Strange leads Wagoner girls over Skiatook

SKIATOOK – The final score may look lopsided but this game was really much closer.

Jillian Strange was the best player on the field, scoring two goals and adding two assists to lead Wagoner’s girls to a 4-1 District 4A-3 soccer triumph over Skiatook Thursday night at Exchange Bank Stadium.

Strange scored twice in the first half as Wagoner (6-6, 2-2) had the wind behind them, then set up two more late in the second after Skiatook got one back and nearly tied it. Lynzi Romine and Alyssa Langston scored the other two goals for Wagoner, which has won two in a row.

“We’ve been preaching just keep playing our game and when they got that goal on us, it got a little nerve-wracking,” admitted Wagoner coach Brandon Carr. “Our backs have been against the wall most of this season, we’ve had injuries in and out, so we’re finally getting everybody back healthy, and hopefully, we can get a run going here.”

Sarah Wilkins scored the only goal for Skiatook (6-5, 2-3) about midway through the second half, as the home side has lost three of its last four. Wilkins, the team’s only senior, was honored after the game as part of Senior Night.

Strange controlled the first half, striking first with 21:07 left in the opening half on a shot from 15 yards out. She then extended the Wagoner lead to two 7:19 before the break, drilling home a free kick from 27 yards out inside the left post.

In the second half, with the wind, Skiatook controlled much of the action, and made it 2-1 with 24:35 remaining, when Wilkins’ shot from about 12 yards out beat Wagoner goalkeeper Beth Moore.

Skiatook nearly got the equalizer with 10:38 left, but Moore made a nice save on Hailee Wisdom’s 5-yard shot. In the second half, Skiatook held a 9-2 edge in shots on goal.

“I think the story was, if we started the game the way we started the second half, it would have been a totally different game,” said Skiatook coach Jordan Jones. “We played really well the second half, I think the score doesn’t really reflect how competitive it was in the second half.”

But less than a minute after Wisdom’s chance, Wagoner responded on the counter-attack. Strange carried down the left side of the field and fed a nice pass into the box, where Lynzi Romine popped a 7-yard shot into the upper left corner.

Strange set up another goal 52 seconds later, with exactly nine minutes to go, finding Alyssa Langston for a 12-yard shot high to the far side.

“That’s what she’s capable of,” Carr said of Strange. “She’s a special player. She got her teammates involved and that’s what we needed out of her tonight. She’s a fantastic finisher around the goal and she got those two assists, a complete game for her. I’m real proud of her.”

Those two goals put the game away and Skiatook didn’t have another good scoring opportunity.

“We finally settled down and those two goals were probably the two prettiest goals we’ve had in the last couple of years,” Carr said. “That’s what we’re capable of doing.”

Wagoner 3, Skiatook 2 (PK) (boys): A game that may ultimately determine a playoff spot in District 4A-3 came down to what amounts to a flip of the coin.

In the end, Wagoner outlasted Skiatook on penalty kicks 6-5 and emerged with the much-needed win, as Tres Thornton deposited the final goal high to the right side of the net in the seventh round.

For Wagoner (4-7, 2-2), the win was its second in a row after a five-game losing streak.

“We started our district with two of the toughest teams so we knew we were going to have to win out to have a good chance at making it to the playoffs,” said Wagoner coach Alan Muehlenweg. “We knew Skiatook was going to be the toughest one we faced in that stretch and I told the boys this week it was going to be 50/50 on paper, and it played 50/50 out here on the field and came down to seven PKs.

“We needed it. We played so well the whole game and just couldn’t find another goal. Overall, I’m proud of the stick-to-it-ness that we showed. Hats off to Skiatook, they defended very well.

That was exciting.”

James Massey scored both goals during the game for Skiatook (4-7, 2-2), which went to extra time for the third straight contest and lost its second straight game in PKs.

Logan Bloxsom scored for Wagoner, which also received a Skiatook own goal in the first half.

Massey gave Skiatook a 2-1 lead just 2:05 into the second half, but Bloxsom tied it exactly two minutes later after receiving a nice lead pass from Harley Baker.

Wagoner, which held a decided territorial advantage throughout the second half, nearly took the lead twice within the next seven minutes, but Skiatook goalkeeper Tyler Wilkinson made two nice saves to keep it even. Overall, Wilkinson made 15 stops, several of them difficult.

Girls

Wagoner 4, Skiatook 1

Wagoner;2;2;--;4

Skiatook;0;1;--;1

Goals: W, Strange 2, Romine (Strange), Langston (Strange); S, Wilkins.

Saves: W, Moore 8; S, Sickler 2.

Boys

Wagoner 3, Skiatook 2 (PKs)

Wagoner;1;1;0;0;6;--;3

Skiatook;1;1;0;0;5;--;2

Goals: W, own goal, Bloxsom (Baker); S, Massey 2.

Saves: W, Dick 5; S, Wilkerson 15.