am going to wrestle again.

“I am proud of my performance. He is a returning state champ. It was a great match. He is a great kid.

“I am just excited for next week.”

If Bowman and Lemmons meet again at state, Bowman hopes the third time is a charm.