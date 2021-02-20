Stillwater crowns four champions, leads 6A wrestling regional at BA after the first day

“This is my third time to wrestle (Hill), and I just knew to go out there and keep on the attack and not let anything rattle me,” he said. “In the first period, I was getting in on my shots but I just wasn’t finishing them. I knew if I kept the pace, I’d eventually get one and things would start to come together.”

Stillwater’s lead bodes well because the Pioneers still have standouts Angelo and Anthony Ferarri to wrestle at 152 and 160 on Monday. But Broken Arrow owns the past two 6A state teams titles, and coach Rodney Jones was looking on the bright side.

“The goal is to qualify 14 wrestlers for the state tournament. That keeps your foot in the door, and we got seven of seven qualified today, so that’s a good start,” he said. “I think we have the edge on Monday in having a few more guys seeded higher in the higher weights, like (Stillwater) had in the lower weights today."

The Tigers' only title came from Jordan Cullors, who outpointed Bixby's Jace Roller in a tough match at 126. The match was scoreless until Cullors broke out early in the second period with a pair of near falls.

“That was two good athletes, but Jordan’s a kid who’s capable of doing anything he wants to do when he’s ready to go,” Jones said.