Stillwater takes 6A wrestling championship; Bixby has three individual champs

OKLAHOMA CITY — After both the East and West Regionals last week, it was expected that the Class 6A state wrestling tournament would be a tight battle, but this was even closer than anticipated, with four teams bunched up at the top.

In the end, Stillwater emerged victorious Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena, winning six individual weight brackets while amassing 159 points. With two winners, Mustang placed second with 139.5 points, while Edmond North, with two state champions, had 115.5 points for third. Broken Arrow, the two-time defending state champions, finished fourth with 107 points.

“We came into the round, ahead on a couple of bonus points but pretty much in an even shooting match, and I would say it’s a good reflection of the team writ large that they come together and they feed off each other,” Pioneers coach Ethan Kyle said. “The consistency from their work ethic, it finally showed out. We haven’t had a full team but once or twice during the season, but there’s a lot of, the total is better than the sum of its parts. These guys really came together early on, once we got everybody together, so I think this was the fruition of that.”