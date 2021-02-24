Strong day gives Jenks girls advantage over Union for state swimming title

JENKS — It’s probably going to be pretty close, but after one day, it looks like the Jenks girls are on track to claim their second straight Class 6A swimming state championship.
After an outstanding performance in the preliminaries Wednesday in their home pool, the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, the Trojans are set up well to score a lot of points in Thursday’s final round.
The preliminary races qualified swimmers for the final A- and B-heats on Thursday, which will determine the scoring for the state title. The top eight times in each event Wednesday participate in the A-heat final, guaranteeing at least 11 points per finisher, while times 9-16 swim in the B-heat, earning 1-9 points.
Jenks has the advantage in sheer numbers, qualifying 13 swimmers into A-heat finals and six into B-heats. By comparison, Union has 10 in A-heats and three in B-heats and Edmond North, the West Regional champion, will have six swimmers in A-heats and 11 in B-heat races.
In many cases, the Trojans’ individual swimmers moved up spots from their seed times, giving them more opportunities to score more points, but it remains to be seen how each individual swims Thursday.
Jasmine Rau led the way for the Trojans, setting personal bests in three of her four races. She recorded the top times in the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle, while also helping the Trojans’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays surpass all other teams.
While Jenks only practiced once as a group over the previous two weeks during the frigid weather that practically shut down the area, Rau and some teammates took extra steps to make sure they kept up their training.
“The last two weeks, just focusing on my technique,” Rau said of the key to her performance. “Even with the ice storm and stuff, we all found a place to swim, we got gym memberships and tried to swim on our own, just to get mentally strong and stay on top it. We made an effort all together to get time in the pool.”
Laney Fenton, last year’s All World Swimmer of the Year, registered the second-best time in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke, while Amaya Oliphant had the third-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM. The Trojans qualified all four of their allowable swimmers into the A-heat for the breaststroke, with Kaya Smith sixth and Natalie Eaton seventh.
“A lot of great swims, better than what I was expecting,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “After two weeks off because of the Ice Age, I think they’re doing great. They kept their mentality fresh, and I think that’s what counts at this time. A lot of them moved up spots, that’s the exciting part. If they went their old times, we’d be in a different position.”
As for East Regional runner-up Union, Courtney Posey recorded the top time in the 200 free and was third in the 500 free, while Ella McGovern was fourth in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke and Abigail McMahon was fourth in the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
“It’s a very tight meet,” Union coach Lynne Gorman said. “We’ll see how they respond in finals. It’s very exciting. The top three teams are really close. Jenks is really deep.”
Stillwater’s Avery Littlefield had the best time in the 100 free and was second in the 50 free. Sylvia Admire of Claremore topped the field in the 500 free and was third in the 100 butterfly.
