Stillwater takes 6A wrestling championship; Bixby has three individual champs

OKLAHOMA CITY — After both the East and West Regionals last week, it was expected that the Class 6A state wrestling tournament would be a tight battle, but this was even closer than anticipated, with four teams bunched up at the top.
In the end, Stillwater emerged victorious Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena, winning six individual weight brackets while amassing 159 points. With two winners, Mustang placed second with 139.5 points, while Edmond North, with two state champions, had 115.5 points for third. Broken Arrow, the two-time defending state champions, finished fourth with 107 points.
Even fifth-place Bixby, with 98.5 points, was close behind.
After placing seven different wrestlers into the finals, Stillwater went 6-1, breaking open what had been a close race after the semifinal round.
“We came into the round, ahead on a couple of bonus points but pretty much in an even shooting match, and I would say it’s a good reflection of the team writ large that they come together and they feed off each other,” Pioneers coach Ethan Kyle said. “The consistency from their work ethic, it finally showed out. We haven’t had a full team but once or twice during the season, but there’s a lot of, the total is better than the sum of its parts. These guys really came together early on, once we got everybody together, so I think this was the fruition of that.”
Among their winners were undefeated wrestlers Cael Hughes at 120 pounds and Anthony Ferrari at 160. Senior Teague Travis, who won three state championships in Missouri before moving to Oklahoma this year, won at 145 pounds, and senior Carter Young, who won at 138 pounds, claimed his third state title.
“I feel pretty great, I couldn’t think of a better way to end my senior season,” said Young, who pinned Edmond North’s Layton Schneider in 1:15 in the final. “It’s a good feeling.”
Also winning their weight brackets for the Pioneers were Sam Smith at 106 pounds, Hughes at 120, J.J. Rogers McComa (126), who fought his way through from the wrestle-in round, and Anthony Ferrari (160). For Hughes and Anthony Ferrari, their final victories completed unbeaten seasons.
The only Pioneer loss in the final round came in overtime, where Angelo Ferrari lost 5-4 in the 152-pound final to Edmond Memorial’s A.J. Heeg.
On top of all that, Stillwater was also named as the academic state champions.
“Cael Hughes is an outstanding individual. J.J. McComa, coming from the wrestle-in round, the last two bouts, he was 0-4 against those kids on the season, so for those results...” Kyle said of his wrestlers. “Carter Young, a legendary career. Anthony Ferrari, probably ranked top-five in the nation, I mean, where do you start? Just an outstanding performance from consistent individuals.”
It was a strong showing for Bixby, which had three state champions — Clay Giddens-Buttram at 113 pounds, Zac Blankenship at 132 pounds, and Jersey Robb at 195. Each completed the season undefeated. Jace Roller placed third at 126.
“We qualified 10, placed five, we’re graduating one senior, went three for three in the finals. They showed up tonight and wrestled,” said Bixby coach Brock Moore. “We didn’t have the best round as a team in that ‘blood round,’ but we knew we had to come in tonight and be on our A-game. I can’t ask for much more. We need a little more help to get up there for fourth, but we did what we could with what we had.”
Mustang, which placed second at the West Regional last week to Edmond North, had six finalists and ended up winning two weight brackets to finish a solid second, including a head-to-head win against Broken Arrow at 220 pounds (Jack Kitchingham over Emmanuel Skillings).
It was a disappointing result for Broken Arrow, which had won the state title in each of the two previous seasons. The Tigers also won the East Regional over Stillwater last week, qualifying a wrestler for state in all 14 weight brackets. But Broken Arrow went just 4-5 in the semifinal round, and ended up without a single state champion. Christian Forbes (106 pounds), Jordan Cullors (126), Jared Hill (145) and Emmanuel Skillings (220) each placed second.
Broken Arrow also went 3-4 in the consolation semifinal round, and wound up with just Braden Anderson at 170 pounds placing third among them.