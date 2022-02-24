Stillwater ready to defend 6A wrestling title

For any high school wrestling team, the goal is to keep improving throughout the season to the point where it is rounding into peak form in February. Stillwater is achieving that goal.
The Pioneers, defending Class 6A state champions, already won the 6A dual state title on Feb. 12, and then put forth an excellent effort last weekend to win the East Regional by a comfortable margin over second-place Bixby. With five individual champions among their 10 finalists, Stillwater qualified wrestlers for the state tournament in 13 of the 14 weight brackets and look to be on track to repeat heading into the first rounds of action Friday evening.
“We have a special team,” said Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle. “We have a lot of guys that can perform really well right now, so we’re certainly excited but we’re trying to do our best to stay focused, and stay focused on performance rather than outcome. If we can do that and just stick to what we’ve been doing, we’ve developed really great habits with our training and with our competition-day practices, so we’re really doing our best to stay within ourselves.”
Their five regional champions were Sam Smith at 120 pounds, Cael Hughes at 126 (both returning state champions), freshman LaDarion Lockett at 145, Kael Voinovich at 152 and Dax Hughes at 220.
“We feel like we performed pretty well at regionals,” Kyle said. “We know that across the board, a lion’s share of the guys have set themselves up well, compared to where they could have been, given the tough competition in our region.”
Kyle especially praised Lockett and Voinovich, two newcomers this year who each won four bonus-point matches at regionals. Lockett, a freshman, won his bracket at the prestigious Iron Man tournament in his first high school action earlier this season. And Voinovich, a sophomore, arrived from Ohio when his family moved to Stillwater to stay close to his older brother, who is a freshman at Oklahoma State.
“(Lockett) has wrestled all over the country for a long, long time, so he’s no stranger to high-level competition,” Kyle said. “He’s been training with some seriously good wrestlers in Stillwater for the last four or five years as he’s matured enough to do so. He’s tremendously talented from a technical standpoint, he’s got all kinds of scores and he’s got the right attitude. He looks at it as an opportunity to go out and shine, there’s no pressure on him and he’s enjoying wrestling.
“Kael Voinovich, he’s a guy that placed at the 17-and-Under World Team Trials last year, and was third in a really competitive Ohio state tournament as a ninth grader, so he’s been all over. He’s been exposed to great coaching his entire life, essentially, so it’s kind of just a culmination of a vision and goals that they’ve been striving after the majority of their young lives. It’s nice to see them in a good headspace, good health and coming on well.”
The match that many observers were waiting for at the East Regional was the 160-pound final, where Stillwater’s Angelo Ferrari, a returning state champ from last year, was set to face Owasso’s Jordan Williams, who is seeking his fourth straight individual state championship, each undefeated on the season. Unfortunately, Ferrari ended up having to forfeit due to injury. Kyle wouldn’t reveal what the injury was but believes that Ferrari will be back for the state tournament, and hopefully the much-anticipated matchup will happen Saturday in the 160 state final.
“He’s progressing and we have every reason to think he’ll be ready to go for the state tournament on Friday,” Kyle said of Ferrari. “We’re keeping his health and safety foremost, but at this point, he looks good. We certainly hope (the two meet in the state final), because I’m sure Jordan Williams is going to do his part. He’s a tremendous athlete and really an outstanding young wrestler, so we’re, without a doubt, excited to see the matchup and Angelo very much looks forward to it.”
The other four regional runners-up for the Pioneers were J.J. McComas at 132 (another returning state champion), Landyn Sommer at 138, Gatlin Wilson at 170 and Cameron Johnson at 195.