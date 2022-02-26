Stillwater repeats as 6A wrestling state champions

OKLAHOMA CITY — It wasn’t quite as dominant a performance as coach Ethan Kyle might have liked, but Stillwater did what it needed to do Saturday night to claim its second straight Class 6A state wrestling championship at Jim Norick Arena at State Fair Park.
Out of seven state finalists, the Pioneers crowned four individual champions, compiling 158 points to cruise to the title, comfortably ahead of second-place Edmond North with 123.5. Bixby, which was named 6A academic state champions, was third with 90.5.
“It turned out great, we end up with four champions,” Kyle said. "Obviously, the ones that you drop really hurt, it’s hard to not think about that, but some really outstanding performances.”
Among the Stillwater highlights was junior Cael Hughes winning his third individual title at 126 pounds and sophomore Angelo Ferrari taking the crown at 160 pounds, defeating Owasso’s Jordan Williams 2-1 in a tense overtime battle that ended Williams’ attempt at four straight individual titles.
Ferrari wasn’t able to wrestle last weekend, forfeiting the East Regional final against Williams, but came back ready to go Friday. Earlier Saturday, he took out Mustang’s John Wiley, a state champion in 2020 and a finalist last year, in a hard-fought 3-2 decision in the 160 semifinals.
“It was tough, faced a lot of adversity during the match, got in a lot of scrambles,” Ferrari said of the bout with Williams. “Even though it was a low-scoring match, there was a lot of action. I couldn’t wrestle last weekend due to some issues, but I was able to come back here and get the job done.”
Ferrari, who was a state finalist last year, won 6A’s most outstanding wrestler award.
"Jordan Williams is a special young man, there wasn’t a takedown, but there was a lot of really high-level action," Kyle said. "It’s a chess match at that level. It’s just a testament to (Ferrari's) composure, his shape, the hard work that he does. I don’t know what else to say other than that he earned it."
Other individual champions for Stillwater were freshman LaDarion Lockett at 145 pounds and sophomore Kael Voinovich at 152. Runners-up for the Pioneers include Sam Smith at 120 pounds, J.J. McComas at 132 (dropping a 4-3 decision to Bixby’s three-time champion Zach Blankenship) and Dax Hughes at 220.
With back-to-back titles, the dual state championship from two weeks ago and a lot of young wrestlers coming back, Stillwater has the looks of a burgeoning dynasty.
“The support is unmatched, in my opinion,” Kyle said. “When you talk about our kids club, our junior high guys, there’s a culture there and it’s growing. I’m just going to do my best to stay out of the way, don’t do any harm and keep it moving forward. There are a lot of guys that are hungry and it breeds it, so it’s all good.”