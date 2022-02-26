Stillwater repeats as 6A wrestling state champions

“It was tough, faced a lot of adversity during the match, got in a lot of scrambles,” Ferrari said of the bout with Williams. “Even though it was a low-scoring match, there was a lot of action. I couldn’t wrestle last weekend due to some issues, but I was able to come back here and get the job done.”

Ferrari, who was a state finalist last year, won 6A’s most outstanding wrestler award.

"Jordan Williams is a special young man, there wasn’t a takedown, but there was a lot of really high-level action," Kyle said. "It’s a chess match at that level. It’s just a testament to (Ferrari's) composure, his shape, the hard work that he does. I don’t know what else to say other than that he earned it."

Other individual champions for Stillwater were freshman LaDarion Lockett at 145 pounds and sophomore Kael Voinovich at 152. Runners-up for the Pioneers include Sam Smith at 120 pounds, J.J. McComas at 132 (dropping a 4-3 decision to Bixby’s three-time champion Zach Blankenship) and Dax Hughes at 220.

With back-to-back titles, the dual state championship from two weeks ago and a lot of young wrestlers coming back, Stillwater has the looks of a burgeoning dynasty.