Shawnee’s Piper McNeil had the top times in the other two events, the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
Class 6A State meet
Preliminaries
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:49.95; 2. Shawnee, 1:51.74; 3. Edmond North, 1:52.60; 4. Norman North, 1:52.77; 5. Union, 1:54.31; 6. Edmond Memorial, 1:54.37; 7. Bartlesville, 1:55.24; 8. Stillwater, 1:57.03; 9. Bixby, 1:57.17; 10. Broken Arrow, 1:59.12; 11. Mustang, 2:00.91; 12. Owasso, 2:01.27; 13. Westmoore, 2:04.04; 14. Booker T. Washington, 2:07.58; 15. Choctaw, 2:13.13; 16. Yukon, 2:15.23
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Posey, Union, 1:58.43; 2. Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow, 1:58.89; 3. Emma Smith, Edmond Memorial, 1:59.00; 4. Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 1;59.96; 5. Josie Jones, Jenks, 2:02.34; 6. Halle McFarlane, Edmond Deer Creek, 2:03.17 7. Rachel Ly, Edmond Santa Fe, 2:03.44 8. Emily Duffy, Jenks, 2:05.36 9. Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow, 2:05.36 10. Miriam Finch, Stillwater, 2:06.29 11. Krista Parker, Edmond Memorial, 2:06.57 12. Erin Sylvester, Edmond North, 2:07.20 13. Emma Freisberg, Booker T. Washington, 2:07.26 14. Katie Shoesmith, Bartlesville, 2:07.33 15. Taylor Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 2:07.35 16. Aspen Chapline, Shawnee, 2:07.97
200 Yard IM: 1. Piper McNeil, Shawnee, 2:04.02; 2. Bria Boreham, Norman North, 2:12.41; 3. Jadie Brister, Norman North, 2:12.54; 4. Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, 2:13.79; 5. Amaya Oliphant, Jenks, 2:15.79; 6. Leah Wagner, Bixby, 2:16.18; 7. Kelly Vu, Union, 2:16.70; 8. Eva Webb, Shawnee, 2:18.32; 9. Kaylee Ward, Claremore, 2:18.72; 10. Erica Frescott, Broken Arrow, 2:22.61 11. Piper Levendofsky, Edmond North, 2:22.93 12. Caleigh Stoddard, Edmond North, 2:23.66 13. Monica McMahon, Union, 2:23.84 14. Karissa Lu, Jenks, 2:25.99 15. Olivia Lounsbery, Edmond Deer Creek, 2:26.01 16. Kamryn Shaffer, Edmond Santa Fe, 2:26.60
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 24.26; 2. Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, 24.56; 3. Sylvia Admire, Claremore, 24.76; 4. Isabel Webb, Shawnee, 25.05; 5. Danielle Horst, Edmond North, 25.28; 6. Jaidyn Hooper, Stillwater, 25.46; 7. Ella Turner, Edmond Memorial, 25.61; 8. Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 25.70; 9. Simone Villarruel, Ponca City, 25.74; 10. Erin Sylvester, Edmond North, 25.93; 11. Brenda Nguyen, Mustang, 26.00; 12. Reese Lugafet, Edmond North, 26.01; 13. Jordyn Kahler, Bartlesville, 26.13; 14. Natalie Eaton, Jenks, 26.24; 15. Isabella Little, Westmoore, 26.41; 16. Alexia Sang, Owasso, 26.53
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 55.13; 2. Jaidyn Hooper, Stillwater, 1:00.48; 3. Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, 1:00.56; 4. Meredith Stevenson, Muskogee, 1:00.69 5. Liberty Long, Edmond North, 1:00.80 6. Jasmine Moss, Jenks, 1:01.20 7. Kate Uerling, Union, 1:01.49 8. Savannah Jacoway, Bixby, 1:01.80 9. Isabel Webb, Shawnee, 1:02.12 10. Kendra vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:02.16 11. Regan Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 1:02.28 12. Krista Parker, Edmond Memorial, 1:02.34 13. Emma Smith, Edmond Memorial, 1:02.35 14. Emma Reynolds, Edmond North, 1:03.33 15. Lilian Hua, Mustang, 1:04.68 16. Erica Frescott, Broken Arrow, 1:05.38
