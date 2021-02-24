Strong day gives Jenks girls advantage over Union for state swimming title

While Jenks only practiced once as a group over the previous two weeks during the frigid weather that practically shut down the area, Rau and some teammates took extra steps to make sure they kept up their training.

“The last two weeks, just focusing on my technique,” Rau said of the key to her performance. “Even with the ice storm and stuff, we all found a place to swim, we got gym memberships and tried to swim on our own, just to get mentally strong and stay on top it. We made an effort all together to get time in the pool.”

Laney Fenton, last year’s All World Swimmer of the Year, registered the second-best time in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke, while Amaya Oliphant had the third-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM. The Trojans qualified all four of their allowable swimmers into the A-heat for the breaststroke, with Kaya Smith sixth and Natalie Eaton seventh.

“A lot of great swims, better than what I was expecting,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “After two weeks off because of the Ice Age, I think they’re doing great. They kept their mentality fresh, and I think that’s what counts at this time. A lot of them moved up spots, that’s the exciting part. If they went their old times, we’d be in a different position.”