Stillwater ready to defend 6A wrestling title

“We feel like we performed pretty well at regionals,” Kyle said. “We know that across the board, a lion’s share of the guys have set themselves up well, compared to where they could have been, given the tough competition in our region.”

Kyle especially praised Lockett and Voinovich, two newcomers this year who each won four bonus-point matches at regionals. Lockett, a freshman, won his bracket at the prestigious Iron Man tournament in his first high school action earlier this season. And Voinovich, a sophomore, arrived from Ohio when his family moved to Stillwater to stay close to his older brother, who is a freshman at Oklahoma State.

“(Lockett) has wrestled all over the country for a long, long time, so he’s no stranger to high-level competition,” Kyle said. “He’s been training with some seriously good wrestlers in Stillwater for the last four or five years as he’s matured enough to do so. He’s tremendously talented from a technical standpoint, he’s got all kinds of scores and he’s got the right attitude. He looks at it as an opportunity to go out and shine, there’s no pressure on him and he’s enjoying wrestling.