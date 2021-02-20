Strong first day for Cushing at 4A wrestling regionals

SKIATOOK — Cushing dominated the opening day of the Class 4A boys wrestling regional Saturday at the Brooks Walton Activity Center, placing wrestlers in five of the seven weight finals. Two of those five claimed victories.
One Cushing win came from Hayden Lemmons at 126 pounds, who defeated Braven Bowman of Wagoner in a fall at 4:32.
Bowman earned his way into the semifinals by defeating Kailen Butler of Stilwell in the quarterfinals, and then claimed an 11-9, overtime win over Brodie Gee of Skiatook.
Despite the loss, Bowman will return to the state meet in Oklahoma City next weekend and a possible rematch with Lemmons. That gave him something to smile about.
“I felt like I had a pretty good day,” Bowman said after his second loss to Lemmons this season. “There are some things I could fix with that kid that I am going to wrestle again.
“I am proud of my performance. He is a returning state champ. It was a great match. He is a great kid.
“I am just excited for next week.”
If Bowman and Lemmons meet again at state, Bowman hopes the third time is a charm.
“There is not much I would change," said Bowman, who finished fourth at state last year. “I wrestled him tough as I could. He beat me. I wrestled him two weeks ago in a regular tournament.”
Wagoner coach Micco Charboneau felt Bowman turned in a strong performance from start to finish.
“The kid is tough and he beat a tough kid to get there,” Charboneau said of Bowman’s semifinal match. “We have wrestled that kid (Lemmons) a couple of times (and) he got us both times. But we will try it again.
“He has been working hard, as all of our kids have.”
Charboneau did have some pointers for Bowman.
“I think we need to wrestle him better on our feet and maybe try and ride him some,” he said of a rematch with Lemmons. “We need to slow him down some and keep the score close.”
Wagoner's Gage Eaton came close to picking up 5th place at 120, but fell 3-2 in the final minute to Jaiden Johnson of Fort Gibson for the final transfer spot.
“I hate it for the kid,” Charboneau said. “Every year we have seniors who move on. We will come back Monday.”
Other weight-class winners Saturday included Barrett Hilton of Mannford at 106 pounds, Guy Clevenger of Catoosa (113), Jayce Caviness of Stilwell (120), Luke Ahrberg of Cushing (132), Josh Taylor of Skiatook (138) and Grant Edwards of Fort Gibson at 145.
Saturday’s competition was just the first day of a two-day meet. All the teams in attendance, including Wagoner, will return Monday to compete in the remaining weight classes (152 pounds, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285).
Charboneau expects his team to fare much better in the upper weight classes.
“We are not bad from 152 on up. We will bring some more bullets on Monday,” he said.
“This is a tough regional. One of the toughest I have seen. “I think we can get six or seven in, but you never know.
“They (Wagoner wrestlers) have to do their job and wrestle.”
Finals results
106: Barrett Hilton (Mannford) dec. Johnny Leverich (Cushing) 11-5.
113: Guy Clevenger (Catoosa) fall Dakotah Allen (Cushing) 4:31.
120: Jayce Caviness (Stilwell) m.d. Kaiser Simpson (Cushing) 17-5.
126: Hayden Lemmons (Cushing) fall Braven Bowman (Wagoner) 4:32.
132: Luke Ahrberg (Cushing) fall Jaydale Whitlock (Grove) 3:56.
138: Josh Taylor (Skiatook) dec. Cutter Sheets (Stilwell) 5-2.
145: Grant Edwards (Fort Gibson) fall Pason Dotson (Sallisaw) 4:50.