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, 54.06; 2. Hannah Agee, Norman North, 54.36; 3. Lily Rector, Edmond North, 55.05; 4. Abigail McMahon, Union, 55.71; 5. Eva Webb, Shawnee, 55.84; 6. Danielle Horst, Edmond North, 55.86; 7. Carlynn Fast, Putnam City, 55.91; 8. Rachel Ly, Edmond Santa Fe, 56.03; 9. Halle McFarlane, Edmond Deer Creek, 56.37 10. Josie Jones, Jenks, 56.66 11. Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 56.77 12. Isabella Little, Westmoore, 57.07 13. Landry Mendoza, Edmond Deer Creek, 57.27 14. Lola Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 57.60 15. Reese Lugafet, Edmond North, 57.87 16. Brenda Nguyen, Mustang, 58.13
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Sylvia Admire, Claremore, 5:12.34; 2. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 5:13.20; 3. Courtney Posey, Union, 5:18.55; 4. Ella McGovern, Union, 5:21.00; 5. Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow, 5:21.21; 6. Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 5:24.39; 7. Liberty Long, Edmond North, 5:32.11; 8. Regan Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 5:34.61 9. Emily Duffy, Jenks, 5:35.63 10. Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow, 5:37.93 11. Miriam Finch, Stillwater, 5:38.32 12. Piper Levendofsky, Edmond North, 5:39.98 13. Taylor Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 5:41.86 14. Olivia Henry, Mustang, 5:45.82 15. Julie Vilardo, Bartlesville, 5:47.22 16. Madison Owens, Jenks, 5:48.68
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Shawnee, 1:1.54; 2. Union, 1:43.07; 3. Jenks, 1:43.74; 4. Edmond North, 1:44.07; 5. Edmond Memorial, 1:44.14; 6. Edmond Deer Creek, 1:47.89; 7. Booker T. Washington, 1:48.32; 8. Bartlesville, 1:49.20; 9. Bixby, 1:49.41; 10. Enid, 1:50.29; 11. Broken Arrow, 1:51.84; 12. Stillwater, 1:54.10; 13. Mustang, 1:59.30; 14. Yukon, 1:59.55; 15. Choctaw, 1:59.64; Owasso, DQ
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Piper McNeil, Shawnee, 56.09; 2. Hannah Agee, Norman North, 58.62; 3. Ella Turner, Edmond Memorial, 58.81; 4. Abigail McMahon, Union, 59.73; 5. Jadie Brister, Norman North, 1:01.15; 6. Kate Uerling, Union, 1:01.27; 7. Kendra vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:01.75; 8. Kaylee Ward, Claremore, 1:02.10; 9. Lily Rector, Edmond North, 1:02.71; 10. Lilian Hua, Mustang, 1:03.37; 11. Simone Villarruel, Ponca City, 1:03.52 12. Madilynn Mansfield, Jenks, 1:04.65 13. Ana Savva, Edmond North, 1:04.79 14. Savannah Jacoway, Bixby, 1:05.13 15. Lola Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 1:05.28 16. Aspen Chapline, Shawnee, 1:05.88
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Bria Boreham, Norman North, 1:06.73; 2. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 1:07.11; 3. Amaya Oliphant, Jenks, 1:07.44; 4. Ella McGovern, Union, 1:07.49; 5. Emma Reynolds, Edmond North, 1:08.67; 6. Kaya Smith, Jenks, 1:08.74; 7. Natalie Eaton, Jenks, 1:08.79; 8. Leah Wagner, Bixby, 1:08.98; 9. Kelly Vu, Union, 1:09.95; 10. Caleigh Stoddard, Edmond North, 1:10.01 11. Kristen Nieves, Edmond Memorial, 1:14.74 12. Landry Mendoza, Edmond Deer Creek, 1:14.83 13. Kaylee Stika, Broken Arrow, 1:14.86 14. Natalie Selman, Shawnee, 1:15.10 15. Olivia Lounsbery, Edmond Deer Creek, 1:16.54 16. Andrea Hoang, Putnam City North, 1:17.35
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:41.39; 2. Edmond North, 3:47.37; 3. Union, 3:48.67; 4. Bartlesville, 3:48.92; 5. Bixby, 3:53.23; 6. Stillwater, 3:53.26; 7. Broken Arrow, 3:55.28; 8. Edmond Deer Creek, 3:57.85; 9. Owasso, 3:58.40; 10. Booker T. Washington, 3:59.59; 11. Westmoore, 4:00.12; 12. Mustang, 4:03.86; 13. Enid, 4:07.22; 14. Edmond Memorial, 4:07.64; 15. Shawnee, 4:14.01; 16. Putnam City, 4:22.46